Son Doong Cave
tin tức về Son Doong Cave mới nhất
icon
The majestic beauty hidden in the depths of Son Doong cave in the central province of Quang Binh come alive in a series of photos taken by Australian explorer John Spies.
icon PHOTOS
08/05/2020
While Vietnam has developed a reputation for romantic beaches, it is increasingly known for its range of beautiful caves. Let’s take a closer look and explore the majestic beauty of the country’s best caves.
icon TRAVEL
07/05/2020
The central province of Quang Binh plans to shift the focus of tourism from international tourists to domestic tourists while offering affordable prices to stir the tourism market.
icon TRAVEL
18/03/2020
From March 17, Oxalis Adventure, the only tour company licensed to bring tourists to Son Doong as the largest cave on the planet, will cancel tours until the end of May.
icon PHOTOS
05/02/2020
H’Hen Nie, a Top 5 finisher at Miss Universe 2018, has participated in a tour over the course of four days and three nights to discover Son Doong Cave in the central province of Quang Binh.
icon VIDEO
06/01/2020
Prestigious travel magazine Conde Nast Traveler published its list of the seven new wonders of the world on December 28, with Son Doong Cave in the central province of Quang Binh being named.
icon TRAVEL
03/01/2020
Prestigious travel magazine Conde Nast Traveler published its list of the seven new wonders of the world on December 28, with Son Doong Cave in the central province of Quang Binh being named among them.
icon ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
28/12/2019
Beautiful shots from Vietnam’s north-central province of Quang Binh were featured at the latest MV “Alone Pt.II” of Alan Walker, a British-born Norwegian DJ and record producer, on December 27.
icon VIDEO
29/08/2019
Of the nearly 22,000 photos under the theme “impressive adventure”, National Geographic magazine has selected the six best photos, including the photos of Son Doong cave and Sang Ma Sao terrace fields in Vietnam.
icon VIETNAM & WORLD
05/08/2019
The Vietnamese community in Slovakia introduced the unique culture, tourism potential and gastronomy of Vietnam at the recent Asian Weekend 2019 in the host country.
icon TRAVEL
19/06/2019
The tourism sector in the ‘kingdom of caves’, Quang Binh, has witnessed an increase in the number of visitors thanks to its karst cave system.
icon PHOTOS
19/04/2019
British diving experts collected a large number of impressive images and videos of Son Doong cave during a research trip to seek for a passage connecting Son Doong Cave and Thung Cave in early April.
icon VIDEO
11/04/2019
A new underground cave system located at a depth of 60 meters has been discovered inside Son Doong, the world’s largest cave in the central province of Quang Binh, the local media reported, citing leading diving experts.