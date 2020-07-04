Báo VietNamNet - Đọc báo Online, Tin nhanh trong ngày
Son Doong Cave

tin tức về Son Doong Cave mới nhất

Stunning images of Son Doong cave through Australian explorer' lens
TRAVEL17 giờ trước0

Stunning images of Son Doong cave through Australian explorer' lens

The majestic beauty hidden in the depths of Son Doong cave in the central province of Quang Binh come alive in a series of photos taken by Australian explorer John Spies.

 
Stunning images of Son Doong cave through Australian explorer' lens

Stunning images of Son Doong cave through Australian explorer' lens

04/07/2020
Majestic Phong Nha-Ke Bang National Park through lens of foreign photographer

Majestic Phong Nha-Ke Bang National Park through lens of foreign photographer

07/06/2020
Top 7 must-see natural caves in Vietnamicon

Top 7 must-see natural caves in Vietnam

PHOTOS
08/05/2020

While Vietnam has developed a reputation for romantic beaches, it is increasingly known for its range of beautiful caves. Let’s take a closer look and explore the majestic beauty of the country’s best caves.

Quang Binh offers discounts to stimulate tourismicon

Quang Binh offers discounts to stimulate tourism

TRAVEL
07/05/2020

The central province of Quang Binh plans to shift the focus of tourism from international tourists to domestic tourists while offering affordable prices to stir the tourism market.

World-renowned Son Doong Cave tours postponed due to pandemicicon

World-renowned Son Doong Cave tours postponed due to pandemic

TRAVEL
18/03/2020

From March 17, Oxalis Adventure, the only tour company licensed to bring tourists to Son Doong as the largest cave on the planet, will cancel tours until the end of May.

Miss Universe beauty takes part in epic Son Doong Cave touricon

Miss Universe beauty takes part in epic Son Doong Cave tour

PHOTOS
05/02/2020

H’Hen Nie, a Top 5 finisher at Miss Universe 2018, has participated in a tour over the course of four days and three nights to discover Son Doong Cave in the central province of Quang Binh.

Son Doong Cave voted as new wonders of the worldicon

Son Doong Cave voted as new wonders of the world

VIDEO
06/01/2020

Prestigious travel magazine Conde Nast Traveler published its list of the seven new wonders of the world on December 28, with Son Doong Cave in the central province of Quang Binh being named.

Epic Son Doong Cave voted as one of seven new wonders of the worldicon

Epic Son Doong Cave voted as one of seven new wonders of the world

TRAVEL
03/01/2020

Prestigious travel magazine Conde Nast Traveler published its list of the seven new wonders of the world on December 28, with Son Doong Cave in the central province of Quang Binh being named among them.

Quang Binh’s beautiful shots featured in new MV of world music talenticon

Quang Binh’s beautiful shots featured in new MV of world music talent

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
28/12/2019

Beautiful shots from Vietnam’s north-central province of Quang Binh were featured at the latest MV “Alone Pt.II” of Alan Walker, a British-born Norwegian DJ and record producer, on December 27.

Vietnam's spectaculars on world's top photosicon

Vietnam's spectaculars on world's top photos

VIDEO
29/08/2019

Of the nearly 22,000 photos under the theme “impressive adventure”, National Geographic magazine has selected the six best photos, including the photos of Son Doong cave and Sang Ma Sao terrace fields in Vietnam.

Vietnamese culture shines at Asian Weekend 2019 in Slovakiaicon

Vietnamese culture shines at Asian Weekend 2019 in Slovakia

VIETNAM & WORLD
05/08/2019

The Vietnamese community in Slovakia introduced the unique culture, tourism potential and gastronomy of Vietnam at the recent Asian Weekend 2019 in the host country.

'Kingdom of caves' enjoys tourism boomicon

'Kingdom of caves' enjoys tourism boom

TRAVEL
19/06/2019

The tourism sector in the ‘kingdom of caves’, Quang Binh, has witnessed an increase in the number of visitors thanks to its karst cave system.

First ever public photos of a research trip to Son Doong Caveicon

First ever public photos of a research trip to Son Doong Cave

PHOTOS
19/04/2019

British diving experts collected a large number of impressive images and videos of Son Doong cave during a research trip to seek for a passage connecting Son Doong Cave and Thung Cave in early April.

New underground cave found in Son Doongicon

New underground cave found in Son Doong

VIDEO
11/04/2019

A new underground cave system located at a depth of 60 meters has been discovered inside Son Doong, the world’s largest cave in the central province of Quang Binh, the local media reported, citing leading diving experts.

 
 
