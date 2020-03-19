son la
tin tức về son la mới nhất
icon
Local photographer Tran Tuan has been named among the winners of the National Awards category in the Sony World Photography Awards 2020.
icon YOUR VIETNAM
01/03/2020
Like other ethnic groups, the Dao in Vietnam’s northwestern region worship their ancestors devotedly.
icon SOCIETY
21/02/2020
The Investigation Police Agency in the northern province of Son La has concluded another investigation into cheating scandal in the national high school exam in the province two years ago.
icon SOCIETY
21/02/2020
Underdeveloped northern provinces were embracing high technology to make breakthroughs in farming productivity in hopes of lifting locals – mostly of ethnic minorities – out of poverty.
icon SOCIETY
11/02/2020
Three members of a family in the northern mountainous province of Son La have died in a traffic accident which occurred in the locality.
icon ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
12/01/2020
More than 3,000 athletes from 42 countries and territories competed in the 2020 Vietnam Trail Marathon in Moc Chau district of the northern mountainous province of Son La on January 11.
icon VIDEO
09/01/2020
On early days of 2020, the first signs of spring have been already spotted with white plum flowers starting to bloom in Moc Chau plateau in the northern mountainous province of Son La.
icon PHOTOS
03/01/2020
These days, Moc Chau plateau in the northern mountainous province of Son La has attracted plenty of visitors coming to view the pristine beauty of the area’s white apricot blossoms as they enter full bloom.
icon PHOTOS
31/12/2019
Located in Moc Chau district in the northern province of Son La, Moc mountain boasts stunning landscapes and is home to hundreds of wildlife and plant species for visitors to enjoy.
icon TRAVEL
15/12/2019
As we move into the middle of December, the first signs of spring are already beginning to emerge with white flowers starting to pop up around the plum gardens of Pa Phach village in Moc Chau, Son La Province.
icon YOUR VIETNAM
03/12/2019
All Thai families in Vietnam’s northern mountainous region have a brass pot. It’s not only cookware but a symbol of prosperity.
icon VIDEO
21/11/2019
Bumpy roads cannot stop teachers in the northwestern mountainous province of Son La from fulfilling their mission of teaching pupils in remote schools.
icon VIDEO
12/11/2019
Recently, an agreement between the Vietnamese and Lao governments engaging on addressing undocumented migration and marriages has contributed to maintaining safety and order in the locality.
icon YOUR VIETNAM
28/10/2019
The ethnic Black Thai of Vietnam’s northwestern region value the Pieu scarf as a symbol of love and an important clothing accessory for women. All Black Thai women can weave and embroider Pieu scarves.
icon SOCIETY
24/10/2019
Police in Son La have arrested Tran Xuan Yen, former deputy director of the provincial Department of Education and Training, for his alleged involvement in the manipulation of test scores in the national high school exam last year.
icon YOUR VIETNAM
15/10/2019
The Thai in Son La province have many cultural and ritual customs. Planting or hanging Ta dieu is a typical rite which has been handed down from generation to generation.
icon SOCIETY
15/09/2019
Celebrations for the Mid-Autumn Festival came early to children from ethnic minority backgrounds in Lao Kho village of Phieng Khoai commune in Yen Chau district.
icon SOCIETY
11/09/2019
Celebrations for the Mid-Autumn Festival came early to children from ethnic minority backgrounds in Lao Kho village of Phieng Khoai commune in Yen Chau district, located in the northern mountainous province of Son La which shares a border with Laos.