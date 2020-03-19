Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Vietnamese photographer wins Sony World Photography Awardsicon
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS19/03/20200

Vietnamese photographer wins Sony World Photography Awards

Local photographer Tran Tuan has been named among the winners of the National Awards category in the Sony World Photography Awards 2020.

 
Border guards assist locals in daily life

Border guards assist locals in daily life

icon17/03/20200
Military doctors battling superstitions in border province

Military doctors battling superstitions in border province

icon13/03/20200
Ancestral worship ritual of the Daoicon

Ancestral worship ritual of the Dao

YOUR VIETNAM
01/03/2020

Like other ethnic groups, the Dao in Vietnam’s northwestern region worship their ancestors devotedly.

Eleven face prosecution for exam cheating scandal in Son Laicon

Eleven face prosecution for exam cheating scandal in Son La

SOCIETY
21/02/2020

The Investigation Police Agency in the northern province of Son La has concluded another investigation into cheating scandal in the national high school exam in the province two years ago.

VN farmers turn to high tech agricultureicon

VN farmers turn to high tech agriculture

SOCIETY
21/02/2020

Underdeveloped northern provinces were embracing high technology to make breakthroughs in farming productivity in hopes of lifting locals – mostly of ethnic minorities – out of poverty.

Three family members killed in Son La traffic accidenticon

Three family members killed in Son La traffic accident

SOCIETY
11/02/2020

Three members of a family in the northern mountainous province of Son La have died in a traffic accident which occurred in the locality.   

Over 3,000 runners join Vietnam Trail Marathon in Son Laicon

Over 3,000 runners join Vietnam Trail Marathon in Son La

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
12/01/2020

More than 3,000 athletes from 42 countries and territories competed in the 2020 Vietnam Trail Marathon in Moc Chau district of the northern mountainous province of Son La on January 11.

Plum blossoms invite tourists to Son La provinceicon

Plum blossoms invite tourists to Son La province

VIDEO
09/01/2020

On early days of 2020, the first signs of spring have been already spotted with white plum flowers starting to bloom in Moc Chau plateau in the northern mountainous province of Son La.

Exploring pristine beauty of apricot blossoms in Moc Chauicon

Exploring pristine beauty of apricot blossoms in Moc Chau

PHOTOS
03/01/2020

These days, Moc Chau plateau in the northern mountainous province of Son La has attracted plenty of visitors coming to view the pristine beauty of the area’s white apricot blossoms as they enter full bloom.

Exploring pictureque Moc mountainicon

Exploring pictureque Moc mountain

PHOTOS
31/12/2019

Located in Moc Chau district in the northern province of Son La, Moc mountain boasts stunning landscapes and is home to hundreds of wildlife and plant species for visitors to enjoy.

First appearance of plum blossoms signals early spring in Moc Chauicon

First appearance of plum blossoms signals early spring in Moc Chau

TRAVEL
15/12/2019

As we move into the middle of December, the first signs of spring are already beginning to emerge with white flowers starting to pop up around the plum gardens of Pa Phach village in Moc Chau, Son La Province.

Brass pot, a necessary item of Thai familiesicon

Brass pot, a necessary item of Thai families

YOUR VIETNAM
03/12/2019

All Thai families in Vietnam’s northern mountainous region have a brass pot. It’s not only cookware but a symbol of prosperity.

Teachers overcome difficulties to help disadvantaged kidsicon

Teachers overcome difficulties to help disadvantaged kids

VIDEO
21/11/2019

Bumpy roads cannot stop teachers in the northwestern mountainous province of Son La from fulfilling their mission of teaching pupils in remote schools.

Undocumented marriages between Vietnamese and Laotians in VN border provinceicon

Undocumented marriages between Vietnamese and Laotians in VN border province

VIDEO
12/11/2019

Recently, an agreement between the Vietnamese and Lao governments engaging on addressing undocumented migration and marriages has contributed to maintaining safety and order in the locality.

Love in Pieu scarf of Thai womenicon

Love in Pieu scarf of Thai women

YOUR VIETNAM
28/10/2019

The ethnic Black Thai of Vietnam’s northwestern region value the Pieu scarf as a symbol of love and an important clothing accessory for women. All Black Thai women can weave and embroider Pieu scarves.

Former top educator in Son La detained in exam fraudicon

Former top educator in Son La detained in exam fraud

SOCIETY
24/10/2019

Police in Son La have arrested Tran Xuan Yen, former deputy director of the provincial Department of Education and Training, for his alleged involvement in the manipulation of test scores in the national high school exam last year.

“Ta dieu”, a religious symbol of the Thaiicon

“Ta dieu”, a religious symbol of the Thai

YOUR VIETNAM
15/10/2019

The Thai in Son La province have many cultural and ritual customs. Planting or hanging Ta dieu is a typical rite which has been handed down from generation to generation.

Ethnic children in mountainous region celebrate Mid-Autumn Festival earlyicon

Ethnic children in mountainous region celebrate Mid-Autumn Festival early

SOCIETY
15/09/2019

Celebrations for the Mid-Autumn Festival came early to children from ethnic minority backgrounds in Lao Kho village of Phieng Khoai commune in Yen Chau district.

