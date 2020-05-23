Báo VietNamNet - Đọc báo Online, Tin nhanh trong ngày
son tra peninsula

tin tức về son tra peninsula mới nhất

Monkey injured by human activities on Son Tra Peninsulaicon
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT23/05/20200

Monkey injured by human activities on Son Tra Peninsula

Many monkeys have been injured by human activities on the Son Tra Peninsula in Danang City.

 
Coral reefs restoration begins in Son Tra Peninsula

Coral reefs restoration begins in Son Tra Peninsula

icon20/05/20200
Grey-shanked douc langurs on Son Tra peninsula

Grey-shanked douc langurs on Son Tra peninsula

icon03/05/20200
What goes around comes aroundicon

What goes around comes around

SOCIETY
15/01/2020

A man from the central city of Da Nang recently took his wife and children out on a motorbike trip to Son Tra Peninsula for a weekend retreat.

Waste and wastewater problems in Da Nang, the 'livable city'icon

Waste and wastewater problems in Da Nang, the 'livable city'

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
30/10/2019

With rapid urbanization, pollution caused by waste has become a threat to the sustainable development of Da Nang, considered the most livable city in Vietnam.

Da Nang authorities at fault for several violations on Son Tra Peninsulaicon

Da Nang authorities at fault for several violations on Son Tra Peninsula

SOCIETY
22/10/2019

The Government Inspectorate has released a report on land use and conservation-related violations on Son Tra Peninsula, which implicates authorities in Da Nang.

Co Tien Sa, one of Vietnam’s most beautiful lighthousesicon

Co Tien Sa, one of Vietnam’s most beautiful lighthouses

PHOTOS
24/09/2019

Lying dormant on the Son Tra Peninsula, Da Nang city, Co Tien Sa lighthouse is considered as one of the best places for visitors to admire panoramic views of the city from above.

Endangered species decline as wildlife trafficking continuesicon

Endangered species decline as wildlife trafficking continues

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
22/09/2019

Vietnam remains a hot spot for wildlife hunting and trafficking despite efforts to curtail it.

Nghe Rock, the ideal place to catch the first rays of sun in Da Nangicon

Nghe Rock, the ideal place to catch the first rays of sun in Da Nang

TRAVEL
16/09/2019

A trip to Nghê Rock, the first place in Da Nang to receive the rays of the morning sun, is an exciting experience for any visitor to the coastal city, dubbed the most liveable in Vietnam.

Trash threatens Da Nang coral reeficon

Trash threatens Da Nang coral reef

VIDEO
02/09/2019

Son Tra peninsula has one of the country’s most stunning coral reefs with economic and natural value. However, with increasing tourism activities, rubbish has become a major threat to the coral reef.

Tourists asked not to feed wildlife on Son Tra Peninsulaicon

Tourists asked not to feed wildlife on Son Tra Peninsula

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
17/08/2019

Authorities in the central city of Da Nang have warned tourists not to feed local monkeys, the Vietnam News Agency.

Wild monkeys changing eating habits in Da Nang peninsulaicon

Wild monkeys changing eating habits in Da Nang peninsula

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
16/08/2019

Wild monkeys have been flocking to tourist sites to seek food in Son Tra Peninsula in the central city of Da Nang which is posing dangers for both tourists and the animals themselves.

Humble guardian of Son Tra peninsula’s ecologyicon

Humble guardian of Son Tra peninsula’s ecology

VIDEO
22/07/2019

Son Tra peninsula is considered a pearl of Da Nang city with flock of tourists visiting every day. However, as tourism has been developed, the peninsula is challenged with garbage.

 
 
