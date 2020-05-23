son tra peninsula
tin tức về son tra peninsula mới nhất
Many monkeys have been injured by human activities on the Son Tra Peninsula in Danang City.
15/01/2020
A man from the central city of Da Nang recently took his wife and children out on a motorbike trip to Son Tra Peninsula for a weekend retreat.
30/10/2019
With rapid urbanization, pollution caused by waste has become a threat to the sustainable development of Da Nang, considered the most livable city in Vietnam.
22/10/2019
The Government Inspectorate has released a report on land use and conservation-related violations on Son Tra Peninsula, which implicates authorities in Da Nang.
24/09/2019
Lying dormant on the Son Tra Peninsula, Da Nang city, Co Tien Sa lighthouse is considered as one of the best places for visitors to admire panoramic views of the city from above.
22/09/2019
Vietnam remains a hot spot for wildlife hunting and trafficking despite efforts to curtail it.
16/09/2019
A trip to Nghê Rock, the first place in Da Nang to receive the rays of the morning sun, is an exciting experience for any visitor to the coastal city, dubbed the most liveable in Vietnam.
02/09/2019
Son Tra peninsula has one of the country’s most stunning coral reefs with economic and natural value. However, with increasing tourism activities, rubbish has become a major threat to the coral reef.
17/08/2019
Authorities in the central city of Da Nang have warned tourists not to feed local monkeys, the Vietnam News Agency.
16/08/2019
Wild monkeys have been flocking to tourist sites to seek food in Son Tra Peninsula in the central city of Da Nang which is posing dangers for both tourists and the animals themselves.
22/07/2019
Son Tra peninsula is considered a pearl of Da Nang city with flock of tourists visiting every day. However, as tourism has been developed, the peninsula is challenged with garbage.