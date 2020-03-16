Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Vì một Việt Nam hùng cường
# VirusCorona
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | English | Tuyển dụng
Go
 
 
Sự kiện nóng
#Tết Nguyên Đán Canh Tý 2020 - Tin tức mới nhất
#Tình hình Mỹ - Iran mới nhất
#Ngày Quốc tế Phụ nữ 8/3
#Tin tức nóng nhất ngày 23/3/2020 trên báo VietNamNet
#Tin tức mới nhất ngày 13/3/2020 trên báo VietNamNet
#Chào mừng ngày 30/4 và quốc tế lao động 1/5
#Vòng chung kết U23 châu Á 2020

Mobile0923 457 788 (Hà Nội) | 0962 237 788 (Tp.HCM)

23/03/2020 22:17:20 (GMT +7)

tag
 

South Korea

tin tức về South Korea mới nhất

How Vietnam sacrifices economy to protect its people?icon
FEATURE16/03/20200

How Vietnam sacrifices economy to protect its people?

Taking tough measures for the safety of people has become the government's top priority.

 
Coronavirus: South Korea's 'trace, test and treat' approach

Coronavirus: South Korea's 'trace, test and treat' approach

icon12/03/20200
Prolonged Covid-19 epidemic to take toll on Vietnam export growth target in 2020

Prolonged Covid-19 epidemic to take toll on Vietnam export growth target in 2020

icon10/03/20200
Vietnam to support S.Korea in assisting citizens: ministryicon

Vietnam to support S.Korea in assisting citizens: ministry

SOCIETY
08/03/2020

South Korea will send three quick response teams to Vietnam to assist 276 Koreans under quarantine in Vietnam.

Coal to remain key in Vietnam’s power expansion: Fitch Solutionsicon

Coal to remain key in Vietnam’s power expansion: Fitch Solutions

BUSINESS
05/03/2020

Coal remains the most practical option in the near-term to stimulate affordable electricity generation growth at the pace and scale needed by the country, said Fitch Solutions.

Flights on Vietnam-South Korea suspended from March 5icon

Flights on Vietnam-South Korea suspended from March 5

VIDEO
05/03/2020

Vietnam Airlines will suspend flights on all routes between Vietnam and the Republic of Korea from March 5, while low-cost carrier Vietjet Air has announced it will temporarily halt flights between the two countries starting March 7.

South Korean banks apply caution amid relief movesicon

South Korean banks apply caution amid relief moves

BUSINESS
04/03/2020

South Korean lenders are continuing to play the waiting game in regards to measures to combat damage caused by the coronavirus outbreak, though domestic banks and investors have been placing growing bets on rate cuts or tolerance to loans.

Vietnam urged to look beyond Asian markets for FDI amid Covid-19icon

Vietnam urged to look beyond Asian markets for FDI amid Covid-19

BUSINESS
04/03/2020

Vietnam should take advantage of being the second country in Southeast Asia to sign a free trade agreement with the EU to attract FDI from Europe.

As supply runs low, electronics makers forecast further disruptionicon

As supply runs low, electronics makers forecast further disruption

BUSINESS
03/03/2020

Vietnamese electronics makers have until the end of this quarter to find alternative sources for their input materials as inventories run low and supply would likely remain disrupted due to outbreaks of coronavirus in China and S. Korea.

Coronavirus: South Korea church leader apologises for virus spreadicon

Coronavirus: South Korea church leader apologises for virus spread

SOCIETY
03/03/2020

Lee Man-hee got down on his knees and said the disease's spread was "not intentional".

Vietnamese students in South Korea on a knife-edge amid coronavirus epidemicicon

Vietnamese students in South Korea on a knife-edge amid coronavirus epidemic

SOCIETY
02/03/2020

After being notified of a SARS-CoV-2 infected case at Ajou University Hospital in Gyeonggi Province, South Korea, five minutes walk from her apartment, Phuong Duyen decided to rush back to Vietnam.

Coronavirus: South Korea sect leader to face homicide probe over deathsicon

Coronavirus: South Korea sect leader to face homicide probe over deaths

SOCIETY
02/03/2020

Lee Man-hee is accused of hiding the names of sect members, hampering efforts to contain the virus.

Ministry asks for effective treatment of Vietnamese with COVID-19 in RoKicon

Ministry asks for effective treatment of Vietnamese with COVID-19 in RoK

SOCIETY
02/03/2020

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has liaised with relevant agencies of the Republic of Korea (RoK) and asked for effective treatment of a Vietnamese citizen contracting COVID-19 in Daegu city.

Vietnam to suspend visa-waiver for South Koreans over coronavirus scareicon

Vietnam to suspend visa-waiver for South Koreans over coronavirus scare

TRAVEL
29/02/2020

Vietnam will suspend a visa-waiver program for travelers from South Korea today, following a spike in confirmed cases there of the novel coronavirus, creating a knock-on effect for Vietnam’s already struggling tourism industry.

Many Vietnamese firms could stop operations by late March as inputs run outicon

Many Vietnamese firms could stop operations by late March as inputs run out

BUSINESS
28/02/2020

The disruption of materials supply chain from major markets to Vietnam has led to a lower growth rate of the industrial production index in the first two months.

Vietnamese returning from S.Korea’s virus-hit areas subject to mandatory quarantineicon

Vietnamese returning from S.Korea’s virus-hit areas subject to mandatory quarantine

SOCIETY
28/02/2020

Vietnamese citizens who return from South Korea’s coronavirus-stricken areas will be isolated and monitored for 14 days starting at 9 p.m. on Wednesday.

Airports designated to serve flights from RoK’s epidemic-hit areasicon

Airports designated to serve flights from RoK’s epidemic-hit areas

SOCIETY
27/02/2020

Flights departing from epidemic-hit areas in South Korea will land at designated airports in Vietnam in a move to help prevent the spread of the acute respiratory disease caused by coronavirus, said the Ministry of Transport.

South Korea asked to provide information related to COVID-19 patienticon

South Korea asked to provide information related to COVID-19 patient

POLITICS
27/02/2020

The Embassy of Vietnam in Seoul has requested the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to provide information related to a COVID-19 patient who had arrived in Vietnam from South Korea

‘Korean town’ in Hanoi less busy due to fears of COVID-19icon

‘Korean town’ in Hanoi less busy due to fears of COVID-19

PHOTOS
26/02/2020

COVID-19 has spread quickly in the Republic of Korea recently, causing fears among Korean community, even those who live abroad. In Hanoi, ‘Korean streets’ are now far less crowded.

Coronavirus: Outbreak spreads in Europe from Italyicon

Coronavirus: Outbreak spreads in Europe from Italy

SOCIETY
26/02/2020

Cases have emerged in several countries involving travellers from Italy, but borders remain open.

 
 
★ tin mới nhất
 
 
Liên hệ Tòa soạn

Cơ quan chủ quản: Bộ Thông tin và Truyền thông

Số giấy phép: 09/GP - BTTTT, cấp ngày 07/01/2019

Tổng biên tập: Phạm Anh Tuấn

Tòa soạn: Tòa nhà C'Land - 156 Xã Đàn 2, Đống Đa, Hà Nội

© 1997 Báo VietNamNet. All rights reserved.

Chỉ được phát hành lại thông tin từ website này khi có sự đồng ý bằng văn bản của báo VietNamNet.

Liên hệ quảng cáo

Hà Nội. Hotline: 0919 405 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hn@vietnamnet.vn

Tp.HCM. Hotline: 0919 435 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hcm@vietnamnet.vn

Xem thông tin chi tiết: http://vads.vn/

Hỗ trợ kỹ thuật: support@tech.vietnamnet.vn

 