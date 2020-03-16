South Korea
tin tức về South Korea mới nhất
icon
Taking tough measures for the safety of people has become the government's top priority.
icon SOCIETY
08/03/2020
South Korea will send three quick response teams to Vietnam to assist 276 Koreans under quarantine in Vietnam.
icon BUSINESS
05/03/2020
Coal remains the most practical option in the near-term to stimulate affordable electricity generation growth at the pace and scale needed by the country, said Fitch Solutions.
icon VIDEO
05/03/2020
Vietnam Airlines will suspend flights on all routes between Vietnam and the Republic of Korea from March 5, while low-cost carrier Vietjet Air has announced it will temporarily halt flights between the two countries starting March 7.
icon BUSINESS
04/03/2020
South Korean lenders are continuing to play the waiting game in regards to measures to combat damage caused by the coronavirus outbreak, though domestic banks and investors have been placing growing bets on rate cuts or tolerance to loans.
icon BUSINESS
04/03/2020
Vietnam should take advantage of being the second country in Southeast Asia to sign a free trade agreement with the EU to attract FDI from Europe.
icon BUSINESS
03/03/2020
Vietnamese electronics makers have until the end of this quarter to find alternative sources for their input materials as inventories run low and supply would likely remain disrupted due to outbreaks of coronavirus in China and S. Korea.
icon SOCIETY
03/03/2020
Lee Man-hee got down on his knees and said the disease's spread was "not intentional".
icon SOCIETY
02/03/2020
After being notified of a SARS-CoV-2 infected case at Ajou University Hospital in Gyeonggi Province, South Korea, five minutes walk from her apartment, Phuong Duyen decided to rush back to Vietnam.
icon SOCIETY
02/03/2020
Lee Man-hee is accused of hiding the names of sect members, hampering efforts to contain the virus.
icon SOCIETY
02/03/2020
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has liaised with relevant agencies of the Republic of Korea (RoK) and asked for effective treatment of a Vietnamese citizen contracting COVID-19 in Daegu city.
icon TRAVEL
29/02/2020
Vietnam will suspend a visa-waiver program for travelers from South Korea today, following a spike in confirmed cases there of the novel coronavirus, creating a knock-on effect for Vietnam’s already struggling tourism industry.
icon BUSINESS
28/02/2020
The disruption of materials supply chain from major markets to Vietnam has led to a lower growth rate of the industrial production index in the first two months.
icon SOCIETY
28/02/2020
Vietnamese citizens who return from South Korea’s coronavirus-stricken areas will be isolated and monitored for 14 days starting at 9 p.m. on Wednesday.
icon SOCIETY
27/02/2020
Flights departing from epidemic-hit areas in South Korea will land at designated airports in Vietnam in a move to help prevent the spread of the acute respiratory disease caused by coronavirus, said the Ministry of Transport.
icon POLITICS
27/02/2020
The Embassy of Vietnam in Seoul has requested the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to provide information related to a COVID-19 patient who had arrived in Vietnam from South Korea
icon PHOTOS
26/02/2020
COVID-19 has spread quickly in the Republic of Korea recently, causing fears among Korean community, even those who live abroad. In Hanoi, ‘Korean streets’ are now far less crowded.
icon SOCIETY
26/02/2020
Cases have emerged in several countries involving travellers from Italy, but borders remain open.