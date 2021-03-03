south sudan
south sudan
The United Nations Mission in South Sudan has played an important role in promoting political and security progress in South Sudan in the past time, Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the UN, has said.
17/10/2020
Vietnamese ambassador to the UN Dang Dinh Quy on October 16 virtually hosted a UN Security Council session, examining progress and challenges related to children and armed conflicts in South Sudan.
08/07/2020
Head of Vietnam's Permanent Mission to the UN Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy highlighted the basic principles of peacekeeping operations and the primary role of host countries in protecting and promoting human rights
15/04/2020
As war-ravaged South Sudan confirmed its first case of COVID-19 last week, medical officers of Vietnam’s second level-2 field hospital stand ready to join the fight against the pandemic while undertaking their UN peacekeeping mission in the country.
05/03/2020
Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, head of Vietnam’s Permanent Mission to the United Nations (UN), on Mach 4 called on the UN Security Council (UNSC) to review its sanctions against South Sudan.
04/03/2020
The Ministry of National Defence made the first public appearance for Level-2 Field Hospital No. 3, which will be deployed to the UN mission in South Sudan, at a ceremony in Ho Chi Minh City on March 4.
21/01/2020
A live video conference between Vietnamese officers currently on UN peacekeeping duties in South Sudan and their relatives and representatives of the Vietnamese Government was held on Monday in Hanoi.
21/01/2020
An exchange programme was held in Hanoi on January 20 to share the outstanding outcomes of Vietnam’s participation in United Nations peacekeeping operations over the last five years.
10/12/2019
Deputy Prime Minister Truong Hoa Binh has commended 63 military personnel of the Level 2 Field Hospital Rotation 1 for accomplishing their mission during the UN's international peacekeeping operation in South Sudan.
22/11/2019
The first group of Vietnamese peacekeeping forces from the Level-2 Field Hospital No. 1 arrived back at Ho Chi Minh City’s Tan Son Nhat International Airport on November 21, fulfilling their mission in South Sudan.
16/11/2019
Staff under the Vietnam’s Level-2 field Hospital No. 1 in South Sudan have been honoured with the United Nations Peacekeeping medals for their dedication to the career.
14/11/2019
The Ministry of National Defence on November 13 held a send-off ceremony for the second Level-2 Field Hospital which will participate in the UN peacekeeping mission in South Sudan.
25/10/2019
The Vietnam Peacekeeping Department (VPD) under the Defence Ministry presented the President’s decision to assign peacekeeping duty in South Sudan to two officers at a ceremony on October 24.
29/06/2019
Seven more Vietnamese military officers will join the United Nations peacekeeping missions in South Sudan and Central African Republic.