 
Báo VietNamNet - Đọc báo Online, Tin nhanh trong ngày
Vì một Việt Nam hùng cường
#Tải App VietNamNet
Go
 
Sự kiện nóng
#Vợ anh Nguyễn Ngọc Mạnh không thể tin nổi chồng mình cứu được cháu bé rơi từ tầng 12A chung cư
#Biểu tình căng thẳng ở Myanmar
#Chính biến ở Myanmar
#Cuộc chiến bản quyền tin tức giữa Facebook và Autralia
#Vắc xin Covid-19 Việt Nam
#Cuộc giải cứu xuyên đêm: Một dòng tin nhắn, nghìn người chung tay
#Kỳ thi vào lớp 10 công lập ở Hà Nội

Mobile0923 457 788 (Hà Nội) | 0962 237 788 (Tp.HCM)

04/03/2021 12:36:41 (GMT +7)

tag
 

south sudan

tin tức về south sudan mới nhất

Vietnam supports UNMISS’s activities: Ambassadoricon
VIETNAM & WORLD03/03/20210

Vietnam supports UNMISS’s activities: Ambassador

The United Nations Mission in South Sudan has played an important role in promoting political and security progress in South Sudan in the past time, Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the UN, has said.
 
Soldiers in white blouse dedicated to Truong Sa Islands

Soldiers in white blouse dedicated to Truong Sa Islands

icon28/02/20210
Vietnam’s field hospital in South Sudan honoured for outstanding contributions to UN peacekeeping

Vietnam’s field hospital in South Sudan honoured for outstanding contributions to UN peacekeeping

icon27/01/20210
Vietnam chairs UNSC session on South Sudanicon

Vietnam chairs UNSC session on South Sudan

POLITICS
17/10/2020
Vietnamese ambassador to the UN Dang Dinh Quy on October 16 virtually hosted a UN Security Council session, examining progress and challenges related to children and armed conflicts in South Sudan.
Vietnam joins UNSC open debate on peace operation, human rightsicon

Vietnam joins UNSC open debate on peace operation, human rights

POLITICS
08/07/2020
Head of Vietnam's Permanent Mission to the UN Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy highlighted the basic principles of peacekeeping operations and the primary role of host countries in protecting and promoting human rights
Vietnamese peacekeepers in South Sudan steel themselves for COVID-19 fighticon

Vietnamese peacekeepers in South Sudan steel themselves for COVID-19 fight

VIETNAM & WORLD
15/04/2020
As war-ravaged South Sudan confirmed its first case of COVID-19 last week, medical officers of Vietnam’s second level-2 field hospital stand ready to join the fight against the pandemic while undertaking their UN peacekeeping mission in the country.
Vietnam calls on UNSC to review sanctions against South Sudanicon

Vietnam calls on UNSC to review sanctions against South Sudan

POLITICS
05/03/2020
Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, head of Vietnam’s Permanent Mission to the United Nations (UN), on Mach 4 called on the UN Security Council (UNSC) to review its sanctions against South Sudan.
Defence ministry launches Level-2 Field Hospital No. 3icon

Defence ministry launches Level-2 Field Hospital No. 3

POLITICS
04/03/2020
The Ministry of National Defence made the first public appearance for Level-2 Field Hospital No. 3, which will be deployed to the UN mission in South Sudan, at a ceremony in Ho Chi Minh City on March 4.
Video chat held for VN peacekeepers in South Sudanicon

Video chat held for VN peacekeepers in South Sudan

POLITICS
21/01/2020
A live video conference between Vietnamese officers currently on UN peacekeeping duties in South Sudan and their relatives and representatives of the Vietnamese Government was held on Monday in Hanoi.
Programme highlights outcomes of Vietnam’s participation in UN peacekeepingicon

Programme highlights outcomes of Vietnam’s participation in UN peacekeeping

POLITICS
21/01/2020
An exchange programme was held in Hanoi on January 20 to share the outstanding outcomes of Vietnam’s participation in United Nations peacekeeping operations over the last five years.
63 military personnel at Level 2 Field Hospital honouredicon

63 military personnel at Level 2 Field Hospital honoured

POLITICS
10/12/2019
Deputy Prime Minister Truong Hoa Binh has commended 63 military personnel of the Level 2 Field Hospital Rotation 1 for accomplishing their mission during the UN's international peacekeeping operation in South Sudan.
Vietnam's first level-2 field hospital returns homeicon

Vietnam's first level-2 field hospital returns home

POLITICS
22/11/2019
The first group of Vietnamese peacekeeping forces from the Level-2 Field Hospital No. 1 arrived back at Ho Chi Minh City’s Tan Son Nhat International Airport on November 21, fulfilling their mission in South Sudan.
Vietnamese peacekeepers in South Sudan honoured with UN peacekeeping medalsicon

Vietnamese peacekeepers in South Sudan honoured with UN peacekeeping medals

POLITICS
16/11/2019
Staff under the Vietnam’s Level-2 field Hospital No. 1 in South Sudan have been honoured with the United Nations Peacekeeping medals for their dedication to the career.  
Vietnam’s second field hospital dispatched to South Sudanicon

Vietnam’s second field hospital dispatched to South Sudan

VIDEO
14/11/2019
The Ministry of National Defence on November 13 held a send-off ceremony for the second Level-2 Field Hospital which will participate in the UN peacekeeping mission in South Sudan.
Two more Vietnamese officers to join UN peacekeeping mission in South Sudanicon

Two more Vietnamese officers to join UN peacekeeping mission in South Sudan

POLITICS
25/10/2019
The Vietnam Peacekeeping Department (VPD) under the Defence Ministry presented the President’s decision to assign peacekeeping duty in South Sudan to two officers at a ceremony on October 24.
Seven more Vietnamese officers join UN peacekeeping missionicon

Seven more Vietnamese officers join UN peacekeeping mission

VIDEO
29/06/2019
Seven more Vietnamese military officers will join the United Nations peacekeeping missions in South Sudan and Central African Republic.
 
 
★ tin mới nhất
 
 
Liên hệ Tòa soạn

Cơ quan chủ quản: Bộ Thông tin và Truyền thông

Số giấy phép: 09/GP - BTTTT, cấp ngày 07/01/2019

Tổng biên tập: Phạm Anh Tuấn

Tòa soạn: Tòa nhà C'Land - 156 Xã Đàn 2, Đống Đa, Hà Nội

© 1997 Báo VietNamNet. All rights reserved.

Chỉ được phát hành lại thông tin từ website này khi có sự đồng ý bằng văn bản của báo VietNamNet.

Liên hệ quảng cáo

Hà Nội. Hotline: 0919 405 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hn@vietnamnet.vn

Tp.HCM. Hotline: 0919 435 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hcm@vietnamnet.vn

Xem thông tin chi tiết: http://vads.vn/

Hỗ trợ kỹ thuật: support@tech.vietnamnet.vn

 