Southeast Asia

tin tức về Southeast Asia mới nhất

Lark available for free across the Southeast Asia regionicon
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT0 giờ trước0

Lark available for free across the Southeast Asia region

Singapore’s Lark Technologies Pte Ltd has made its digital collaboration suite, Lark, available for free across Southeast Asia, including Viet Nam. 

 
Vietnamese flock home from overseas

Vietnamese flock home from overseas

icon19/03/20200
Vietnam gains high position in 2020 Asia Girls Report

Vietnam gains high position in 2020 Asia Girls Report

icon06/03/20200
Vietnam sit on top of ASEAN in 2019icon

Vietnam sit on top of ASEAN in 2019

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
21/12/2019

Vietnam end 2019 as the Southeast Asian No 1 team, following the December rankings released by FIFA on December 19.

Egypt’s travel company invests $300 million in Vietnamicon

Egypt’s travel company invests $300 million in Vietnam

BUSINESS
13/12/2019

Egypt’s Wanna Explore Travel Limited has been licensed to provide services of operating tours and other direct support for air transportation in Vietnam.

Southeast Asia’s GDP growth to remain at 4.5 percent in 2020icon

Southeast Asia’s GDP growth to remain at 4.5 percent in 2020

BUSINESS
09/12/2019

Economic growth across Southeast Asia will slow to 4.5 per cent in 2019 and remain unchanged in 2020, amidst high risks of a re-escalation in trade tensions.

Vietnam’s booming fintech funding on Singapore’s heelsicon

Vietnam’s booming fintech funding on Singapore’s heels

BUSINESS
29/11/2019

Vietnamese financial technology startups are quickly catching up with Singapore in attracting Southeast Asian venture capital funding, according to the Japan-based Nikkei Asian Review.

Vietnam leads Southeast Asia in salary growthicon

Vietnam leads Southeast Asia in salary growth

SOCIETY
14/11/2019

Vietnam leads Southeast Asia in terms of salary growth with a 5.1 percent increase expected in 2020, according to a report by ECA International.

Vietnam holds 20% of Southeast Asia’s oil exploration and production marketicon

Vietnam holds 20% of Southeast Asia’s oil exploration and production market

BUSINESS
13/11/2019

Vietnam is forecast to add two more jack-up rigs, as demand for oil exploration and production continues to rise.

Year-end promotions heat up Vietnam's e-commerce marketicon

Year-end promotions heat up Vietnam's e-commerce market

BUSINESS
12/11/2019

The year-end online shopping frenzy has kicked off with giant local and foreign players like Lazada, Tiki, Sendo, and Shopee rolling out promotions since the middle of last month.

ASEAN, India back maintaining peace in East Seaicon

ASEAN, India back maintaining peace in East Sea

MARITIME SOVEREIGNTY
04/11/2019

The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) appreciated India’s contributions to peace and stability in Southeast Asia at a summit in Bangkok, Thailand, on November 3.

5G subscriptions in Vietnam likely to hit 6.3 million by 2025icon

5G subscriptions in Vietnam likely to hit 6.3 million by 2025

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
26/10/2019

The number of 5G subscribers in Vietnam could hit 6.3 million by 2025, according to technology conglomerate Cisco Vietnam.

Vietnam a driver in Southeast Asia’s aviation growth: Boeingicon

Vietnam a driver in Southeast Asia’s aviation growth: Boeing

BUSINESS
25/10/2019

Vietnam's aviation market will play a key role in the aviation growth in Southeast Asia in the next 20 years, and the country’s fleet is expected to quadruple by 2038, according to an official from Boeing Commercial Airplanes.

Instant noodles put Vietnam in danger of malnourishmenticon

Instant noodles put Vietnam in danger of malnourishment

SOCIETY
22/10/2019

Similar to other Southeast Asian countries, Vietnamese children are at a large risk of malnourishment due to the abundance of instant noodles in their diet.

Vietnam among top 20 countries to visit in 2020icon

Vietnam among top 20 countries to visit in 2020

TRAVEL
18/10/2019

Vietnam was ranked 10th among the top 20 countries to visit in 2020 by the Conde Nast Traveler – a prestigious travel magazine.

VN football teams ranked first in Southeast Asiaicon

VN football teams ranked first in Southeast Asia

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
29/09/2019

Both Vietnam’s men’s and women’s national football teams successfully retained their first-place position in Southeast Asia, according to the latest rankings released by FIFA.

ADB cuts Southeast Asia growth forecasticon

ADB cuts Southeast Asia growth forecast

BUSINESS
25/09/2019

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has revised down its forecast on economic growth in Southeast Asia to 4.5 percent compared with a previous forecast of 4.8 percent and from last year's 5.1 percent pace.

World Bank: Indonesia’s economy is facing numerous challengesicon

World Bank: Indonesia’s economy is facing numerous challenges

BUSINESS
17/09/2019

Indonesia’s gross domestic product (GDP) growth could slow to 4.9 percent in 2020 and 4.6 percent in 2022 amid intensifying risks such as the escalating trade tension between China and the US, according to the World Bank.

India, Malaysia holds joint naval drillicon

India, Malaysia holds joint naval drill

POLITICS
17/09/2019

India and Malaysia launched a joint naval military exercise on September 14 to test inter-operability of their navies in South East Asia and Western Pacific regions.

Exploring Southeast Asia’s deepest canyon located in Ha Giangicon

Exploring Southeast Asia’s deepest canyon located in Ha Giang

PHOTOS
12/09/2019

Found within the unique geological tectonic canyon in the northern province of Ha Giang, Tu San is considered to be the deepest canyon in Southeast Asia.

 
 
