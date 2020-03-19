Southeast Asia
Southeast Asia
Singapore’s Lark Technologies Pte Ltd has made its digital collaboration suite, Lark, available for free across Southeast Asia, including Viet Nam.
icon ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
21/12/2019
Vietnam end 2019 as the Southeast Asian No 1 team, following the December rankings released by FIFA on December 19.
icon BUSINESS
13/12/2019
Egypt’s Wanna Explore Travel Limited has been licensed to provide services of operating tours and other direct support for air transportation in Vietnam.
icon BUSINESS
09/12/2019
Economic growth across Southeast Asia will slow to 4.5 per cent in 2019 and remain unchanged in 2020, amidst high risks of a re-escalation in trade tensions.
icon BUSINESS
29/11/2019
Vietnamese financial technology startups are quickly catching up with Singapore in attracting Southeast Asian venture capital funding, according to the Japan-based Nikkei Asian Review.
icon SOCIETY
14/11/2019
Vietnam leads Southeast Asia in terms of salary growth with a 5.1 percent increase expected in 2020, according to a report by ECA International.
icon BUSINESS
13/11/2019
Vietnam is forecast to add two more jack-up rigs, as demand for oil exploration and production continues to rise.
icon BUSINESS
12/11/2019
The year-end online shopping frenzy has kicked off with giant local and foreign players like Lazada, Tiki, Sendo, and Shopee rolling out promotions since the middle of last month.
icon MARITIME SOVEREIGNTY
04/11/2019
The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) appreciated India’s contributions to peace and stability in Southeast Asia at a summit in Bangkok, Thailand, on November 3.
icon SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
26/10/2019
The number of 5G subscribers in Vietnam could hit 6.3 million by 2025, according to technology conglomerate Cisco Vietnam.
icon BUSINESS
25/10/2019
Vietnam's aviation market will play a key role in the aviation growth in Southeast Asia in the next 20 years, and the country’s fleet is expected to quadruple by 2038, according to an official from Boeing Commercial Airplanes.
icon SOCIETY
22/10/2019
Similar to other Southeast Asian countries, Vietnamese children are at a large risk of malnourishment due to the abundance of instant noodles in their diet.
icon TRAVEL
18/10/2019
Vietnam was ranked 10th among the top 20 countries to visit in 2020 by the Conde Nast Traveler – a prestigious travel magazine.
icon ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
29/09/2019
Both Vietnam’s men’s and women’s national football teams successfully retained their first-place position in Southeast Asia, according to the latest rankings released by FIFA.
icon BUSINESS
25/09/2019
The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has revised down its forecast on economic growth in Southeast Asia to 4.5 percent compared with a previous forecast of 4.8 percent and from last year's 5.1 percent pace.
icon BUSINESS
17/09/2019
Indonesia’s gross domestic product (GDP) growth could slow to 4.9 percent in 2020 and 4.6 percent in 2022 amid intensifying risks such as the escalating trade tension between China and the US, according to the World Bank.
icon POLITICS
17/09/2019
India and Malaysia launched a joint naval military exercise on September 14 to test inter-operability of their navies in South East Asia and Western Pacific regions.
icon PHOTOS
12/09/2019
Found within the unique geological tectonic canyon in the northern province of Ha Giang, Tu San is considered to be the deepest canyon in Southeast Asia.