Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez has extended lockdown measures in the country until 25 April.
23/02/2020
The number of tourists visiting the Temple of Literature, known locally as Van Mieu, has begun to rapidly increase in recent days as a result of the drastic actions taken by Hanoi in combating coronavirus.
10/02/2020
The Vietnamese futsal team took a flight from Ho Chi Minh City to Spain on February 9 for a ten-day training course to prepare for the 2020 Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Futsal Championship.
01/01/2020
New Year’s Eve saw people across the world celebrate the start of 2020 with countdown parties and spectacular firework displays which took place amid a vibrant atmosphere.
15/12/2019
The Ho Chi Minh City International Music Festival 2019 (HOZO 2019) kicked off at the Nguyen Hue pedestrian street, District 1, HCM City on December 13.
02/08/2019
Eight talented young footballers selected from the 2018-19 School Football Tournament in HCM City are taking part in the first Milo Champions Cup being held in Barcelona, Spain, from July 30 to August 5.