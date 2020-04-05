Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Spain

tin tức về Spain mới nhất

Coronavirus: Spain 'close to passing peak' as deaths fall again
SOCIETY05/04/20200

Coronavirus: Spain 'close to passing peak' as deaths fall again

Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez has extended lockdown measures in the country until 25 April.

 
Coronavirus: More than 10,000 lives lost in Spain

Coronavirus: More than 10,000 lives lost in Spain

icon03/04/20200
Coronavirus: Spanish army finds care home residents 'dead and abandoned'

Coronavirus: Spanish army finds care home residents 'dead and abandoned'

icon24/03/20200
Tourists feel safe when visiting Temple of Literature

Tourists feel safe when visiting Temple of Literature

PHOTOS
23/02/2020

The number of tourists visiting the Temple of Literature, known locally as Van Mieu, has begun to rapidly increase in recent days as a result of the drastic actions taken by Hanoi in combating coronavirus.

Vietnam's futsal team depart for training in Spain

Vietnam’s futsal team depart for training in Spain

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
10/02/2020

The Vietnamese futsal team took a flight from Ho Chi Minh City to Spain on February 9 for a ten-day training course to prepare for the 2020 Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Futsal Championship.

Jubilant scenes as revelers around the world celebrate the New Year

Jubilant scenes as revelers around the world celebrate the New Year

PHOTOS
01/01/2020

New Year’s Eve saw people across the world celebrate the start of 2020 with countdown parties and spectacular firework displays which took place amid a vibrant atmosphere.

HCM City International Music Festival opens

HCM City International Music Festival opens

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
15/12/2019

The Ho Chi Minh City International Music Festival 2019 (HOZO 2019) kicked off at the Nguyen Hue pedestrian street, District 1, HCM City on December 13.

Eight young VN football players play in 1st Milo Champions Cup in Spain

Eight young VN football players play in 1st Milo Champions Cup in Spain

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
02/08/2019

Eight talented young footballers selected from the 2018-19 School Football Tournament in HCM City are taking part in the first Milo Champions Cup being held in Barcelona, Spain, from July 30 to August 5.

 
 
