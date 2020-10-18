Báo VietNamNet - Đọc báo Online, Tin nhanh trong ngày
Vì một Việt Nam hùng cường
# Covid-19
2Sao| Tintuconline| Infonet| ICTNews| Multimedia| English| Tuyển dụng
Go
 
 
Sự kiện nóng
#Sạt lở Thủy điện Rào Trăng 3
#Mưa lũ gây thiệt hại nặng nề ở Miền Trung
#Bầu cử Tổng thống Mỹ 2020
#'Lạm thu' đang xâm phạm những giá trị cốt lõi của giáo dục
#Hoa hậu Việt Nam 2020
#Biển Đông đón bão dồn dập trong tháng 10, 11
#Tài xế BMW bị chặn đường vì gây tai nạn rồi bỏ chạy

Mobile0923 457 788 (Hà Nội) | 0962 237 788 (Tp.HCM)

19/10/2020 15:07:35 (GMT +7)

tag
 

Spam calls

tin tức về Spam calls mới nhất

34,700 subscribers blocked for making spam callsicon
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT18/10/20200

34,700 subscribers blocked for making spam calls

According to the Telecommunications Department under the Ministry of Information and Communications, mobile network operators in Vietnam locked 34,700 subscribers that made spam calls and prevented over 9 million fake calls in the last three months.

 
Newest method to block marketing messages

Newest method to block marketing messages

icon15/10/20200
Strict rules implemented to stop unwanted messages and advertising

Strict rules implemented to stop unwanted messages and advertising

icon15/10/20200
Spam messages, calls to be blocked in late 2020icon

Spam messages, calls to be blocked in late 2020

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
07/07/2020

Competent agencies will deactivate the SIM cards of unknown users in late 2020, while spam text messages and calls will also be blocked, Deputy Minister of Information and Communications Phan Tam told a review conference in Hanoi yesterday.

Spam calls remain rampanticon

Spam calls remain rampant

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
18/12/2019

Local mobile carriers are not yet able to block spam calls due to the absence of clear regulations and a detailed definition of “spam calls.”

 
 
★ tin mới nhất
 
 
Liên hệ Tòa soạn

Cơ quan chủ quản: Bộ Thông tin và Truyền thông

Số giấy phép: 09/GP - BTTTT, cấp ngày 07/01/2019

Tổng biên tập: Phạm Anh Tuấn

Tòa soạn: Tòa nhà C'Land - 156 Xã Đàn 2, Đống Đa, Hà Nội

© 1997 Báo VietNamNet. All rights reserved.

Chỉ được phát hành lại thông tin từ website này khi có sự đồng ý bằng văn bản của báo VietNamNet.

Liên hệ quảng cáo

Hà Nội. Hotline: 0919 405 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hn@vietnamnet.vn

Tp.HCM. Hotline: 0919 435 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hcm@vietnamnet.vn

Xem thông tin chi tiết: http://vads.vn/

Hỗ trợ kỹ thuật: support@tech.vietnamnet.vn

 