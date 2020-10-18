Spam calls
tin tức về Spam calls mới nhất
According to the Telecommunications Department under the Ministry of Information and Communications, mobile network operators in Vietnam locked 34,700 subscribers that made spam calls and prevented over 9 million fake calls in the last three months.
07/07/2020
Competent agencies will deactivate the SIM cards of unknown users in late 2020, while spam text messages and calls will also be blocked, Deputy Minister of Information and Communications Phan Tam told a review conference in Hanoi yesterday.
18/12/2019
Local mobile carriers are not yet able to block spam calls due to the absence of clear regulations and a detailed definition of “spam calls.”