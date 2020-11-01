Báo VietNamNet - Đọc báo Online, Tin nhanh trong ngày
Vietnam striving to eliminate annoying spam calls, messages, emailsicon
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT01/11/20200

Vietnam striving to eliminate annoying spam calls, messages, emails

Decree No.91 by the Government about fighting against spam advertising calls, emails, and messages went into effect from October 1, along with the new hotline 5656 of the Vietnam Telecommunications Authority to report spam calls, messages.

 
Phone numbers must not be used for advertising calls and SMS: MIC

Phone numbers must not be used for advertising calls and SMS: MIC

icon16/10/20200
Spam messages, calls to be blocked in late 2020

Spam messages, calls to be blocked in late 2020

icon07/07/20200
Spam messages, calls still plague phone usersicon

Spam messages, calls still plague phone users

SOCIETY
22/11/2019

Mobile phone users nationwide have long been plagued with spam text messages and calls, prompting the Government to step in, reported Tuổi Trẻ (Youth) newspaper.

Vietnam tackles spam messagesicon

Vietnam tackles spam messages

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
26/08/2019

All organisations and individuals will have the right to refuse spam calls and messages to their phone numbers if a new draft decree is passed.

Personal data leaks carry high risksicon

Personal data leaks carry high risks

SOCIETY
25/07/2019

Mai Thuy Linh, 32, has received several spam messages and at least two spam calls each day over the past week, which makes her very annoyed.

 
 
