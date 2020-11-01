spam messages
Decree No.91 by the Government about fighting against spam advertising calls, emails, and messages went into effect from October 1, along with the new hotline 5656 of the Vietnam Telecommunications Authority to report spam calls, messages.
SOCIETY
22/11/2019
Mobile phone users nationwide have long been plagued with spam text messages and calls, prompting the Government to step in, reported Tuổi Trẻ (Youth) newspaper.
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
26/08/2019
All organisations and individuals will have the right to refuse spam calls and messages to their phone numbers if a new draft decree is passed.
SOCIETY
25/07/2019
Mai Thuy Linh, 32, has received several spam messages and at least two spam calls each day over the past week, which makes her very annoyed.