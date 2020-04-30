sport
The Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) will not extend their contract with technical director Juergen Gede when his contract is to end next month.
01/04/2020
After about 16 years in and around the sport, Thanh has made many ‘firsts’ and the national head coach is looking for more challenges.
09/12/2019
Vietnamese aerobic gymnasts won three gold medals on the ninth day of the ongoing SEA Games in the Philippines yesterday.
01/12/2019
Vietnamese archers Do Thi Anh Nguyet and Nguyen Hoang Phi Vu have qualified to compete at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.
16/11/2019
Born in the US to Vietnamese parents, Nguyễn competed for the national swimming team at the SEA Games in Malaysia two years ago for the first time and grabbed four bronze medals.
16/11/2019
The Vietnam national football team have received VNĐ5.6 billion (US$243,400) from the Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) and enterprises for their result in the 2022 FIFA World Cup’s second qualifying round.
15/11/2019
The Vietnam Hockey Festival is moving back to HCM City after being held in the former Hockey Centre in Long An Province for the past several years.
27/10/2019
Vietnam won a bronze medal after they crushed Myanmar 7-3 in the third-place playoff match of AFF HDBank Futsal Championship at the Phu Tho Stadium in HCM City.
15/09/2019
Vietnam have two representatives at the World Cup but GM Nguyen Ngoc Truong Son has been knocked out.
11/08/2019
Danang Dragons defeated HCM City Wings 75-69 in the Việt Nam Basketball Association (VBA) on Thursday.
01/06/2019
Former US National Basketball Association (NBA) basketballer Vladimir Radmanovic will coach Youth at Jr. NBA Vietnam Camp in Hanoi on June 1.
28/05/2019
Dak Lak triumphed in the 11th National Sports Festival for Ethnic Minorities which closed in Dak Nong Province on May 27.