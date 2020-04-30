Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Technical director Gede to leave Vietnam next monthicon
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS0 giờ trước0

Technical director Gede to leave Vietnam next month

The Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) will not extend their contract with technical director Juergen Gede when his contract is to end next month.

 
Vietnam futsal team appear in top 10 teams in Asia

Vietnam futsal team appear in top 10 teams in Asia

icon30/04/20200
VN Football Federation hoping for $500,000 in financial support from FIFA

VN Football Federation hoping for $500,000 in financial support from FIFA

icon27/04/20200
Challenge Vietnam triathlon cancelled due to coronavirusicon

Challenge Vietnam triathlon cancelled due to coronavirus

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
22/04/2020

Challenge Vietnam 2020 has been cancelled, according to organisers.

Boxing coach Thanh can’t wait to face Olympic challengeicon

Boxing coach Thanh can’t wait to face Olympic challenge

FEATURE
01/04/2020

After about 16 years in and around the sport, Thanh has made many ‘firsts’ and the national head coach is looking for more challenges.

Vietnamese aerobic gymnasts take three golds at SEA Gamesicon

Vietnamese aerobic gymnasts take three golds at SEA Games

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
09/12/2019

Vietnamese aerobic gymnasts won three gold medals on the ninth day of the ongoing SEA Games in the Philippines yesterday.

Vietnamese archers qualify for Tokyo Olympicsicon

Vietnamese archers qualify for Tokyo Olympics

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
01/12/2019

Vietnamese archers Do Thi Anh Nguyet and Nguyen Hoang Phi Vu have qualified to compete at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

Nguyen going for gold at SEA Gamesicon

Nguyen going for gold at SEA Games

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
16/11/2019

Born in the US to Vietnamese parents, Nguyễn competed for the national swimming team at the SEA Games in Malaysia two years ago for the first time and grabbed four bronze medals.

VN football team receive $240,000 for their performance in FIFA World Cup’s qualifiericon

VN football team receive $240,000 for their performance in FIFA World Cup’s qualifier

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
16/11/2019

The Vietnam national football team have received VNĐ5.6 billion (US$243,400) from the Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) and enterprises for their result in the 2022 FIFA World Cup’s second qualifying round.

Vietnam Hockey Festival moves back to HCM Cityicon

Vietnam Hockey Festival moves back to HCM City

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
15/11/2019

The Vietnam Hockey Festival is moving back to HCM City after being held in the former Hockey Centre in Long An Province for the past several years.

Vietnam win bronze medal at AFF futsal champsicon

Vietnam win bronze medal at AFF futsal champs

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
27/10/2019

Vietnam won a bronze medal after they crushed Myanmar 7-3 in the third-place playoff match of AFF HDBank Futsal Championship at the Phu Tho Stadium in HCM City.

Liêm advances in World Cup, Khôi becomes Grandmastericon

Liêm advances in World Cup, Khôi becomes Grandmaster

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
15/09/2019

Vietnam have two representatives at the World Cup but GM Nguyen Ngoc Truong Son has been knocked out.

Danang Dragons beat HCM City Wings on the roadicon

Danang Dragons beat HCM City Wings on the road

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
11/08/2019

Danang Dragons defeated HCM City Wings 75-69 in the Việt Nam Basketball Association (VBA) on Thursday.

Former NBA player to coach Youth at Jr. NBA Vietnam Campicon

Former NBA player to coach Youth at Jr. NBA Vietnam Camp

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
01/06/2019

Former US National Basketball Association (NBA) basketballer Vladimir Radmanovic will coach Youth at Jr. NBA Vietnam Camp in Hanoi on June 1.

Dak Lak triumph in National Sports Festival for Ethnic Minoritiesicon

Dak Lak triumph in National Sports Festival for Ethnic Minorities

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
28/05/2019

Dak Lak  triumphed in the 11th National Sports Festival for Ethnic Minorities which closed in Dak Nong Province on May 27.

 
 
