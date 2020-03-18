Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Vì một Việt Nam hùng cường
# VirusCorona
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | English | Tuyển dụng
Go
 
 
Sự kiện nóng
#Tết Nguyên Đán Canh Tý 2020 - Tin tức mới nhất
#Tình hình Mỹ - Iran mới nhất
#Ngày Quốc tế Phụ nữ 8/3
#Tin tức nóng nhất ngày 23/3/2020 trên báo VietNamNet
#Tin tức mới nhất ngày 13/3/2020 trên báo VietNamNet
#Chào mừng ngày 30/4 và quốc tế lao động 1/5
#Vòng chung kết U23 châu Á 2020

Mobile0923 457 788 (Hà Nội) | 0962 237 788 (Tp.HCM)

23/03/2020 22:17:30 (GMT +7)

tag
 

Sports news

tin tức về Sports news mới nhất

Xuan Truong named as most valuable Vietnamese football playericon
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS18/03/20200

Xuan Truong named as most valuable Vietnamese football player

Midfield maestro Luong Xuan Truong of Hoang Anh Gia Lai (HAGL) FC has become the Vietnamese player with the highest estimated transfer value, according to website Transfermarkt.

 
Paulo makes V.League 1 history in Sai Gon's 4-1 win

Paulo makes V.League 1 history in Sai Gon's 4-1 win

icon15/03/20200
Archers advance to five finals at Bangkok Asia Cup

Archers advance to five finals at Bangkok Asia Cup

icon13/03/20200
Tokyo 2020: IOC president Thomas Bach says no cancellation talk at board meetingicon

Tokyo 2020: IOC president Thomas Bach says no cancellation talk at board meeting

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
05/03/2020

IOC president Thomas Bach says "cancellation" and "postponement" was not mentioned in regards to Tokyo 2020 at Wednesday's board meeting.

Coronavirus: Tokyo 2020 could be postponed to end of year - Japan's Olympic ministericon

Coronavirus: Tokyo 2020 could be postponed to end of year - Japan's Olympic minister

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
04/03/2020

Japan's Olympic minister says the Tokyo 2020 games could be postponed from the summer until later in the year amid fears over the coronavirus outbreak.

Olympic horse riding club opens in Lam Dongicon

Olympic horse riding club opens in Lam Dong

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
19/02/2020

An Olympic horse-riding club has opened at the Thien Ma Sports Centre in the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong, the National Sports Administration has announced.

Vietnamese futsal team records resounding win over Malaga in Spainicon

Vietnamese futsal team records resounding win over Malaga in Spain

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
17/02/2020

The Vietnam futsal team enjoyed a thumping 6-2 victory over Spanish futsal side Malaga in a recently friendly fixture in Spain as part of the national team’s ongoing training camp ahead of the 2020 AFC Futsal Championship.

Tickets for play-off between Vietnam and Australia set to go on saleicon

Tickets for play-off between Vietnam and Australia set to go on sale

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
17/02/2020

The Football Federation of Australia (FFA) have made an announcement regarding the venue of the play-off match for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics between the Vietnamese national women’s football team and their Australian rivals.  

Hanoi speeds up F1 racetrack constructionicon

Hanoi speeds up F1 racetrack construction

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
17/02/2020

Hanoi is hastening the construction of a racetrack to host the country’s first F1 Grand Prix in April 2020.

Vietnam to battle Australia for Olympics berthicon

Vietnam to battle Australia for Olympics berth

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
15/02/2020

Vietnam will play powerhouse Australia in a two-leg playoff next month, with a berth in the Tokyo Olympic Games in the summer on the line.

Dates fixed for national football leaguesicon

Dates fixed for national football leagues

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
10/02/2020

The national football league schedule has been finalised after a delay made last month because of the continuing novel coronavirus epidemic.

Vietnam’s futsal team depart for training in Spainicon

Vietnam’s futsal team depart for training in Spain

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
10/02/2020

The Vietnamese futsal team took a flight from Ho Chi Minh City to Spain on February 9 for a ten-day training course to prepare for the 2020 Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Futsal Championship.

AFC changes schedule for Vietnamese clubs due to virusicon

AFC changes schedule for Vietnamese clubs due to virus

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
08/02/2020

Following the VN Football Federation (VFF)'s request, the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) has changed the competition schedule for both Vietnamese clubs in the AFC Cup 2020 due to the coronavirus outbreak. 

Vietnam confident towards securing a place in Tokyo 2020 Olympics, says Huynh Nhuicon

Vietnam confident towards securing a place in Tokyo 2020 Olympics, says Huynh Nhu

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
22/01/2020

After concluding 2019 with two championship titles (AFF Cup and SEA Games), the entire Vietnamese squad are now in a confident mood heading into round three of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics Asian qualifiers.

Quang Hai achieves spot in Top 20 Best Footballers in Asiaicon

Quang Hai achieves spot in Top 20 Best Footballers in Asia

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
08/01/2020

Vietnam’s maverick midfielder Nguyen Quang Hai has been named as one of the top 20 Best Footballers of Asia in 2019, following a vote conducted by Chinese newspaper Titan Sports.

FIFA rankings indicate Vietnam’s progression over the past decadeicon

FIFA rankings indicate Vietnam’s progression over the past decade

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
05/01/2020

The Vietnamese men’s national football team has climbed the FIFA rankings over the past 10-years to be named as the top footballing nation in Southeast Asia.

Vietnam arrives in Thailand for AFC U23 Championshipsicon

Vietnam arrives in Thailand for AFC U23 Championships

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
02/01/2020

The Vietnam U23 football team has arrived in Thailand to prepare for the 2020 AFC U23 Championships.

Vietnam's top 10 sport events of 2019icon

Vietnam's top 10 sport events of 2019

FEATURE
02/01/2020

Vietnamese athletes have had an outstanding 2019 at home and abroad. Việt Nam News looks at the top 10 events of the year.

AFF Cup 2020 to kick off on November 23icon

AFF Cup 2020 to kick off on November 23

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
01/01/2020

The 2020 AFF Cup will begin on November 23 and conclude on the last day of the year, December 31, according to the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF).

Quang Hai wins Iconic AFC U23 Goals titleicon

Quang Hai wins Iconic AFC U23 Goals title

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
24/12/2019

Vietnamese midfielder Nguyen Quang Hai has won the highest number of votes for the Iconic AFC U23 Goals title launched by the Asian Football Confederation (AFC).

 
 
★ tin mới nhất
 
 
Liên hệ Tòa soạn

Cơ quan chủ quản: Bộ Thông tin và Truyền thông

Số giấy phép: 09/GP - BTTTT, cấp ngày 07/01/2019

Tổng biên tập: Phạm Anh Tuấn

Tòa soạn: Tòa nhà C'Land - 156 Xã Đàn 2, Đống Đa, Hà Nội

© 1997 Báo VietNamNet. All rights reserved.

Chỉ được phát hành lại thông tin từ website này khi có sự đồng ý bằng văn bản của báo VietNamNet.

Liên hệ quảng cáo

Hà Nội. Hotline: 0919 405 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hn@vietnamnet.vn

Tp.HCM. Hotline: 0919 435 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hcm@vietnamnet.vn

Xem thông tin chi tiết: http://vads.vn/

Hỗ trợ kỹ thuật: support@tech.vietnamnet.vn

 