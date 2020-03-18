Sports news
Midfield maestro Luong Xuan Truong of Hoang Anh Gia Lai (HAGL) FC has become the Vietnamese player with the highest estimated transfer value, according to website Transfermarkt.
05/03/2020
IOC president Thomas Bach says "cancellation" and "postponement" was not mentioned in regards to Tokyo 2020 at Wednesday's board meeting.
04/03/2020
Japan's Olympic minister says the Tokyo 2020 games could be postponed from the summer until later in the year amid fears over the coronavirus outbreak.
19/02/2020
An Olympic horse-riding club has opened at the Thien Ma Sports Centre in the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong, the National Sports Administration has announced.
17/02/2020
The Vietnam futsal team enjoyed a thumping 6-2 victory over Spanish futsal side Malaga in a recently friendly fixture in Spain as part of the national team’s ongoing training camp ahead of the 2020 AFC Futsal Championship.
17/02/2020
The Football Federation of Australia (FFA) have made an announcement regarding the venue of the play-off match for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics between the Vietnamese national women’s football team and their Australian rivals.
17/02/2020
Hanoi is hastening the construction of a racetrack to host the country’s first F1 Grand Prix in April 2020.
15/02/2020
Vietnam will play powerhouse Australia in a two-leg playoff next month, with a berth in the Tokyo Olympic Games in the summer on the line.
10/02/2020
The national football league schedule has been finalised after a delay made last month because of the continuing novel coronavirus epidemic.
10/02/2020
The Vietnamese futsal team took a flight from Ho Chi Minh City to Spain on February 9 for a ten-day training course to prepare for the 2020 Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Futsal Championship.
08/02/2020
Following the VN Football Federation (VFF)'s request, the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) has changed the competition schedule for both Vietnamese clubs in the AFC Cup 2020 due to the coronavirus outbreak.
22/01/2020
After concluding 2019 with two championship titles (AFF Cup and SEA Games), the entire Vietnamese squad are now in a confident mood heading into round three of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics Asian qualifiers.
08/01/2020
Vietnam’s maverick midfielder Nguyen Quang Hai has been named as one of the top 20 Best Footballers of Asia in 2019, following a vote conducted by Chinese newspaper Titan Sports.
05/01/2020
The Vietnamese men’s national football team has climbed the FIFA rankings over the past 10-years to be named as the top footballing nation in Southeast Asia.
02/01/2020
The Vietnam U23 football team has arrived in Thailand to prepare for the 2020 AFC U23 Championships.
02/01/2020
Vietnamese athletes have had an outstanding 2019 at home and abroad. Việt Nam News looks at the top 10 events of the year.
01/01/2020
The 2020 AFF Cup will begin on November 23 and conclude on the last day of the year, December 31, according to the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF).
24/12/2019
Vietnamese midfielder Nguyen Quang Hai has won the highest number of votes for the Iconic AFC U23 Goals title launched by the Asian Football Confederation (AFC).