Being stuck indoors all day and night could turn you into a couch potato, especially as all the gyms are closed and people should only being leaving their homes to do essential tasks like grocery shopping.
04/02/2020
Vu Ngoc Loi is well known in athletics and as one of the most experienced coaches in Vietnam helped turn many athletes into international winners and potential champions during his reign of more than 30 years.
17/01/2020
Thanks to favorable weather, chrysanthemum fields in Khanh Hoa province are in full bloom, ready for the Lunar New Year festival. Locals are excited and looking forward to a bumper crop.
27/12/2019
The pedestrian space around Hoan Kiem Lake and surrounding areas in downtown Hanoi will be put into operation from January 1, 2020, after three years of trial operation.
19/12/2019
Law on Housing 2014 has brought huge opportunities for foreigners to buy houses in Vietnam, as numerous real estate projects quickly filling up their quotas.
05/10/2019
Hundreds of fine art works designed to be used in daily life such as interior decor and fashion are on display at an exhibition in Hanoi.
15/09/2019
State agencies will be allowed to file legal challenges against the State Audit over unsatisfactory audit reports, according to a draft amendment to the Law on State Audit.
15/09/2019
The questioning of suspects nationwide must be recorded with audio and images from the beginning of next year.
24/06/2019
HCM City faces challenges in meeting the Ministry of Education and Training’s regulation on the maximum number of students in classrooms as enrolment continues to increase.
22/06/2019
Vietnamese U18 players are training in Hà Nội for the ASEAN championship in August. — Photo zing.vn
28/05/2019
Dak Lak triumphed in the 11th National Sports Festival for Ethnic Minorities which closed in Dak Nong Province on May 27.