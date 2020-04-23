Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Exercises at home to keep fit during isolationicon
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS23/04/20200

Exercises at home to keep fit during isolation

Being stuck indoors all day and night could turn you into a couch potato, especially as all the gyms are closed and people should only being leaving their homes to do essential tasks like grocery shopping. 

 
Budgets for SEA Games and ParaGames cut due to coronavirus

icon22/04/20200
Runners overcome challenges amid COVID-19

icon06/04/20200
Athletic coach Vu Ngoc Loi plays a key role in many athletes' successicon

Athletic coach Vu Ngoc Loi plays a key role in many athletes' success

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
04/02/2020

Vu Ngoc Loi is well known in athletics and as one of the most experienced coaches in Vietnam helped turn many athletes into international winners and potential champions during his reign of more than 30 years.

Chrysanthemum season in full bloom in Khanh Hoaicon

Chrysanthemum season in full bloom in Khanh Hoa

VIDEO
17/01/2020

Thanks to favorable weather, chrysanthemum fields in Khanh Hoa province are in full bloom, ready for the Lunar New Year festival. Locals are excited and looking forward to a bumper crop.

Pedestrian space around Hoan Kiem Lake to be officially operationalicon

Pedestrian space around Hoan Kiem Lake to be officially operational

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
27/12/2019

The pedestrian space around Hoan Kiem Lake and surrounding areas in downtown Hanoi will be put into operation from January 1, 2020, after three years of trial operation.

Premium real estate projects attracting foreign customersicon

Premium real estate projects attracting foreign customers

BUSINESS
19/12/2019

Law on Housing 2014 has brought huge opportunities for foreigners to buy houses in Vietnam, as numerous real estate projects quickly filling up their quotas.

From everyday use to fine articon

From everyday use to fine art

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
05/10/2019

Hundreds of fine art works designed to be used in daily life such as interior decor and fashion are on display at an exhibition in Hanoi.

State audit could face lawsuits: draft lawicon

State audit could face lawsuits: draft law

POLITICS
15/09/2019

State agencies will be allowed to file legal challenges against the State Audit over unsatisfactory audit reports, according to a draft amendment to the Law on State Audit.

Questioning of suspects to be recordedicon

Questioning of suspects to be recorded

POLITICS
15/09/2019

The questioning of suspects nationwide must be recorded with audio and images from the beginning of next year.

Student-classroom ratio a challenge for HCM City schoolsicon

Student-classroom ratio a challenge for HCM City schools

SOCIETY
24/06/2019

HCM City faces challenges in meeting the Ministry of Education and Training’s regulation on the maximum number of students in classrooms as enrolment continues to increase.

Vietnam drawn in U18 group dof deathicon

Vietnam drawn in U18 group dof death

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
22/06/2019

Vietnamese U18 players are training in Hà Nội for the ASEAN championship in August. — Photo zing.vn

Dak Lak triumph in National Sports Festival for Ethnic Minoritiesicon

Dak Lak triumph in National Sports Festival for Ethnic Minorities

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
28/05/2019

Dak Lak  triumphed in the 11th National Sports Festival for Ethnic Minorities which closed in Dak Nong Province on May 27.

 
 
