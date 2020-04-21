Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
spratly

tin tức về spratly mới nhất

Russian researcher: China’s establishment of so-called “Sansha city” escalates regional tensionsicon
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTY23 giờ trước0

Russian researcher: China’s establishment of so-called “Sansha city” escalates regional tensions

China’s announcement of establishing the so-called “Xisha district” (Vietnam’s Hoang Sa -Paracel - archipelago) and “Nansha district” (Vietnam’s Truong Sa - Spratly - archipelago) within the new “Sansha city” will escalate tensions in the region.

 
Da Nang condemns China’s establishment on Paracel and Spratly archipelagos

Da Nang condemns China’s establishment on Paracel and Spratly archipelagos

icon21/04/20200
Life on Truong Sa archipelago

Life on Truong Sa archipelago

icon15/04/20200
45 years of national reunification: liberation of Truong Sa archipelagoicon

45 years of national reunification: liberation of Truong Sa archipelago

Vietnam's marine sovereignty
06/04/2020

After the victory of the Central Highlands and Hue-Da Nang Campaigns, on April 4, 1975, the Central Military Commission ordered Military Zone 5 and the navy force to liberate islands on Truong Sa (Spratly) archipelago.

New book on offshore archipelago publishedicon

New book on offshore archipelago published

MARITIME SOVEREIGNTY
16/03/2020

A new book by journalist Nguyen Viet Ton on the Truong Sa (Spratly) Archipelago has just been published by Literature Publishing House.

32 years of Gac Ma battleicon

32 years of Gac Ma battle

MARITIME SOVEREIGNTY
13/03/2020

32 years ago, on March 14 1988, 64 Vietnamese soldiers sacrificed in the battle of protecting Gac Ma Island (Johnson South Reef), part of the Truong Sa (Spratly) Archipelago.

Visiting Hoang Sa Flotilla Memorial House in Quang Ngaiicon

Visiting Hoang Sa Flotilla Memorial House in Quang Ngai

MARITIME SOVEREIGNTY
10/02/2020

As a home to many documents and objects relating to Hoang Sa Flotilla soldiers, the Hoang Sa Flotilla Memorial House is a must-see cultural and historical site for visitors to Ly Son Island, Quang Ngai Province.

New vitality for DK1 Platforms in new springicon

New vitality for DK1 Platforms in new spring

FEATURE
09/02/2020

“Despite waves and storms, we the DK rig soldiers are still here. There is no fear among DK rig soldiers who are not afraid of thunderstorms.” 

Naval ships bearing Tet gifts brings joy to soldiers at seaicon

Naval ships bearing Tet gifts brings joy to soldiers at sea

PHOTOS
08/01/2020

An array of Tet gifts such as apricots, kumquat trees, sticky rice, and la dong, also known as dong leaves, are among the presents being brought to soldiers who are currently serving a tour of duty at sea by a delegation sent from the mainland.

The beauty of Vietnamese fisherman's lifeicon

The beauty of Vietnamese fisherman's life

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
28/10/2019

Fishermen continue to work hard at sea with sun, wind and waves. The hard work of fishermen has created a unique beauty in labor. The beauty was recorded by Nguyen Van Truc - Thua Thien Hue.

Entertainment Events in Vietnam from October 28 to November 3icon

Entertainment Events in Vietnam from October 28 to November 3

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
28/10/2019

A selection of noteworthy artistic and cultural events to take place in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City.

Events in Hanoi &amp; HCMC on October 14-20icon

Events in Hanoi & HCMC on October 14-20

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
14/10/2019

A selection of noteworthy artistic and cultural events to take place in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City.

Joyful dragon dance festival celebrates Hanoi's liberationicon

Joyful dragon dance festival celebrates Hanoi's liberation

PHOTOS
08/10/2019

The 2019 Hanoi Dragon Dance took place at the intersection of Dinh Tien Hoang and Hang Dau streets, in Hoan Kiem Lake's pedestrian area, on October 6, to celebrate the 65th anniversary of the capital’s Liberation Day (October 10).

Operations of Chinese vessels are against agreements between Chinese and Vietnamese leadersicon

Operations of Chinese vessels are against agreements between Chinese and Vietnamese leaders

MARITIME SOVEREIGNTY
30/09/2019

The activities of Chinese vessels in Vietnam's waters have seriously violated international law and gone against agreements reached between senior leaders of the two countries.

The U-shaped seamless line in the East Sea: China's new trick for illegal purposesicon

The U-shaped seamless line in the East Sea: China's new trick for illegal purposes

MARITIME SOVEREIGNTY
28/09/2019

Researchers have questioned whether the "new map of the People’s Republic of China" is a fabrication that serves illegal purposes.

World Sports News in Brieficon

World Sports News in Brief

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
26/09/2019

Real Madrid's teenage Brazilian duo Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo Goes sent them top of La Liga as both scored in a 2-0 win over Osasuna on Wednesday.

Silk industry at Ma Chau villageicon

Silk industry at Ma Chau village

PHOTOS
27/08/2019

Ma Chau silk village, at Nam Phuoc town, Duy Xuyen district, Quang Nam province, is a famous traditional handicraft village associated with the history of Duy Xuyen district. 

History records prove Vietnam’s sovereignty over Hoang Sa, Truong Saicon

History records prove Vietnam’s sovereignty over Hoang Sa, Truong Sa

MARITIME SOVEREIGNTY
17/08/2019

Hoang Sa (Paracel) and Truong Sa (Spratly) are two big archipelagos with key strategic locations among Vietnam’s islands, and the country’s sovereignty over them is clearly reflected through historical documents.

Vietnam respects, fully implements UNCLOS 1982icon

Vietnam respects, fully implements UNCLOS 1982

MARITIME SOVEREIGNTY
30/07/2019

Vietnam actively participated in the negotiation process and building of the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) and has made significant efforts in enforcing the pact.

DK1 rig-houses – A sovereign landmark on southern seaicon

DK1 rig-houses – A sovereign landmark on southern sea

MARITIME SOVEREIGNTY
21/07/2019

Nhan Dan Online introduces photos about the houses on the sea, the creativity, determination and courageous sacrifice of naval soldiers on the rig-house.

 
 
