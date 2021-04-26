ST25
tin tức về ST25 mới nhất
icon
Đừng để bị ‘cướp’ mất tài sản lớn nhất cuộc đời
icon BUSINESS
23/12/2019
The Philippines and China, Vietnam’s two major rice export markets, may reduce rice imports in 2020.
icon BUSINESS
05/12/2019
Vietnam’s rice export price is always low compared with other countries because consumer confidence in Vietnam’s rice quality is not high, experts say.
icon BUSINESS
21/11/2019
The Philippines and the Ivory Coast have outstripped China to become the two largest consumers of Vietnamese rice, according to figures released by the General Department of Vietnam Customs.