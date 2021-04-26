 
Báo VietNamNet - Đọc báo Online, Tin nhanh trong ngày
Vì một Việt Nam hùng cường
#Tải App VietNamNet
Go
 
Sự kiện nóng
#Căng thẳng quân sự giữa Nga - Ukraina
#Hơn 200 nhân viên Bệnh viện Bạch Mai nghỉ việc
#Bài thơ đoạt giải gây tranh cãi
#Kiện toàn nhân sự lãnh đạo Đảng, Nhà nước
#Cháy cửa hàng ở phố Tôn Đức Thắng, 4 người chết
#Tiệc ma túy trong Bệnh viện Tâm thần Trung ương 1
#Cô giáo tố bị 'trù dập' ở Quốc Oai, Hà Nội

Mobile0923 457 788 (Hà Nội) | 0962 237 788 (Tp.HCM)

27/04/2021 15:34:00 (GMT +7)

tag
 

ST25

tin tức về ST25 mới nhất

Đừng để bị ‘cướp’ mất tài sản lớn nhất cuộc đờiicon
Premium26/04/20210

Đừng để bị ‘cướp’ mất tài sản lớn nhất cuộc đời

Đừng để bị ‘cướp’ mất tài sản lớn nhất cuộc đời
 
Vietnam’s no 1 rice in world in danger of losing brand

Vietnam’s no 1 rice in world in danger of losing brand

icon25/04/20210
It’s a no-grainer: Time for Vietnam to create a rice brand

It’s a no-grainer: Time for Vietnam to create a rice brand

icon24/01/20200
Vietnam’s rice sector forecast to face difficulties in 2020icon

Vietnam’s rice sector forecast to face difficulties in 2020

BUSINESS
23/12/2019
The Philippines and China, Vietnam’s two major rice export markets, may reduce rice imports in 2020.
The hard lot of Vietnam’s riceicon

The hard lot of Vietnam’s rice

BUSINESS
05/12/2019
Vietnam’s rice export price is always low compared with other countries because consumer confidence in Vietnam’s rice quality is not high, experts say.
Philippines, Ivory Coast emerge as Vietnam’s largest rice export marketsicon

Philippines, Ivory Coast emerge as Vietnam’s largest rice export markets

BUSINESS
21/11/2019
The Philippines and the Ivory Coast have outstripped China to become the two largest consumers of Vietnamese rice, according to figures released by the General Department of Vietnam Customs.
 
 
★ tin mới nhất
 
 
Liên hệ Tòa soạn

Cơ quan chủ quản: Bộ Thông tin và Truyền thông

Số giấy phép: 09/GP - BTTTT, cấp ngày 07/01/2019

Tổng biên tập: Phạm Anh Tuấn

Tòa soạn: Tòa nhà C'Land - 156 Xã Đàn 2, Đống Đa, Hà Nội

© 1997 Báo VietNamNet. All rights reserved.

Chỉ được phát hành lại thông tin từ website này khi có sự đồng ý bằng văn bản của báo VietNamNet.

Liên hệ quảng cáo

Hà Nội. Hotline: 0919 405 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hn@vietnamnet.vn

Tp.HCM. Hotline: 0919 435 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hcm@vietnamnet.vn

Xem thông tin chi tiết: http://vads.vn/

Hỗ trợ kỹ thuật: support@tech.vietnamnet.vn

Tuyển dụng

 