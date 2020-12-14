 
Stamps

Stamps issue to greet Year of the Buffalo 2021icon
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS14/12/20200

Stamps issue to greet Year of the Buffalo 2021

The Ministry of Information and Communications on December 12issued a set of stamps to greet 2021, the Year of the Buffalo.
 
Vietnam-Cuba joint stamp issue marked in Havana

Vietnam-Cuba joint stamp issue marked in Havana

icon05/12/20200
Joint stamp issue marks 60th anniversary of Vietnam-Cuba diplomatic ties

Joint stamp issue marks 60th anniversary of Vietnam-Cuba diplomatic ties

icon03/12/20200
Stamp celebrating Lenin publishedicon

Stamp celebrating Lenin published

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
23/04/2020
The Ministry of Information and Communications has released a stamp to celebrate the 150th birthday of the leader of the former Union of Soviet Socialist Republic, Vladimir Ilyich Lenin (1870-1924).
Stamps issued to mark 50 years of President Ho Chi Minh’s testamenticon

Stamps issued to mark 50 years of President Ho Chi Minh’s testament

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
28/08/2019
A set of stamps marking the 50-year implementation of late President Ho Chi Minh’s testament was launched at the Ho Chi Minh Museum in Hanoi yesterday, August 27.  
 
 
