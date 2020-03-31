Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
What are VN startups doing during the Covid-19 crisis?
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT31/03/20200

What are VN startups doing during the Covid-19 crisis?

Vietnam’s startups are making every effort to help the community fight against coronavirus.

 
Technology startups receive huge investments

Technology startups receive huge investments

icon24/03/20200
Tâm thư sếp lớn, xem kỹ lại ví tiền khi tính làm chuyện lớn

Tâm thư sếp lớn, xem kỹ lại ví tiền khi tính làm chuyện lớn

icon12/03/20200
Go2Joy - startup đặt phòng nhận vốn 2,5 triệu USD

Go2Joy - startup đặt phòng nhận vốn 2,5 triệu USD

Kinh Doanh
27/02/2020

Theo báo cáo từ Deal Street, Go2Joy - startup đặt phòng ngắn hạn - đã gọi vốn thành công trong Series A với 2,5 triệu USD từ STIC VENTURES và nhiều nhà đầu tư khác.

Lần đầu tiên, Việt Nam vượt qua Singapore trong lĩnh vực hot

Lần đầu tiên, Việt Nam vượt qua Singapore trong lĩnh vực hot

Đầu tư
12/02/2020

Lần đầu tiên trong lịch sử, giá trị đầu tư vào startup công nghệ tại Việt Nam vượt Singapore.

Startup CricketOne pursues sustainable food concept

Startup CricketOne pursues sustainable food concept

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
11/02/2020

CricketOne, a startup supplying food ingredients extracted from crickets, was recently named the winner of a competition for social startups called Blue Venture Awards.

AI is trend at Vietnam's startups

AI is trend at Vietnam’s startups

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
28/01/2020

Voice recognition technology, artificial intelligence (A.I), blockchain and big data are the major trends at startups in Vietnam in 2020.

2019: prosperous year for Vietnam's e-commerce, fintech firms

2019: prosperous year for Vietnam’s e-commerce, fintech firms

BUSINESS
25/01/2020

Start-up activities are growing fast despite the slowdown of the global economy. The gap between Vietnam and the two regional leading countries, Indonesia and Singapore, has narrowed.

Only 2 percent of startups are 'real' startups: experts

Only 2 percent of startups are 'real' startups: experts

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
17/01/2020

The others are just companies following traditional business models with a bit of innovation.

Vietnamese startups find it difficult to call for capital

Vietnamese startups find it difficult to call for capital

BUSINESS
09/01/2020

South Korea, not the US or Singapore, is the market where many Vietnamese startups will call for capital, according to Pham Ngoc Huy from Vietnam Silicon Valley.

'Ngáo' giá, startup tự tay hủy bỏ giấc mơ

'Ngáo' giá, startup tự tay hủy bỏ giấc mơ

Đầu tư
27/12/2019

Không ai đánh thuế ước mơ, nhưng định giá doanh nghiệp lại là một câu chuyện khác. Ở đó, nếu định giá sai, hoặc không biết định giá startup, đồng nghĩa với việc các nhà sáng lập đang tự tay mình hủy bỏ giấc mơ.

Khi Startup Founder làm Bộ trưởng Giáo dục

Khi Startup Founder làm Bộ trưởng Giáo dục

Người thầy
10/12/2019

Nadiem Makarim - đồng sáng lập kiêm giám đốc điều hành (CEO) hãng gọi xe Go-jek 35 tuổi, đã được Tổng thống Indonesia bổ nhiệm làm Bộ trưởng Giáo dục và Văn hóa. 

Vietnam startups receive US$750 million in funding in Jan – Oct

Vietnam startups receive US$750 million in funding in Jan – Oct

BUSINESS
08/12/2019

The growth in investment size in Vietnamese startups over the past few years makes the target of having tech unicorns right in Vietnam feasible, Chu Ngoc Anh, minister of Science and Technology stressed.

Startups poised to develop strongly over next five years

Startups poised to develop strongly over next five years

BUSINESS
03/12/2019

Vietnam’s startup ecosystem could develop strongly over the next five years with venture capital and government assistance, Eddie Thai, general partner of the venture capital firm 500 Startups Vietnam.

Vietnam's startups make arduous efforts to call for foreign capital

Vietnam’s startups make arduous efforts to call for foreign capital

BUSINESS
21/11/2019

Most Vietnamese startups find it difficult to call for investment, especially foreign investment.

Những yếu điểm khiến người Việt trẻ 'gục ngã' tại thung lũng Silicon

Những yếu điểm khiến người Việt trẻ 'gục ngã' tại thung lũng Silicon

Tin công nghệ
21/11/2019

 Sinh viên Việt Nam rất tệ về ngoại ngữ, gần như không có kỹ năng mềm, không có kỹ năng hợp tác, tôn trọng đồng nghiệp, tôn trọng đối tác. Tuy nhiên nếu chuẩn bị được kỹ, chúng ta hoàn toàn có cơ hội sang thung lũng Silicon.

Thăm CloudKitchens, startup mới của cựu CEO Uber được định giá hàng tỷ USD

Thăm CloudKitchens, startup mới của cựu CEO Uber được định giá hàng tỷ USD

Công nghệ
14/11/2019

Travis Kalanick, đồng sáng lập và cựu CEO Uber đang xây dựng startup giao đồ ăn kiểu mới CloudKitchens. Trang Business Insider (BI) đã đến thăm và khám phá cơ sở của CloudKitchens tại SoMa, San Francisco.

Bỏ lương nghìn USD ở Silicon Valley, về Việt Nam khởi nghiệp

Bỏ lương nghìn USD ở Silicon Valley, về Việt Nam khởi nghiệp

Đầu tư
13/11/2019

10 năm kinh nghiệm tại Silicon Valley nhưng kỹ sư phần mềm người Việt Nam từ bỏ tất cả cơ hội, lựa chọn trở về quê hương khởi nghiệp.

Vietnam's IT gets golden chance from fresh investment wave

Vietnam’s IT gets golden chance from fresh investment wave

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
11/11/2019

Vietnam's plans on digital economy, the Fourth Industrial Revolution, smart cities and startups are clearly helping the country’s IT industry continue to record strong revenue growth

Startup bridges parties to have better waste treatment

Startup bridges parties to have better waste treatment

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
23/10/2019

Treating waste is not an easy task in Vietnam. A start-up has chosen for itself the tough job of connecting various parties for treating waste. 

 
 
★ tin mới nhất
 
 
