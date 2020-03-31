startup
Vietnam’s startups are making every effort to help the community fight against coronavirus.
27/02/2020
Theo báo cáo từ Deal Street, Go2Joy - startup đặt phòng ngắn hạn - đã gọi vốn thành công trong Series A với 2,5 triệu USD từ STIC VENTURES và nhiều nhà đầu tư khác.
12/02/2020
Lần đầu tiên trong lịch sử, giá trị đầu tư vào startup công nghệ tại Việt Nam vượt Singapore.
11/02/2020
CricketOne, a startup supplying food ingredients extracted from crickets, was recently named the winner of a competition for social startups called Blue Venture Awards.
28/01/2020
Voice recognition technology, artificial intelligence (A.I), blockchain and big data are the major trends at startups in Vietnam in 2020.
25/01/2020
Start-up activities are growing fast despite the slowdown of the global economy. The gap between Vietnam and the two regional leading countries, Indonesia and Singapore, has narrowed.
09/01/2020
South Korea, not the US or Singapore, is the market where many Vietnamese startups will call for capital, according to Pham Ngoc Huy from Vietnam Silicon Valley.
27/12/2019
Không ai đánh thuế ước mơ, nhưng định giá doanh nghiệp lại là một câu chuyện khác. Ở đó, nếu định giá sai, hoặc không biết định giá startup, đồng nghĩa với việc các nhà sáng lập đang tự tay mình hủy bỏ giấc mơ.
10/12/2019
Nadiem Makarim - đồng sáng lập kiêm giám đốc điều hành (CEO) hãng gọi xe Go-jek 35 tuổi, đã được Tổng thống Indonesia bổ nhiệm làm Bộ trưởng Giáo dục và Văn hóa.
08/12/2019
The growth in investment size in Vietnamese startups over the past few years makes the target of having tech unicorns right in Vietnam feasible, Chu Ngoc Anh, minister of Science and Technology stressed.
03/12/2019
Vietnam’s startup ecosystem could develop strongly over the next five years with venture capital and government assistance, Eddie Thai, general partner of the venture capital firm 500 Startups Vietnam.
21/11/2019
Most Vietnamese startups find it difficult to call for investment, especially foreign investment.
21/11/2019
Sinh viên Việt Nam rất tệ về ngoại ngữ, gần như không có kỹ năng mềm, không có kỹ năng hợp tác, tôn trọng đồng nghiệp, tôn trọng đối tác. Tuy nhiên nếu chuẩn bị được kỹ, chúng ta hoàn toàn có cơ hội sang thung lũng Silicon.
14/11/2019
Travis Kalanick, đồng sáng lập và cựu CEO Uber đang xây dựng startup giao đồ ăn kiểu mới CloudKitchens. Trang Business Insider (BI) đã đến thăm và khám phá cơ sở của CloudKitchens tại SoMa, San Francisco.
13/11/2019
10 năm kinh nghiệm tại Silicon Valley nhưng kỹ sư phần mềm người Việt Nam từ bỏ tất cả cơ hội, lựa chọn trở về quê hương khởi nghiệp.
11/11/2019
Vietnam's plans on digital economy, the Fourth Industrial Revolution, smart cities and startups are clearly helping the country’s IT industry continue to record strong revenue growth
23/10/2019
Treating waste is not an easy task in Vietnam. A start-up has chosen for itself the tough job of connecting various parties for treating waste.