The Sipher company of Vietnamese businessman Nguyen Trung Tin has received US$6.8 million in investment in the latest capital raising round.
18/07/2021
Inexpensive Chinese smartphones from Xiaomi, Oppo, Vivo, One Plus and Realme are gradually knocking out big names like LG, Samsung or even Apple.
06/03/2021
Despite the global recession, Vietnamese startups have still been attracting millions of US dollars from foreign funds in the beginning of 2021.
24/12/2020
Rapid digital transformation will serve as an important driving force for technology firms to become unicorns in the future.
08/12/2020
The departure of a number of startups in 2020 indicate that 'impractical' ideas do not bring success.
03/08/2020
Southeast Asian startups, especially e-commerce and fintech companies, have witnessed a significant increase in investment between April and June.
16/07/2020
Contrary to all predictions, Vietnam’s startups continue to receiving investment capital, though Covid-19 has caused investors to become more cautious.
16/06/2020
The national fund for employment’s loan assistance of VND2 billion ($86,784) will be distributed among winners of an ongoing startup contest for rural youths this year, according to organisers.
11/06/2020
The collapse of Mon Hue and Soya Garden shows not only the risk of investors when they pour money into startups in food and beverage chains, but also the inadequacies of utilising investment capital inefficiently.
13/03/2020
The Qualcomm Vietnam Innovation Challenge was launched at a webinar on March 12 to promote technology innovations among startups.
08/01/2020
Investors say they have huge amounts of capital in hands and are seeking good technology startups to disburse the money.
25/12/2019
Some manufacturing enterprises are concerned about the possibility that goods will disappear from traditional distribution channels and will have to switch to online retail.
06/12/2019
Vietnam's emerging startup scene is proving to be a case of right place, right time for local and international venture capital funds.
05/12/2019
Co-working space provider WeWork is expanding in Vietnam by opening two more offices in Ho Chi Minh City.
28/11/2019
State management agencies need to remove legal barriers that are no longer suitable and allow sharing economy models instead of prohibiting them, economists say.
11/10/2019
Startups, R&D projects, fintechs and e-hailing firms are all on the hunt for workers.