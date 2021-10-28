 
Báo VietNamNet - Đọc báo Online, Tin nhanh trong ngày
Vì một Việt Nam hùng cường
#Premium#Covid-19
Go
 
Sự kiện nóng
#Hướng dẫn phòng chống dịch Covid-19
#Chiến sự ở Afghanistan
#Lionel Messi chia tay Barca, gia nhập PSG
#Kiện toàn nhân sự lãnh đạo khóa mới
#Bộ GD-ĐT ra chuẩn tiến sĩ mới gây tranh cãi
#Kỳ thi tốt nghiệp THPT năm 2021
#Áp lực tuổi 15 trượt lớp 10 công lập ở Hà Nội

MobileHotline: 19001081 (8-20h) | 0962237788 (ngoài giờ HC)

Tuyển dụng30/10/2021 14:36:47 (GMT +7)

tag
 

startups

tin tức về startups mới nhất

VN game studio gets US$6.8 million investmenticon
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT1 giờ trước0

VN game studio gets US$6.8 million investment

The Sipher company of Vietnamese businessman Nguyen Trung Tin has received US$6.8 million in investment in the latest capital raising round.
 
The young female CEO and Vietnam’s first app for the elderly

The young female CEO and Vietnam’s first app for the elderly

icon28/10/20210
Promise more than evident in Vietnam’s edtech fortunes

Promise more than evident in Vietnam’s edtech fortunes

icon23/09/20210
The rise of China's cheap smartphonesicon

The rise of China's cheap smartphones

FEATURE
18/07/2021
Inexpensive Chinese smartphones from Xiaomi, Oppo, Vivo, One Plus and Realme are gradually knocking out big names like LG, Samsung or even Apple.
Startups expand with fresh funding and portfoliosicon

Startups expand with fresh funding and portfolios

BUSINESS
06/03/2021
Despite the global recession, Vietnamese startups have still been attracting millions of US dollars from foreign funds in the beginning of 2021.
In the 'new normal', startups could become technology unicornsicon

In the 'new normal', startups could become technology unicorns

BUSINESS
24/12/2020
Rapid digital transformation will serve as an important driving force for technology firms to become unicorns in the future.
Many startups fail in 2020 despite big investmentsicon

Many startups fail in 2020 despite big investments

FEATURE
08/12/2020
The departure of a number of startups in 2020 indicate that 'impractical' ideas do not bring success.
Can application of physics principles create money?icon

Can application of physics principles create money?

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
07/09/2020
In Vietnam there has been no startup with physics-based technologies.
Capital inflows to Southeast Asian startups up 91 percent despite outbreakicon

Capital inflows to Southeast Asian startups up 91 percent despite outbreak

BUSINESS
03/08/2020
Southeast Asian startups, especially e-commerce and fintech companies, have witnessed a significant increase in investment between April and June.
Hundreds of millions of USD poured into startups despite Covid-19icon

Hundreds of millions of USD poured into startups despite Covid-19

BUSINESS
16/07/2020
Contrary to all predictions, Vietnam’s startups continue to receiving investment capital, though Covid-19 has caused investors to become more cautious.
Nearly $87,000 to invest in rural youth start-upsicon

Nearly $87,000 to invest in rural youth start-ups

SOCIETY
16/06/2020
The national fund for employment’s loan assistance of VND2 billion ($86,784) will be distributed among winners of an ongoing startup contest for rural youths this year, according to organisers.
Money-hungry F&amp;B startups floundericon

Money-hungry F&B startups flounder

BUSINESS
11/06/2020
The collapse of Mon Hue and Soya Garden shows not only the risk of investors when they pour money into startups in food and beverage chains, but also the inadequacies of utilising investment capital inefficiently.
Qualcomm Vietnam Innovation Challenge launchedicon

Qualcomm Vietnam Innovation Challenge launched

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
13/03/2020
The Qualcomm Vietnam Innovation Challenge was launched at a webinar on March 12 to promote technology innovations among startups.
Investors show keen interest in high tech startupsicon

Investors show keen interest in high tech startups

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
08/01/2020
Investors say they have huge amounts of capital in hands and are seeking good technology startups to disburse the money.
E-commerce threatens traditional markets, supermarkets in Vietnamicon

E-commerce threatens traditional markets, supermarkets in Vietnam

BUSINESS
25/12/2019
Some manufacturing enterprises are concerned about the possibility that goods will disappear from traditional distribution channels and will have to switch to online retail.
Startups catching the eyeicon

Startups catching the eye

BUSINESS
06/12/2019
Vietnam's emerging startup scene is proving to be a case of right place, right time for local and international venture capital funds.
WeWork expands in Vietnamicon

WeWork expands in Vietnam

BUSINESS
05/12/2019
Co-working space provider WeWork is expanding in Vietnam by opening two more offices in Ho Chi Minh City.
Vietnam needs to create legal framework for the sharing economyicon

Vietnam needs to create legal framework for the sharing economy

BUSINESS
28/11/2019
State management agencies need to remove legal barriers that are no longer suitable and allow sharing economy models instead of prohibiting them, economists say.
In Vietnam, technology firms struggle to hunt for talentsicon

In Vietnam, technology firms struggle to hunt for talents

BUSINESS
11/10/2019
Startups, R&D projects, fintechs and e-hailing firms are all on the hunt for workers.
 
 
★ tin mới nhất
 
 
Liên hệ Tòa soạn

Cơ quan chủ quản: Bộ Thông tin và Truyền thông

Số giấy phép: 09/GP - BTTTT, cấp ngày 07/01/2019

Tổng biên tập: Phạm Anh Tuấn

Tòa soạn: Tòa nhà C'Land - 156 Xã Đàn 2, Đống Đa, Hà Nội

© 1997 Báo VietNamNet. All rights reserved.

Chỉ được phát hành lại thông tin từ website này khi có sự đồng ý bằng văn bản của báo VietNamNet.

Liên hệ quảng cáo

Hà Nội. Hotline: 0919 405 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hn@vietnamnet.vn

Tp.HCM. Hotline: 0919 435 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hcm@vietnamnet.vn

Xem thông tin chi tiết: http://vads.vn/

Hỗ trợ kỹ thuật: support@tech.vietnamnet.vn

Tuyển dụng

 