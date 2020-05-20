Báo VietNamNet - Đọc báo Online, Tin nhanh trong ngày
Vì một Việt Nam hùng cường
# VirusCorona
2Sao| Tintuconline| Infonet| ICTNews| Multimedia| English| Tuyển dụng
Go
 
 
Sự kiện nóng
#Tin tức ngày 30/5/2020 trên Báo VietNamNet
#Sống khỏe giữa đại dịch Covid-19
#Tết Nguyên Đán Canh Tý 2020 - Tin tức mới nhất
#Tình hình Mỹ - Iran mới nhất
#Chào mừng ngày 30/4 và quốc tế lao động 1/5
#Ngày Quốc tế Phụ nữ 8/3
#Vòng chung kết U23 châu Á 2020

Mobile0923 457 788 (Hà Nội) | 0962 237 788 (Tp.HCM)

30/05/2020 13:16:59 (GMT +7)

tag
 

State Bank of Viet Nam

tin tức về State Bank of Viet Nam mới nhất

Two more payment intermediary services licensed in Viet Namicon
BUSINESS20/05/20200

Two more payment intermediary services licensed in Viet Nam

The State Bank of Viet Nam (SBV) has issued licences to two non-banking organisations to provide intermediary payment services.

 
VN banks eye post-pandemic business opportunities

VN banks eye post-pandemic business opportunities

icon19/05/20200
VN credit institutions recover nearly $1.2b of bad debts in Q1 2020

VN credit institutions recover nearly $1.2b of bad debts in Q1 2020

icon15/05/20200
State Bank of HCM City sets up hotline to support businessesicon

State Bank of HCM City sets up hotline to support businesses

BUSINESS
20/04/2020

The State Bank of Viet Nam's branch in HCM City has set up a hotline (028) 38.211.230 to provide assistance to enterprises, especially for those badly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mobile money project to be submitted to the Government this monthicon

Mobile money project to be submitted to the Government this month

BUSINESS
16/04/2020

Telecommunications providers like VNPT, Viettel and MobiFone will join in the payment market.

VN banks offer aids to 44,000 COVID-19 affected customersicon

VN banks offer aids to 44,000 COVID-19 affected customers

BUSINESS
03/03/2020

Credit institutions have so far supported more than 44,000 COVID-19 affected customers following directions from the State Bank of Viet Nam (SBV), an official reported on Monday.

VN central bank makes net cash withdrawal amidst high inflation pressureicon

VN central bank makes net cash withdrawal amidst high inflation pressure

BUSINESS
19/02/2020

The State Bank of Vietnam made a net cash withdrawal worth VND86 trillion out of the economy through open market operations (OMO) from January 20 to February 14.

Banks to provide support to customers affected by coronavirusicon

Banks to provide support to customers affected by coronavirus

BUSINESS
06/02/2020

The State Bank of Vietnam has asked credit institutions to prepare capital sources to meet borrowing demand and provide support to customers who have been affected by the coronavirus epidemic.

Military Bank gets nod to increase charter capital to more than $1 billionicon

Military Bank gets nod to increase charter capital to more than $1 billion

BUSINESS
05/02/2020

The State Bank of Viet Nam has approved Military Commercial Joint Stock Bank (MB)’s proposal to increase its charter capital to VND24.42 trillion (US$1.06 billion) from VND23.73 trillion.

Global volatilities cause Vietnamese currency to depreciateicon

Global volatilities cause Vietnamese currency to depreciate

BUSINESS
05/02/2020

 After a long period of stability, pressure from global markets has caused the Vietnamese dong to depreciate significantly against the US dollar in the past few days.

VN monetary policies do not create unfair gains in int'l trade: SBVicon

VN monetary policies do not create unfair gains in int'l trade: SBV

BUSINESS
15/01/2020

The State Bank of Viet Nam (SBV) will be consistent in regulating monetary policies according to market developments, with no aim for an unfair competitive edge in international trade.

VN financial sector embraces digital era: conferenceicon

VN financial sector embraces digital era: conference

BUSINESS
06/12/2019

 Many banks and finance companies have proactively adopted technologies to provide digital financial services, Nguyen Hoang Minh, a senior central bank official said.

VN central bank proposes account freezes to tackle fraudicon

VN central bank proposes account freezes to tackle fraud

BUSINESS
18/11/2019

The State Bank of Viet Nam (SBV) has proposed freezing the accounts of those suspected of committing the fraud.

Vietnamese Gov’t takes tighter control over large-size real estate projectsicon

Vietnamese Gov’t takes tighter control over large-size real estate projects

BUSINESS
25/10/2019

The Government will continue to tighten credit in the real estate industry.

Vietnam's banks get more support to cut interest ratesicon

Vietnam's banks get more support to cut interest rates

BUSINESS
04/10/2019

Commercial banks are expected to lower lending interest rates after getting more support to cut input costs from the State Bank of Viet Nam (SBV)’s...

VN banks warned about risks of real estate corporate bondsicon

VN banks warned about risks of real estate corporate bonds

BUSINESS
27/08/2019

The State Bank of Viet Nam (SBV) has instructed local banks to better control risks in corporate bond investment, especially bonds of real estate firms.

Vietnam is Asia’s bright spot amid trade tensions: UOB reporticon

Vietnam is Asia’s bright spot amid trade tensions: UOB report

BUSINESS
22/08/2019

Vietnam is Asia’s bright spot amid trade tensions, said the latest report on Viet Nam’s economy by the United Overseas Bank Limited (UOB), which forecast the country’s economy will expand 6.7 per cent in 2019.

Vietnam banks step up bad debt recovery in 2019icon

Vietnam banks step up bad debt recovery in 2019

BUSINESS
01/08/2019

Some banks have recovered trillions of Vietnamese dong in bad debt by selling off assets secured with non-performing loans in the first half of 2019.

 
 
★ tin mới nhất
 
 
Liên hệ Tòa soạn

Cơ quan chủ quản: Bộ Thông tin và Truyền thông

Số giấy phép: 09/GP - BTTTT, cấp ngày 07/01/2019

Tổng biên tập: Phạm Anh Tuấn

Tòa soạn: Tòa nhà C'Land - 156 Xã Đàn 2, Đống Đa, Hà Nội

© 1997 Báo VietNamNet. All rights reserved.

Chỉ được phát hành lại thông tin từ website này khi có sự đồng ý bằng văn bản của báo VietNamNet.

Liên hệ quảng cáo

Hà Nội. Hotline: 0919 405 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hn@vietnamnet.vn

Tp.HCM. Hotline: 0919 435 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hcm@vietnamnet.vn

Xem thông tin chi tiết: http://vads.vn/

Hỗ trợ kỹ thuật: support@tech.vietnamnet.vn

 