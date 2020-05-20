State Bank of Viet Nam
The State Bank of Viet Nam (SBV) has issued licences to two non-banking organisations to provide intermediary payment services.
20/04/2020
The State Bank of Viet Nam's branch in HCM City has set up a hotline (028) 38.211.230 to provide assistance to enterprises, especially for those badly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
16/04/2020
Telecommunications providers like VNPT, Viettel and MobiFone will join in the payment market.
03/03/2020
Credit institutions have so far supported more than 44,000 COVID-19 affected customers following directions from the State Bank of Viet Nam (SBV), an official reported on Monday.
19/02/2020
The State Bank of Vietnam made a net cash withdrawal worth VND86 trillion out of the economy through open market operations (OMO) from January 20 to February 14.
06/02/2020
The State Bank of Vietnam has asked credit institutions to prepare capital sources to meet borrowing demand and provide support to customers who have been affected by the coronavirus epidemic.
05/02/2020
The State Bank of Viet Nam has approved Military Commercial Joint Stock Bank (MB)’s proposal to increase its charter capital to VND24.42 trillion (US$1.06 billion) from VND23.73 trillion.
05/02/2020
After a long period of stability, pressure from global markets has caused the Vietnamese dong to depreciate significantly against the US dollar in the past few days.
15/01/2020
The State Bank of Viet Nam (SBV) will be consistent in regulating monetary policies according to market developments, with no aim for an unfair competitive edge in international trade.
06/12/2019
Many banks and finance companies have proactively adopted technologies to provide digital financial services, Nguyen Hoang Minh, a senior central bank official said.
18/11/2019
The State Bank of Viet Nam (SBV) has proposed freezing the accounts of those suspected of committing the fraud.
25/10/2019
The Government will continue to tighten credit in the real estate industry.
04/10/2019
Commercial banks are expected to lower lending interest rates after getting more support to cut input costs from the State Bank of Viet Nam (SBV)’s...
27/08/2019
The State Bank of Viet Nam (SBV) has instructed local banks to better control risks in corporate bond investment, especially bonds of real estate firms.
22/08/2019
Vietnam is Asia’s bright spot amid trade tensions, said the latest report on Viet Nam’s economy by the United Overseas Bank Limited (UOB), which forecast the country’s economy will expand 6.7 per cent in 2019.
01/08/2019
Some banks have recovered trillions of Vietnamese dong in bad debt by selling off assets secured with non-performing loans in the first half of 2019.