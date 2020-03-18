Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
State Bank of Vietnam

tin tức về State Bank of Vietnam mới nhất

Banks lower interest rates following SBV’s policy rate cuticon
BUSINESS18/03/20200

Banks lower interest rates following SBV’s policy rate cut

By March 17 noon, most of the commercial banks in Vietnam had lowered their interest rates on savings accounts with terms of less than 6 months after the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) announced its policy rate cut a day earlier.

 
Central bank cuts interest rates to buffer COVID-19 impact

Central bank cuts interest rates to buffer COVID-19 impact

icon17/03/20200
Epidemic causes credit growth to slow significant in first two months

Epidemic causes credit growth to slow significant in first two months

icon08/03/20200
Banks to provide over $12-billion credit to epidemic-hit firmsicon

Banks to provide over $12-billion credit to epidemic-hit firms

BUSINESS
07/03/2020

The banking sector is building a credit support programme with a value of $12.2 billion for firms hit by COVID-19, in an attempt to help ease their difficulties, according to an official of the State Bank of Vietnam.

Two State-owned banks allowed to increase charter capitalicon

Two State-owned banks allowed to increase charter capital

BUSINESS
25/02/2020

The Government has decided to allow Vietcombank and Vietinbank to increase their charter capital by 10 trillion VND (434.8 million USD) in the first quarter of this year, Deputy Prime Minister Vuong Dinh Hue said last month.

Banks assist firms affected by nCoV outbreakicon

Banks assist firms affected by nCoV outbreak

BUSINESS
12/02/2020

In response to the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV)’s appeal, a number of credit institutions have announced plans to support businesses affected by the novel coronavirus (nCoV) epidemic.

SBV removes foreign ownership limit in payment firmsicon

SBV removes foreign ownership limit in payment firms

BUSINESS
12/02/2020

The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) has announced it would remove regulations limiting foreign ownership in local intermediary payment firms from its draft Decree No 101.

BIS membership marks new stride in VN State Bank’s integration processicon

BIS membership marks new stride in VN State Bank’s integration process

BUSINESS
11/02/2020

The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) was recently invited to become a member of the Bank for International Settlements (BIS).

Vietnamese currency under bigger pressure in 2020icon

Vietnamese currency under bigger pressure in 2020

BUSINESS
21/01/2020

After being relatively stable last year, the foreign exchange rate of the Vietnamese dong against the US dollar is forecast to be under greater pressure in 2020 due to both internal and external headwinds.

VND to average slightly weaker in 2020 ​icon

VND to average slightly weaker in 2020 ​

BUSINESS
19/01/2020

The Vietnamese dong (VND) would average just slightly weaker by around 1 percent to VND23,475/USD in 2020 due mainly to an predicted decrease in foreign direct investment (FDI) inflows and higher imports.

Vietnam c.bank responds to US’s latest forex exchange reporticon

Vietnam c.bank responds to US’s latest forex exchange report

BUSINESS
16/01/2020

The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) said it will continue coordinating with concerned Vietnamese ministries and agencies to communicate with the US regarding the US Department of Treasury’s latest report

Vietnam c.bank orders actions to fight black crediticon

Vietnam c.bank orders actions to fight black credit

BUSINESS
08/01/2020

The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) has issued a document requesting credit organisations and branches of foreign banks to expand credit activities serving production, business and consumption as part of efforts to limit “black credit”.

Vietnam c.bank sets cashless payments as top priority for 2020icon

Vietnam c.bank sets cashless payments as top priority for 2020

BUSINESS
06/01/2020

The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) has issued a resolution to boost cashless payments in the country.

Vietnam’s foreign reserves surge 2.5 times from 2015’s figureicon

Vietnam’s foreign reserves surge 2.5 times from 2015’s figure

BUSINESS
29/12/2019

Vietnam’s foreign reserves have surged 2.5 times against 2015, Governor of the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) Le Minh Hung said.

Credit growth below expectationsicon

Credit growth below expectations

BUSINESS
28/12/2019

Vietnam’s credit growth, as of December 20, was reported at 12.1%, way below the 14% target set by the State Bank of Vietnam, according to the General Statistics Office.

VN banks' capital to remain weak after Basel II delay: Fitch Ratingsicon

VN banks' capital to remain weak after Basel II delay: Fitch Ratings

BUSINESS
25/12/2019

Fitch analysts were upbeat about continued strong economic growth in Vietnam, which makes near-term stress unlikely and underpins their stable outlook for the banking sector.

Daegu Bank of RoK to open branch in HCM Cityicon

Daegu Bank of RoK to open branch in HCM City

BUSINESS
24/12/2019

Daegu Bank of the Republic of Korea (RoK) is preparing to open a branch in Ho Chi Minh City after getting the green light from the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV).

FOL concocted for fintech segmenticon

FOL concocted for fintech segment

BUSINESS
22/12/2019

Local regulators are ratcheting up pressure in a bid to curb the risks from spreading financial technology by setting up a foreign ownership limit of 49 per cent.

VN banks issues more chip cards for securityicon

VN banks issues more chip cards for security

BUSINESS
16/12/2019

Despite high costs, domestic banks are issuing more chip cards that meet EMV standards to replace magnetic strip cards in order to improve security and meet the central bank’s regulations.

Fintech firms concerned about foreign ownership capicon

Fintech firms concerned about foreign ownership cap

BUSINESS
14/12/2019

A draft regulation put forward by the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) that would limit the foreign ownership rate in the payment intermediary service sector to 49 percent was discussed at a workshop in Hanoi on December 12.

 
 
