State Bank of Vietnam
By March 17 noon, most of the commercial banks in Vietnam had lowered their interest rates on savings accounts with terms of less than 6 months after the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) announced its policy rate cut a day earlier.
07/03/2020
The banking sector is building a credit support programme with a value of $12.2 billion for firms hit by COVID-19, in an attempt to help ease their difficulties, according to an official of the State Bank of Vietnam.
25/02/2020
The Government has decided to allow Vietcombank and Vietinbank to increase their charter capital by 10 trillion VND (434.8 million USD) in the first quarter of this year, Deputy Prime Minister Vuong Dinh Hue said last month.
12/02/2020
In response to the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV)’s appeal, a number of credit institutions have announced plans to support businesses affected by the novel coronavirus (nCoV) epidemic.
12/02/2020
The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) has announced it would remove regulations limiting foreign ownership in local intermediary payment firms from its draft Decree No 101.
11/02/2020
The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) was recently invited to become a member of the Bank for International Settlements (BIS).
21/01/2020
After being relatively stable last year, the foreign exchange rate of the Vietnamese dong against the US dollar is forecast to be under greater pressure in 2020 due to both internal and external headwinds.
19/01/2020
The Vietnamese dong (VND) would average just slightly weaker by around 1 percent to VND23,475/USD in 2020 due mainly to an predicted decrease in foreign direct investment (FDI) inflows and higher imports.
16/01/2020
The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) said it will continue coordinating with concerned Vietnamese ministries and agencies to communicate with the US regarding the US Department of Treasury’s latest report
08/01/2020
The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) has issued a document requesting credit organisations and branches of foreign banks to expand credit activities serving production, business and consumption as part of efforts to limit “black credit”.
06/01/2020
The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) has issued a resolution to boost cashless payments in the country.
29/12/2019
Vietnam’s foreign reserves have surged 2.5 times against 2015, Governor of the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) Le Minh Hung said.
28/12/2019
Vietnam’s credit growth, as of December 20, was reported at 12.1%, way below the 14% target set by the State Bank of Vietnam, according to the General Statistics Office.
25/12/2019
Fitch analysts were upbeat about continued strong economic growth in Vietnam, which makes near-term stress unlikely and underpins their stable outlook for the banking sector.
24/12/2019
Daegu Bank of the Republic of Korea (RoK) is preparing to open a branch in Ho Chi Minh City after getting the green light from the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV).
22/12/2019
Local regulators are ratcheting up pressure in a bid to curb the risks from spreading financial technology by setting up a foreign ownership limit of 49 per cent.
16/12/2019
Despite high costs, domestic banks are issuing more chip cards that meet EMV standards to replace magnetic strip cards in order to improve security and meet the central bank’s regulations.
14/12/2019
A draft regulation put forward by the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) that would limit the foreign ownership rate in the payment intermediary service sector to 49 percent was discussed at a workshop in Hanoi on December 12.