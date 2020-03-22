state budget
Though the steep dive in global crude oil price will benefit domestic logistics and production, it will not be good for local petrol firms and the state budget.
19/02/2020
19/02/2020
The State budget may face a shortfall of some VND42.3 trillion (US$1.8 billion) this year due to the ongoing spread of the novel coronavirus, or Covid-19, according to the Ministry of Planning and Investment.
04/02/2020
04/02/2020
Inefficient State-owned enterprises must be handled this year, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has said.
26/01/2020
26/01/2020
There were 21 road traffic accidents on January 25, the first day of the Year of the Rat, leaving 22 dead and 13 others injured.
01/01/2020
01/01/2020
Fitch Solutions maintain 2019 fiscal deficit forecast at 6.6%, but are revising up our 2020 and 2021 fiscal deficit forecasts for Vietnam to 7.0% and 7.2%, respectively, from 6.6% previously.
15/11/2019
15/11/2019
A tightened fiscal policy and an effective control of state budget ultilisation have facilitated Vietnam in managing its public debt.
09/11/2019
09/11/2019
The total collection for the state budget may exceed VND46 trillion may not be good news, because the sources of revenue are uncertain and the collection from enterprises has decreased.
07/11/2019
07/11/2019
Vietnam imported 120,000 assembled cars worth $2.66 billion in the first ten months of this year, according to the General Department of Vietnam Customs.