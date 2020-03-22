Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Nosediving oil price deals a blow to state budgeticon
BUSINESS0 giờ trước0

Nosediving oil price deals a blow to state budget

Though the steep dive in global crude oil price will benefit domestic logistics and production, it will not be good for local petrol firms and the state budget.

 
NA Standing Committee to open March 23

NA Standing Committee to open March 23

icon22/03/20200
Financial dilemma over air strips of Noi Bai and Tan Son Nhat airports

Financial dilemma over air strips of Noi Bai and Tan Son Nhat airports

icon09/03/20200
Coronavirus may lower Vietnam’s State budget by VND42.3 trillion: ministryicon

Coronavirus may lower Vietnam’s State budget by VND42.3 trillion: ministry

BUSINESS
19/02/2020

The State budget may face a shortfall of some VND42.3 trillion (US$1.8 billion) this year due to the ongoing spread of the novel coronavirus, or Covid-19, according to the Ministry of Planning and Investment.

PM asks to handle inefficient State-owned enterprisesicon

PM asks to handle inefficient State-owned enterprises

BUSINESS
04/02/2020

Inefficient State-owned enterprises must be handled this year, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has said.

Road accidents leave 22 dead on Lunar New Yearicon

Road accidents leave 22 dead on Lunar New Year

SOCIETY
26/01/2020

There were 21 road traffic accidents on January 25, the first day of the Year of the Rat, leaving 22 dead and 13 others injured.

Vietnam's fiscal deficit set to see a short-term spike: Fitch Solutionsicon

Vietnam's fiscal deficit set to see a short-term spike: Fitch Solutions

FEATURE
01/01/2020

Fitch Solutions maintain 2019 fiscal deficit forecast at 6.6%, but are revising up our 2020 and 2021 fiscal deficit forecasts for Vietnam to 7.0% and 7.2%, respectively, from 6.6% previously.

Vietnam succeeds in controlling public debticon

Vietnam succeeds in controlling public debt

BUSINESS
15/11/2019

A tightened fiscal policy and an effective control of state budget ultilisation have facilitated Vietnam in managing its public debt.

Tax collections up, but tax revenues from enterprises downicon

Tax collections up, but tax revenues from enterprises down

BUSINESS
09/11/2019

The total collection for the state budget may exceed VND46 trillion may not be good news, because the sources of revenue are uncertain and the collection from enterprises has decreased.

Vietnam imports 120,000 cars in ten monthsicon

Vietnam imports 120,000 cars in ten months

BUSINESS
07/11/2019

Vietnam imported 120,000 assembled cars worth $2.66 billion in the first ten months of this year, according to the General Department of Vietnam Customs.

 
 
