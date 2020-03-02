State-owned enterprises
tin tức về State-owned enterprises mới nhất
Ministries are working to convince Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc to amend divestment plans at some large State-owned enterprises (SOEs).
21/02/2020
The increasing amount of property and land under State-owned enterprises (SOEs) was mentioned as a factor in their slow equitisation.
04/02/2020
Inefficient State-owned enterprises must be handled this year, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has said.
25/01/2020
The Ministry of Finance has revealed that twelve out of 136 wholly state-owned enterprises had posted losses of $31 million in the first half of last year, and six others faced warnings regarding financial security.
13/01/2020
The equitisation of State-owned enterprises (SOEs) has fallen behind the target set by the Government and ministries for 2017-20.
23/12/2019
The Asian Development Bank has revised up its forecast of Vietnam’s GDP growth for 2019 and 20202 from 6.8 percent to 6.9 percent and 6.7 percent to 6.8 percent, respectively, in contrary with projections for Asia.
11/12/2019
Only nine state-owned enterprises (SOEs) were given the green light from government for their equitisation plans this year, reported the Ministry of Finance (MoF).
11/11/2019
Since it normalized relations with the powers like China in 1991 and the USA in 1995, Vietnam has begun to integrate into the global economy.
08/11/2019
State-owned enterprises (SOEs) face unique challenges when it comes to attracting foreign financing for infrastructure projects. But there are solutions.
06/11/2019
Insurer Bao Viet Holdings (BVH) and the Bank for Investment and Development of Viet Nam (BIDV) have approved plans of paying cash dividends worth combined US$236 million in the next two months.
17/10/2019
State-owned enterprises (SOE) must strive to reform and become innovation centres in today's modern economy.
12/10/2019
A list of 755 enterprises failing to register to list on the stock market after equitisation will soon be announced.
04/09/2019
The State Capital Management Corporation (SCIC) has reported over 3.05 trillion VND (131.15 million USD) in revenue in the first half of this year, a rise of 762 billion VND over the same period last year.
17/08/2019
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has signed a decision approving a list of 93 State-owned enterprises which will be equitised from now to the end of 2020.
16/07/2019
Up to 80 percent of the 19 State-owned economic groups and corporations under the management of the Committee for Management of State Capital at Enterprises (CMSC) earned profits in the first half of this year.
10/07/2019
At the Viet Nam Industrial Construction Corporation (Vinaincon)’s annual general meeting this year a report from its supervisory board said the company achieved only 77.5 per cent of its revenue target in 2018.
05/07/2019
More than 200 foreign firms attended a conference to promote investment in Vietnam in London on July 4, which was chaired by Minister of Finance Dinh Tien Dung.
23/06/2019
HCM City People's Committee has sent a petition to the Ministry of Planning and Investment to alter the State holding ratio in some State-owned enterprises in different fields.