State-owned enterprises

tin tức về State-owned enterprises mới nhất

Ministries ask for permission to change SOE divestment plansicon
BUSINESS02/03/20200

Ministries ask for permission to change SOE divestment plans

Ministries are working to convince Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc to amend divestment plans at some large State-owned enterprises (SOEs).

 
Super committee faces difficulties in checking SOE propertyicon

Super committee faces difficulties in checking SOE property

BUSINESS
21/02/2020

The increasing amount of property and land under State-owned enterprises (SOEs) was mentioned as a factor in their slow equitisation.

PM asks to handle inefficient State-owned enterprisesicon

PM asks to handle inefficient State-owned enterprises

BUSINESS
04/02/2020

Inefficient State-owned enterprises must be handled this year, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has said.

Twelve SOEs report losses in 2019icon

Twelve SOEs report losses in 2019

BUSINESS
25/01/2020

The Ministry of Finance has revealed that twelve out of 136 wholly state-owned enterprises had posted losses of $31 million in the first half of last year, and six others faced warnings regarding financial security.

SOE equitisation plan likely to be missed in 2017-20icon

SOE equitisation plan likely to be missed in 2017-20

BUSINESS
13/01/2020

The equitisation of State-owned enterprises (SOEs) has fallen behind the target set by the Government and ministries for 2017-20.

ADB affirms economic growth potential of Vietnamicon

ADB affirms economic growth potential of Vietnam

BUSINESS
23/12/2019

The Asian Development Bank has revised up its forecast of Vietnam’s GDP growth for 2019 and 20202 from 6.8 percent to 6.9 percent and 6.7 percent to 6.8 percent, respectively, in contrary with projections for Asia.

Vietnam's SOE equitisation progress is “very slow”icon

Vietnam's SOE equitisation progress is “very slow”

BUSINESS
11/12/2019

Only nine state-owned enterprises (SOEs) were given the green light from government for their equitisation plans this year, reported the Ministry of Finance (MoF).

Who will lead Vietnam's economy?icon

Who will lead Vietnam's economy?

FEATURE
11/11/2019

Since it normalized relations with the powers like China in 1991 and the USA in 1995, Vietnam has begun to integrate into the global economy.

Building credit: How SOEs can get foreign financing for infrastructureicon

Building credit: How SOEs can get foreign financing for infrastructure

FEATURE
08/11/2019

State-owned enterprises (SOEs) face unique challenges when it comes to attracting foreign financing for infrastructure projects. But there are solutions.

State budget to receive $216m in cash dividend from State-owned businessesicon

State budget to receive $216m in cash dividend from State-owned businesses

BUSINESS
06/11/2019

Insurer Bao Viet Holdings (BVH) and the Bank for Investment and Development of Viet Nam (BIDV) have approved plans of paying cash dividends worth combined US$236 million in the next two months.

Vietnamese SOEs must reform and invest in technologyicon

Vietnamese SOEs must reform and invest in technology

BUSINESS
17/10/2019

State-owned enterprises (SOE) must strive to reform and become innovation centres in today's modern economy.

Finance ministry to announce over 750 firms delaying listingicon

Finance ministry to announce over 750 firms delaying listing

BUSINESS
12/10/2019

A list of 755 enterprises failing to register to list on the stock market after equitisation will soon be announced.

State capital management firm reports high revenue in H1icon

State capital management firm reports high revenue in H1

BUSINESS
04/09/2019

The State Capital Management Corporation (SCIC) has reported over 3.05 trillion VND (131.15 million USD) in revenue in the first half of this year, a rise of 762 billion VND over the same period last year.

93 SOEs to be equitised by 2020icon

93 SOEs to be equitised by 2020

BUSINESS
17/08/2019

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has signed a decision approving a list of 93 State-owned enterprises which will be equitised from now to the end of 2020.

80 percent of State-owned economic groups earn profitsicon

80 percent of State-owned economic groups earn profits

BUSINESS
16/07/2019

Up to 80 percent of the 19 State-owned economic groups and corporations under the management of the Committee for Management of State Capital at Enterprises (CMSC) earned profits in the first half of this year.

Red ink still dominates at State-owned enterprises in Vietnamicon

Red ink still dominates at State-owned enterprises in Vietnam

BUSINESS
10/07/2019

At the Viet Nam Industrial Construction Corporation (Vinaincon)’s annual general meeting this year a report from its supervisory board said the company achieved only 77.5 per cent of its revenue target in 2018.

VN investment promotion conference held in Londonicon

VN investment promotion conference held in London

BUSINESS
05/07/2019

More than 200 foreign firms attended a conference to promote investment in Vietnam in London on July 4, which was chaired by Minister of Finance Dinh Tien Dung.

HCM City proposes switching State holdings in many firmsicon

HCM City proposes switching State holdings in many firms

BUSINESS
23/06/2019

HCM City People's Committee has sent a petition to the Ministry of Planning and Investment to alter the State holding ratio in some State-owned enterprises in different fields.

 
 
