stock billionaires

tin tức về stock billionaires mới nhất

Business stories: owners pocket more moneyicon
FEATURE13 giờ trước0

Business stories: owners pocket more money

The wife of billionaire Tran Dinh Long has added her name to the list of top 10 stock billionaires. Luong Thi Cam Tu has been appointed as Chair of Eximbank. Boss Duc’s businesses face compulsory delisting. Top business stories:
 
Vietnamese tycoons pocket profit of over US$1 billion in 2021

Vietnamese tycoons pocket profit of over US$1 billion in 2021

icon19/02/20220
Second-generation businesspeople steering multi-million dollar businesses

Second-generation businesspeople steering multi-million dollar businesses

icon11/02/20220
Top businesspeople lead religious life on mountain, focus on charityicon

Top businesspeople lead religious life on mountain, focus on charity

BUSINESS
02/02/2021
After becoming well-known businesspeople with big fortunes worth trillions of dong, many Vietnamese have left their posts to live a secluded life.
Vietnam's richest billionaire reports huge profitsicon

Vietnam's richest billionaire reports huge profits

BUSINESS
05/02/2020
More large corporations have released 2019 finance reports. The 2019 business season witnessed a boom of enterprises with the profit of over VND10 trillion.
 
 
