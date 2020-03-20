Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
stock market

tin tức về stock market mới nhất

Stocks fall as nations take coronavirus actionicon
BUSINESS11 giờ trước0

Stocks fall as nations take coronavirus action

Shares in Asia slide on Monday as more drastic action is taken by governments to stop virus spreading.

 
Ministry cuts, exempts fees of 15 securities services to support stock market

Ministry cuts, exempts fees of 15 securities services to support stock market

icon20/03/20200
Fed’s rate cut offers opportunity for Vietnam stock market

Fed’s rate cut offers opportunity for Vietnam stock market

icon16/03/20200
Coronavirus: Stocks plunge despite global central bank actionicon

Coronavirus: Stocks plunge despite global central bank action

BUSINESS
16/03/2020

FTSE 100 dives 7% despite central banks announcing a co-ordinated effort to ease the coronavirus impact.

Stock market volatility expected amid coronavirus next weekicon

Stock market volatility expected amid coronavirus next week

BUSINESS
15/03/2020

Even in a rebounding scenario, the VN-Index on the Hochiminh Stock Exchange is expected to experience wild volatility and revisit a support range of 710-740 points next week, according to Bao Viet Securities.

Private-equity banks cushion marketicon

Private-equity banks cushion market

BUSINESS
12/03/2020

Private-equity bank shares have performed well amid fears of COVID-19 in the last five weeks.

VN Index falls amid Covid-19 fearsicon

VN Index falls amid Covid-19 fears

BUSINESS
12/03/2020

Securities companies have launched many support packages and incentives to retain investors while waiting for state management agencies to apply measures to revive the stock market.

Profits of Vietnam’s stock market predicted to stay flat in 2020icon

Profits of Vietnam’s stock market predicted to stay flat in 2020

BUSINESS
10/03/2020

It is expected the Vietnamese stock market will be less volatile in March compared to the previous months.

Warning for VN stocks after new infection reportsicon

Warning for VN stocks after new infection reports

BUSINESS
09/03/2020

The Vietnamese stock market would struggle to hold on to its threshold as analysts are afraid the market sentiment could worsen after new coronavirus-infected cases were reported over the weekend.

Coronavirus: Global shares suffer worst week since financial crisisicon

Coronavirus: Global shares suffer worst week since financial crisis

BUSINESS
29/02/2020

US shares slide as fears over the impact of the coronavirus continue to grip investors.

Investment funds make more stock purchase despite decling pricesicon

Investment funds make more stock purchase despite decling prices

BUSINESS
21/02/2020

Although the novel coronavirus epidemic COVID-19 has been continuously slamming the stock market, sending stock prices down, many investment funds are still actively buying.

When will Vietnam’s stock market be upgraded?icon

When will Vietnam’s stock market be upgraded?

BUSINESS
17/02/2020

Rong Viet Securities (VDSC) and Mirae Asset believe that MSCI may upgrade Vietnam’s stock market to an emerging market in 2022-2023, while BSC thinks the upgrade would be prior to 2025 at the earliest.

Expert warns about challenges for financial market in 2020icon

Expert warns about challenges for financial market in 2020

BUSINESS
17/02/2020

The financial market faces six risks the market will have to cope with in 2010, according to Can Van Luc, chief economist of BIDV.

Vietnam may loosen monetary policy to support economic growthicon

Vietnam may loosen monetary policy to support economic growth

BUSINESS
14/02/2020

In the first days of the Year of the Rat, the economy has been experiencing unfavorable conditions because of the coronavirus outbreak, originating from Wuhan City, China.

Vietnam’s stock market turns 20 years old in 2020icon

Vietnam’s stock market turns 20 years old in 2020

BUSINESS
10/02/2020

Despite its young age, the Vietnamese stock market has made great contributions to economic development in the last 20 years.

Vietnam’s stock market overreact to nCoV outbreakicon

Vietnam’s stock market overreact to nCoV outbreak

BUSINESS
07/02/2020

Chair of the State Securities Commission (SSC) Tran Van Dung commented that the investors have ‘overreacted’ to the nCoV outbreak, believing that the market will recover when the epidemic peaks, as it happened with SARS and H5N1.

The ‘January effect’ in Vietnam’s stock marketicon

The ‘January effect’ in Vietnam’s stock market

BUSINESS
06/02/2020

The ‘January effect’ hypothesis proved to be true when the Vietnamese stock market saw stock prices increasing in the last 12 out of 19 years in the month of January.

Stock market remains anxious amid coronavirus outbreakicon

Stock market remains anxious amid coronavirus outbreak

VIDEO
05/02/2020

The outbreak of the acute respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus has hit Vietnam’s stock exchange over recent days as shares hit a three-year low.

Vietnam to continue to attract capital even under unfavorable conditionsicon

Vietnam to continue to attract capital even under unfavorable conditions

BUSINESS
30/01/2020

Private sector development and the expected stock market upgrading will help Vietnam attract foreign capital even if the conditions are not that favorable, according to SSI Research.

Ministry of Finance warns Song Da Corporationicon

Ministry of Finance warns Song Da Corporation

BUSINESS
22/01/2020

The MoF announced the financial situation and production of Song Da Corporation, with the total revenue in 2018 reaching $78.26 million, down 32.2 per cent.

 
 
