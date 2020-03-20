stock market
Shares in Asia slide on Monday as more drastic action is taken by governments to stop virus spreading.
16/03/2020
FTSE 100 dives 7% despite central banks announcing a co-ordinated effort to ease the coronavirus impact.
15/03/2020
Even in a rebounding scenario, the VN-Index on the Hochiminh Stock Exchange is expected to experience wild volatility and revisit a support range of 710-740 points next week, according to Bao Viet Securities.
12/03/2020
Private-equity bank shares have performed well amid fears of COVID-19 in the last five weeks.
12/03/2020
Securities companies have launched many support packages and incentives to retain investors while waiting for state management agencies to apply measures to revive the stock market.
10/03/2020
It is expected the Vietnamese stock market will be less volatile in March compared to the previous months.
09/03/2020
The Vietnamese stock market would struggle to hold on to its threshold as analysts are afraid the market sentiment could worsen after new coronavirus-infected cases were reported over the weekend.
29/02/2020
US shares slide as fears over the impact of the coronavirus continue to grip investors.
21/02/2020
Although the novel coronavirus epidemic COVID-19 has been continuously slamming the stock market, sending stock prices down, many investment funds are still actively buying.
17/02/2020
Rong Viet Securities (VDSC) and Mirae Asset believe that MSCI may upgrade Vietnam’s stock market to an emerging market in 2022-2023, while BSC thinks the upgrade would be prior to 2025 at the earliest.
17/02/2020
The financial market faces six risks the market will have to cope with in 2010, according to Can Van Luc, chief economist of BIDV.
14/02/2020
In the first days of the Year of the Rat, the economy has been experiencing unfavorable conditions because of the coronavirus outbreak, originating from Wuhan City, China.
10/02/2020
Despite its young age, the Vietnamese stock market has made great contributions to economic development in the last 20 years.
07/02/2020
Chair of the State Securities Commission (SSC) Tran Van Dung commented that the investors have ‘overreacted’ to the nCoV outbreak, believing that the market will recover when the epidemic peaks, as it happened with SARS and H5N1.
06/02/2020
The ‘January effect’ hypothesis proved to be true when the Vietnamese stock market saw stock prices increasing in the last 12 out of 19 years in the month of January.
05/02/2020
The outbreak of the acute respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus has hit Vietnam’s stock exchange over recent days as shares hit a three-year low.
30/01/2020
Private sector development and the expected stock market upgrading will help Vietnam attract foreign capital even if the conditions are not that favorable, according to SSI Research.
22/01/2020
The MoF announced the financial situation and production of Song Da Corporation, with the total revenue in 2018 reaching $78.26 million, down 32.2 per cent.