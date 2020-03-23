Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Pharma firms expect hike in revenue thanks to COVID-19icon
BUSINESS2 giờ trước0

Pharma firms expect hike in revenue thanks to COVID-19

Taking advantages of the COVID-19 lockdown, major pharma firms hope to get growth in revenue this year.

 
Trinh Van Quyet resigns from position at FLC Faros

Trinh Van Quyet resigns from position at FLC Faros

icon17 giờ trước0
Stocks fall as nations take coronavirus action

Stocks fall as nations take coronavirus action

icon23/03/20200
Plucking up courage to enter foreign exchangesicon

Plucking up courage to enter foreign exchanges

BUSINESS
05/12/2019

The increasing demand for finance has prompted a clutch of Vietnamese corporations, such as FLC Group, to seek out overseas initial public offerings, but after previous failures, few want to be the first to try their luck. 

Heineken sells 5.2 million Sabeco's stocksicon

Heineken sells 5.2 million Sabeco's stocks

BUSINESS
19/11/2019

Heineken is no longer Sabeco’s (code: SAB) large shareholder as it has just sold 5.2 million SAB stocks worth VND1.219 trillion ($53 million).

BFC, LIX, HVT code of Vinachem blocked due to lawsuiticon

BFC, LIX, HVT code of Vinachem blocked due to lawsuit

BUSINESS
11/10/2019

The semi-annual consolidated financial statement of Vinachem showed a steep drop in profit, partially due to its accounts and assets being frozen by the court.

 
 
