stocks
tin tức về stocks mới nhất
icon
Taking advantages of the COVID-19 lockdown, major pharma firms hope to get growth in revenue this year.
icon BUSINESS
05/12/2019
The increasing demand for finance has prompted a clutch of Vietnamese corporations, such as FLC Group, to seek out overseas initial public offerings, but after previous failures, few want to be the first to try their luck.
icon BUSINESS
19/11/2019
Heineken is no longer Sabeco’s (code: SAB) large shareholder as it has just sold 5.2 million SAB stocks worth VND1.219 trillion ($53 million).
icon BUSINESS
11/10/2019
The semi-annual consolidated financial statement of Vinachem showed a steep drop in profit, partially due to its accounts and assets being frozen by the court.