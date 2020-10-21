Báo VietNamNet - Đọc báo Online, Tin nhanh trong ngày
Storm

tin tức về Storm mới nhất

Relief aid delivered to storm-hit residents in central provinces
SOCIETY1 giờ trước0

Relief aid delivered to storm-hit residents in central provinces

Storm Molave left 50 people dead and four missing in Quang Tri province. Total damage caused by the storm was calculated at more than 2 trillion VND (86.32 million USD).

 
Super Typhoon Goni to be downgraded ahead of landfall

Super Typhoon Goni to be downgraded ahead of landfall

icon7 giờ trước0
Storm Saudel gains strength, bringing rain to all localities

Storm Saudel gains strength, bringing rain to all localities

icon21/10/20200
Tropical depression forecast to strengthen into storm

Tropical depression forecast to strengthen into storm

SOCIETY
11/10/2020

A tropical depression centered some 550 kilometers off Quang Nam Province and some 470 kilometers from Binh Dinh Province at 1 p.m. today, October 10 is forecast to strengthen into a storm heading toward central Vietnam in the next 12 hours.

Western Australia hit by 'once-in-a-decade' storm

Western Australia hit by 'once-in-a-decade' storm

SOCIETY
25/05/2020

A vast stretch of coast is lashed by torrential rain and huge swells, causing widespread damage.

Typhoon Kammuri heads towards Vietnam after slamming Philippines

Typhoon Kammuri heads towards Vietnam after slamming Philippines

SOCIETY
05/12/2019

Typhoon Kammuri has entered the East Sea, packing winds of 90-100 kilometres per hour near its eye, with gusts of over 118 kilometres per hour, after sweeping through the Philippines.

Kammuri forecast to enter East Sea

Kammuri forecast to enter East Sea

SOCIETY
03/12/2019

Powerful Typhoon Kammuri, packing strong winds gusting at level 17, is expected to enter the East Sea in the next 24 hours. From this afternoon, winds hovering around the northeast and middle of the East Sea will likely intensify to level 10.

Vietnam braces for storm and cold spells

Vietnam braces for storm and cold spells

SOCIETY
19/11/2019

The National Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control has urged authorities of coastal localities from Quang Ninh to Khanh Hoa to proactively brace for storm Kalmaegi and cold spells.

Newly- formed tropical depression nears East Sea

Newly- formed tropical depression nears East Sea

SOCIETY
13/11/2019

New tropical low- pressure system formed in the eastern territorial waters of the Central- Philippines yesterday. 

Typhoon Nakri leaves two people dead with another missing in central Vietnam

Typhoon Nakri leaves two people dead with another missing in central Vietnam

SOCIETY
12/11/2019

At least three people have been killed or gone missing as a result of the impact of typhoon Nakri, whilst thousands of homes throughout the central highlands region have been submerged in water.

Storm Nakri forecast to make U-turn and head to central Vietnam

Storm Nakri forecast to make U-turn and head to central Vietnam

SOCIETY
07/11/2019

Tropical storm Nakri, the sixth storm to affect Vietnam in 2019, is moving slowly eastwards and is expected to change course and head to Vietnam’s central region in the next 24 hours.

Biodiversity declining in Vietnam's central coastal areas

Biodiversity declining in Vietnam's central coastal areas

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
15/09/2019

Because of pollution, climate change and overexploitation, marine biodiversity in the central region is declining.

Tropical low pressure forms in East Sea

Tropical low pressure forms in East Sea

SOCIETY
07/08/2019

A tropical depression has formed in the East Sea with strongest winds near its centre reaching up to 40 to 50km per hour, according to the National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting.

Vietnam to help find Lao missing flood victims

Vietnam to help find Lao missing flood victims

SOCIETY
06/08/2019

Authorities in Laos have asked for Vietnam's support to look for seven nationals who have gone missing in floods.

Storm forecasted to hit northern Vietnam

Storm forecasted to hit northern Vietnam

SOCIETY
02/07/2019

A tropical depression could strengthen into a storm which would affect many northern provinces.

 
 
