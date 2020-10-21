Storm
tin tức về Storm mới nhất
Storm Molave left 50 people dead and four missing in Quang Tri province. Total damage caused by the storm was calculated at more than 2 trillion VND (86.32 million USD).
11/10/2020
A tropical depression centered some 550 kilometers off Quang Nam Province and some 470 kilometers from Binh Dinh Province at 1 p.m. today, October 10 is forecast to strengthen into a storm heading toward central Vietnam in the next 12 hours.
25/05/2020
A vast stretch of coast is lashed by torrential rain and huge swells, causing widespread damage.
05/12/2019
Typhoon Kammuri has entered the East Sea, packing winds of 90-100 kilometres per hour near its eye, with gusts of over 118 kilometres per hour, after sweeping through the Philippines.
03/12/2019
Powerful Typhoon Kammuri, packing strong winds gusting at level 17, is expected to enter the East Sea in the next 24 hours. From this afternoon, winds hovering around the northeast and middle of the East Sea will likely intensify to level 10.
19/11/2019
The National Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control has urged authorities of coastal localities from Quang Ninh to Khanh Hoa to proactively brace for storm Kalmaegi and cold spells.
13/11/2019
New tropical low- pressure system formed in the eastern territorial waters of the Central- Philippines yesterday.
12/11/2019
At least three people have been killed or gone missing as a result of the impact of typhoon Nakri, whilst thousands of homes throughout the central highlands region have been submerged in water.
07/11/2019
Tropical storm Nakri, the sixth storm to affect Vietnam in 2019, is moving slowly eastwards and is expected to change course and head to Vietnam’s central region in the next 24 hours.
15/09/2019
Because of pollution, climate change and overexploitation, marine biodiversity in the central region is declining.
07/08/2019
A tropical depression has formed in the East Sea with strongest winds near its centre reaching up to 40 to 50km per hour, according to the National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting.
06/08/2019
Authorities in Laos have asked for Vietnam's support to look for seven nationals who have gone missing in floods.
02/07/2019
A tropical depression could strengthen into a storm which would affect many northern provinces.