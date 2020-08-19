storms
tin tức về storms mới nhất
icon
All relevant localities were told to carefully prepare for typhoon Higos, which is forecast to bring torrential rains, flash floods and landslides to northern mountainous provinces until Sunday.
icon SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
05/07/2020
The Central Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control has asked ministries, sectors and local governments to prepare for flooding as a result of heavy downpours in the northern region in the coming days.
icon SOCIETY
30/06/2020
Vietnam would face 5-6 tropical storms from now until the year-end, according to Director of the National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting Mai Van Khiem.
icon SOCIETY
17/05/2020
Vietnam would face up to 13 storms this year, including several major ones, said an official from the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment.
icon SOCIETY
07/11/2019
Ho Chi Minh City’s climate and hydrodynamics are extreme and are expected to worsen by 2050, according to a report recently released by the Asian Development Bank (ABD).
icon SOCIETY
04/09/2019
Provinces in the central region have been told to continue staying alert as a tropical depression is moving near the coast, about 200km to the east-northeast of Quang Tri and Quang Ngai early this morning.
icon SOCIETY
20/08/2019
Three or four more storms have been forecasted to ravage Vietnam from now to the year-end, mostly focusing in the central and southern regions.
icon SOCIETY
04/08/2019
Rescuers today managed to reach Sa Na village in Na Meo commune in Quan Son district of Thanh Hoa province, which was isolated by floodwater from August 3 due to impacts of Wipha, the third storm hitting the country this year.
icon SOCIETY
16/06/2019
Among 10-12 storms or tropical low pressure forecast to hit East Sea, up to five are forecast to directly impact Vietnam’s mainland from July – December 2019, according to the National Centre for Hydrometeorological Forecasting.
icon SOCIETY
05/06/2019
Natural calamities left four dead and missing nationwide from June 1-3, the Central Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control reported.