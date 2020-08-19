Báo VietNamNet - Đọc báo Online, Tin nhanh trong ngày
Northern localities told to prepare for typhoon Higos
SOCIETY19/08/20200

Northern localities told to prepare for typhoon Higos

All relevant localities were told to carefully prepare for typhoon Higos, which is forecast to bring torrential rains, flash floods and landslides to northern mountainous provinces until Sunday.

 
Tropical depression turns into storm in East Sea

Tropical depression turns into storm in East Sea

icon18/08/20200
Another storm likely to form in East Sea, heavy rain expected

Another storm likely to form in East Sea, heavy rain expected

icon17/08/20200
Vietnam's northern region prepares for natural disasters

Vietnam's northern region prepares for natural disasters

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
05/07/2020

The Central Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control has asked ministries, sectors and local governments to prepare for flooding as a result of heavy downpours in the northern region in the coming days.

Vietnam to experience 5-6 storms this year

Vietnam to experience 5-6 storms this year

SOCIETY
30/06/2020

Vietnam would face 5-6 tropical storms from now until the year-end, according to Director of the National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting Mai Van Khiem.

Strong storms forecasted to hit Vietnam this year

Strong storms forecasted to hit Vietnam this year

SOCIETY
17/05/2020

Vietnam would face up to 13 storms this year, including several major ones, said an official from the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment.

HCM City's climate to worsen by 2050

HCM City’s climate to worsen by 2050

SOCIETY
07/11/2019

Ho Chi Minh City’s climate and hydrodynamics are extreme and are expected to worsen by 2050, according to a report recently released by the Asian Development Bank (ABD).

Central Vietnam stays alert to tropical depression

Central Vietnam stays alert to tropical depression

SOCIETY
04/09/2019

Provinces in the central region have been told to continue staying alert as a tropical depression is moving near the coast, about 200km to the east-northeast of Quang Tri and Quang Ngai early this morning.

More storms forecasted to hit Vietnam this year

More storms forecasted to hit Vietnam this year

SOCIETY
20/08/2019

Three or four more storms have been forecasted to ravage Vietnam from now to the year-end, mostly focusing in the central and southern regions.

Rescuers approach isolated villages of Thanh Hoa

Rescuers approach isolated villages of Thanh Hoa

SOCIETY
04/08/2019

Rescuers today managed to reach Sa Na village in Na Meo commune in Quan Son district of Thanh Hoa province, which was isolated by floodwater from August 3 due to impacts of Wipha, the third storm hitting the country this year.

About five storms to hit mainland Vietnam from July – December

About five storms to hit mainland Vietnam from July – December

SOCIETY
16/06/2019

Among 10-12 storms or tropical low pressure forecast to hit East Sea, up to five are forecast to directly impact Vietnam’s mainland from July – December 2019, according to the National Centre for Hydrometeorological Forecasting.

Natural disasters leave four dead, missing

Natural disasters leave four dead, missing

SOCIETY
05/06/2019

Natural calamities left four dead and missing nationwide from June 1-3, the Central Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control reported.

 
 
