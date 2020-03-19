Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Competition on Japanese literature calls for entriesicon
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS19/03/20200

Competition on Japanese literature calls for entries

The Japan Foundation Centre for Cultural Exchange in Vietnam and the Inoue Yasushi Memorial Foundation have recently launched the fourth edition of Inoue Yasushi Awards to honour theses on Japanese literature.

 
Hanoi offers televised lectures for 9th and 12th-grade students

Hanoi offers televised lectures for 9th and 12th-grade students

icon09/03/20200
Millions of students back to school after virus outbreak

Millions of students back to school after virus outbreak

icon03/03/20200
Hue students make handwashing solution in line with WHO standardsicon

Hue students make handwashing solution in line with WHO standards

PHOTOS
12/02/2020

Both teachers and students of Quoc Hoc Hue high school for Gifted Students in the central province of Hue have come together to prepare their own hand washing liquid that follows a formula developed by the World Health Organization (WHO).

Work hours for students should be managed: expertsicon

Work hours for students should be managed: experts

SOCIETY
11/01/2020

Students supplementing college with part-time jobs could miss out on studies while they work.

Da Nang students make beach litter collecting machinesicon

Da Nang students make beach litter collecting machines

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
30/12/2019

A group of students in the central city of Da Nang have successfully made a machine for gathering rubbish on beaches.

Vietnamese students have chance to become one-day Consul Generalicon

Vietnamese students have chance to become one-day Consul General

SOCIETY
18/12/2019

The Consulate General of Canada in HCMC has launched a competition where Vietnamese students will have a chance to lead the team at the Canadian Consulate and do activities in the name of the Consul General for one day.

Teachers overcome difficulties to help disadvantaged kidsicon

Teachers overcome difficulties to help disadvantaged kids

VIDEO
21/11/2019

Bumpy roads cannot stop teachers in the northwestern mountainous province of Son La from fulfilling their mission of teaching pupils in remote schools.

BIS Hanoi’s IB students exceed world averages for the second yearicon

BIS Hanoi’s IB students exceed world averages for the second year

SOCIETY
27/07/2019

VietNamNet Global - Students at the British International School Hanoi (BIS Hanoi) have once again achieved strong results in the International Baccalaureate (IB) Diploma Program for the 2018/2019 academic school year.

HCM City sees increase of more than 75,000 students for upcoming academic yearicon

HCM City sees increase of more than 75,000 students for upcoming academic year

SOCIETY
15/07/2019

The number of students from kindergarten to high school levels in HCM City will increase by more than 75,400 in the 2019-20 academic year, according to the city’s Department of Education and Training.

 
 
