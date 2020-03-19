students
The Japan Foundation Centre for Cultural Exchange in Vietnam and the Inoue Yasushi Memorial Foundation have recently launched the fourth edition of Inoue Yasushi Awards to honour theses on Japanese literature.
12/02/2020
Both teachers and students of Quoc Hoc Hue high school for Gifted Students in the central province of Hue have come together to prepare their own hand washing liquid that follows a formula developed by the World Health Organization (WHO).
11/01/2020
Students supplementing college with part-time jobs could miss out on studies while they work.
30/12/2019
A group of students in the central city of Da Nang have successfully made a machine for gathering rubbish on beaches.
18/12/2019
The Consulate General of Canada in HCMC has launched a competition where Vietnamese students will have a chance to lead the team at the Canadian Consulate and do activities in the name of the Consul General for one day.
21/11/2019
Bumpy roads cannot stop teachers in the northwestern mountainous province of Son La from fulfilling their mission of teaching pupils in remote schools.
27/07/2019
VietNamNet Global - Students at the British International School Hanoi (BIS Hanoi) have once again achieved strong results in the International Baccalaureate (IB) Diploma Program for the 2018/2019 academic school year.
15/07/2019
The number of students from kindergarten to high school levels in HCM City will increase by more than 75,400 in the 2019-20 academic year, according to the city’s Department of Education and Training.