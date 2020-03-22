Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Covid-19 crisis can offer opportunity for Vietnam to expand role in global supply chainicon
BUSINESS22/03/20200

Covid-19 crisis can offer opportunity for Vietnam to expand role in global supply chain

The difficulties in the global pandemic are opportunities for Vietnam to expand its role in the global supply chain.

 
Firms resetting raw material sources

Firms resetting raw material sources

icon26/02/20200
Vietnam’s role in reshaping Asian supply chains is growing: HSBC

Vietnam’s role in reshaping Asian supply chains is growing: HSBC

icon18/11/20190
VN textile-garment thrives with technologyicon

VN textile-garment thrives with technology

BUSINESS
12/11/2019

Adopting advanced technology and improving the localisation ratio of materials and accessories are textile and garment enterprises’ best chance.

Trading commodities on blockchainicon

Trading commodities on blockchain

BUSINESS
24/06/2019

A fair and efficient supply chain plays an important role in the development of any sector. 

Embracing potential for an effective supply chain systemicon

Embracing potential for an effective supply chain system

BUSINESS
23/06/2019

Having in place an inclusive supporting industry is vital for the country to boost the competitiveness of Vietnamese-made products in the global market. 

 
 
