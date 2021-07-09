support package
tin tức về support package mới nhất
08/07/2021
Both employees and employers that are affected by the COVID-19 pandemic can gain access to the Government’s support package worth 26 trillion VND (1.13 billion USD) from July 8.
06/07/2021
The second support package worth VND886 billion (US$37.8 million) will be directly given to HCMC dwellers who have been affected by the coronavirus epidemic.
12/03/2021
With the gradual recovery in the confidence of the business community in the first two months of the year, continued support for enterprises is needed to help them stay afloat and weather the storm.
01/03/2021
The Ministry of Planning and Investment is about to submit to the Government for approval the second aid package for Covid-19 affected businesses.
28/11/2020
With many state-run enterprises enduring heavy losses since the pandemic began, the National Assembly’s support package for Vietnam Airlines is bringing hope to other state-owned giants
09/09/2020
Amid the impact of COVID-19, as many as 10,400 businesses completed procedures for dissolution in the first eight months of the year.
28/08/2020
The Ministry of Labour, War Valids and Social Affairs (MoLISA) has proposed a VND18.6 trillion (US$798 million) package for those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, helping them promote production and maintain employment.
28/04/2020
Many travel firms affected by Covid-19 are struggling to access loans with low interest rates from the Government’s credit package as banks have denied their applications out of concern over their ability to repay the debt
16/03/2020
Local enterprises have urged the Government to soon activate support policies to help them overcome difficulties in production and business due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.