Vietnam - top destinations for ASEAN companies looking for growth opportunities
Vietnam - top destinations for ASEAN companies looking for growth opportunities

The country continues to offer appealing business and investment opportunities given its strong fundamentals.  
 
High expectation for Vietnam's US$1.1-billion social relief package

High expectation for Vietnam’s US$1.1-billion social relief package

Minister, officers run against time to bring VND26 trillion support package to people

Minister, officers run against time to bring VND26 trillion support package to people

Employees, employers able to access US$1.13 bln support package from July 8

Employees, employers able to access US$1.13 bln support package from July 8

SOCIETY
08/07/2021
Both employees and employers that are affected by the COVID-19 pandemic can gain access to the Government’s support package worth 26 trillion VND (1.13 billion USD) from July 8.
HCMC implements second support package worth US$38 million to Covid-hit people

HCMC implements second support package worth US$38 million to Covid-hit people

SOCIETY
06/07/2021
The second support package worth VND886 billion (US$37.8 million) will be directly given to HCMC dwellers who have been affected by the coronavirus epidemic.
Another support package to accelerate business rebound

Another support package to accelerate business rebound

BUSINESS
12/03/2021
With the gradual recovery in the confidence of the business community in the first two months of the year, continued support for enterprises is needed to help them stay afloat and weather the storm.
Planning and Investment Ministry works to save local enterprises

Planning and Investment Ministry works to save local enterprises

BUSINESS
01/03/2021
The Ministry of Planning and Investment is about to submit to the Government for approval the second aid package for Covid-19 affected businesses.
State-owned giants cling to support dream

State-owned giants cling to support dream

BUSINESS
28/11/2020
With many state-run enterprises enduring heavy losses since the pandemic began, the National Assembly’s support package for Vietnam Airlines is bringing hope to other state-owned giants 
10,000 businesses dissolved, thousands of others in danger

10,000 businesses dissolved, thousands of others in danger

BUSINESS
09/09/2020
Amid the impact of COVID-19, as many as 10,400 businesses completed procedures for dissolution in the first eight months of the year.
Labor Ministry proposes second support package for people affected by COVID-19 pandemic

Labor Ministry proposes second support package for people affected by COVID-19 pandemic

BUSINESS
28/08/2020
The Ministry of Labour, War Valids and Social Affairs (MoLISA) has proposed a VND18.6 trillion (US$798 million) package for those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, helping them promote production and maintain employment.
Banks reject loan applications from many virus-hit travel firms

Banks reject loan applications from many virus-hit travel firms

BUSINESS
28/04/2020
Many travel firms affected by Covid-19 are struggling to access loans with low interest rates from the Government’s credit package as banks have denied their applications out of concern over their ability to repay the debt
State needs to activate support package for businesses

State needs to activate support package for businesses

BUSINESS
16/03/2020
Local enterprises have urged the Government to soon activate support policies to help them overcome difficulties in production and business due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
 
 
