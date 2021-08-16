Support packages
tin tức về Support packages mới nhất
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has asked localities to ensure support for residents amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
02/08/2021
On August 1, the Government Office sent a document to the People's Committees of the provinces and centrally-run cities conveying the direction of Deputy PM Le Minh Khai on the price reduction of clean water for daily life.
14/07/2021
The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism wants to reduce the value of insurance deposits by 80 per cent to help travel companies that are struggling because of COVID-19.
18/08/2020
The Ministry of Planning and Investment (MPI) will prepare a report on the efficiency of existing and new policies and support packages for businesses amid the COVID-19 pandemic,
21/05/2020
As the old saying goes, “What does not break you makes you stronger.” This is so true for Vietnam, not only throughout its rich history but also in the current context.
09/03/2020
Support packages from the Government and banks would contribute to partly reducing difficulties for enterprises affected by COVID-19, but stronger measures should be taken for the hardest-hit industries, experts said.