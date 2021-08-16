 
PM asks localities to ensure support for residents amid COVID-19icon
SOCIETY10 giờ trước0

PM asks localities to ensure support for residents amid COVID-19

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has asked localities to ensure support for residents amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
 
Stronger solutions needed to support businesses

Stronger solutions needed to support businesses

icon16/08/20210
Millions of customers in 21 southern provinces and cities benefit from power bill discounts

Millions of customers in 21 southern provinces and cities benefit from power bill discounts

icon08/08/20210
Deputy Prime Minister orders reduced water prices for people affected by Covid outbreakicon

Deputy Prime Minister orders reduced water prices for people affected by Covid outbreak

SOCIETY
02/08/2021
On August 1, the Government Office sent a document to the People's Committees of the provinces and centrally-run cities conveying the direction of Deputy PM Le Minh Khai on the price reduction of clean water for daily life.
Ministry proposes reduction in insurance deposits for travel firmsicon

Ministry proposes reduction in insurance deposits for travel firms

BUSINESS
14/07/2021
The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism wants to reduce the value of insurance deposits by 80 per cent to help travel companies that are struggling because of COVID-19.
Ministry to evaluate impact of COVID-19 on businesses to identify support policiesicon

Ministry to evaluate impact of COVID-19 on businesses to identify support policies

BUSINESS
18/08/2020
The Ministry of Planning and Investment (MPI) will prepare a report on the efficiency of existing and new policies and support packages for businesses amid the COVID-19 pandemic, 
Optimising the recovery route ahead for Vietnam as a wholeicon

Optimising the recovery route ahead for Vietnam as a whole

BUSINESS
21/05/2020
As the old saying goes, “What does not break you makes you stronger.” This is so true for Vietnam, not only throughout its rich history but also in the current context.
Support packages take effect, but need to be strongericon

Support packages take effect, but need to be stronger

BUSINESS
09/03/2020
Support packages from the Government and banks would contribute to partly reducing difficulties for enterprises affected by COVID-19, but stronger measures should be taken for the hardest-hit industries, experts said.  
 
 
