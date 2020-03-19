Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Supporting industries secure more orders following Chinese supply disruptionsicon
BUSINESS19/03/2020

Supporting industries secure more orders following Chinese supply disruptions

A number of local firms in supporting industries have been receiving more orders from foreign partners due to the coronavirus outbreak disrupting supply chains in China.

 
What if Samsung relocates high-end production line to Vietnam?

What if Samsung relocates high-end production line to Vietnam?

18/03/2020
Aternative suppliers hard to find during Covid-19

Aternative suppliers hard to find during Covid-19

14/03/2020
Automobile industry stimulus policies proposedicon

Automobile industry stimulus policies proposed

BUSINESS
29/02/2020

The luxury tax rate on electric automobiles and the added value created in Vietnam in automobile manufacturing and assembling may be cut to zero percent to encourage the development of supporting industries.

Vietnam Finance Ministry to remove import tariffs for automotive input materialsicon

Vietnam Finance Ministry to remove import tariffs for automotive input materials

BUSINESS
04/12/2019

The move is aimed to help develop the automotive supporting industries, particularly as Vietnam still has to import massive basic materials for domestic car production.

VN automobile support-industry growth remains modesticon

VN automobile support-industry growth remains modest

BUSINESS
18/11/2019

The proportion of automobile parts made in Vietnam remains modest because of problems in production costs and quality.

VN textile &amp; garment sector waiting for CPTPP benefitsicon

VN textile & garment sector waiting for CPTPP benefits

BUSINESS
12/08/2019

The textile and garment industry has orders to export $18 billion worth of products, but the opportunities brought by CPTPP have not been that great so far.

 
 
