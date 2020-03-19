supporting industries
tin tức về supporting industries mới nhất
icon
A number of local firms in supporting industries have been receiving more orders from foreign partners due to the coronavirus outbreak disrupting supply chains in China.
icon BUSINESS
29/02/2020
The luxury tax rate on electric automobiles and the added value created in Vietnam in automobile manufacturing and assembling may be cut to zero percent to encourage the development of supporting industries.
icon BUSINESS
04/12/2019
The move is aimed to help develop the automotive supporting industries, particularly as Vietnam still has to import massive basic materials for domestic car production.
icon BUSINESS
18/11/2019
The proportion of automobile parts made in Vietnam remains modest because of problems in production costs and quality.
icon BUSINESS
12/08/2019
The textile and garment industry has orders to export $18 billion worth of products, but the opportunities brought by CPTPP have not been that great so far.