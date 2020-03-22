Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
tin tức về survey mới nhất

Vietnam makes it into top 5 economic freedom gainers in Asia-Pacific regionicon
BUSINESS22/03/20200

Vietnam makes it into top 5 economic freedom gainers in Asia-Pacific region

With the strides in opening its economy, Vietnam has improved its ranking to 105th on the 2020 Index of Economic Freedom by The Heritage Foundation.

 
Vietnam lags behind high-income nations in digital skills and AI

Vietnam lags behind high-income nations in digital skills and AI

icon14/03/20200
Nearly 74 percent of firms to go bankrupt if epidemic lingers: survey

Nearly 74 percent of firms to go bankrupt if epidemic lingers: survey

icon07/03/20200
Vietnam most promising Asian investment destination in 2020: Japanese surveyicon

Vietnam most promising Asian investment destination in 2020: Japanese survey

BUSINESS
09/01/2020

Vietnam has been tapped by Japanese firms as the most promising place in Asia to invest in 2020, with India and Southeast Asian countries dominating other top spots, Kyodo News cited a survey as showing on January 8.

93 percent of Korean firms satisfied with investments in Vietnam: surveyicon

93 percent of Korean firms satisfied with investments in Vietnam: survey

BUSINESS
19/12/2019

Up to 93 percent of the businesses from the Republic of Korea (RoK) are satisfied with their investments in Vietnam, according to a recent survey conducted by the Korea Trade and Investment Promotion Agency (KOTRA).

68 percent of kids experience violence from relatives: Surveyicon

68 percent of kids experience violence from relatives: Survey

SOCIETY
15/12/2019

A recent survey has found that 68 percent of children between the ages of one and 14 had been on the receiving end of violence at the hands of their parents and relatives.

PwC surveys how financial and tech firms navigate fintech landscapeicon

PwC surveys how financial and tech firms navigate fintech landscape

BUSINESS
28/10/2019

PwC polled over 500 financial services and technology executives worldwide to figure out the factors that will determine the winners and losers of fintech.

German firms intend to expand investment in Vietnamicon

German firms intend to expand investment in Vietnam

BUSINESS
28/06/2019

Fifty-five percent of German businesses, when asked, have said they want to increase investment capital in Vietnam, higher than the rate for Southeast Asia (44 percent).

HCM City reviews people’s satisfaction of administrative reformicon

HCM City reviews people’s satisfaction of administrative reform

SOCIETY
12/04/2019

The pilot survey of satisfaction of local people and organizations for the administrative reform work in Ho Chi Minh City in 2018 was reviewed at a conference held by the municipal chapter of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) on April 11.

 
 
