survey
tin tức về survey mới nhất
icon
With the strides in opening its economy, Vietnam has improved its ranking to 105th on the 2020 Index of Economic Freedom by The Heritage Foundation.
icon BUSINESS
09/01/2020
Vietnam has been tapped by Japanese firms as the most promising place in Asia to invest in 2020, with India and Southeast Asian countries dominating other top spots, Kyodo News cited a survey as showing on January 8.
icon BUSINESS
19/12/2019
Up to 93 percent of the businesses from the Republic of Korea (RoK) are satisfied with their investments in Vietnam, according to a recent survey conducted by the Korea Trade and Investment Promotion Agency (KOTRA).
icon SOCIETY
15/12/2019
A recent survey has found that 68 percent of children between the ages of one and 14 had been on the receiving end of violence at the hands of their parents and relatives.
icon BUSINESS
28/10/2019
PwC polled over 500 financial services and technology executives worldwide to figure out the factors that will determine the winners and losers of fintech.
icon BUSINESS
28/06/2019
Fifty-five percent of German businesses, when asked, have said they want to increase investment capital in Vietnam, higher than the rate for Southeast Asia (44 percent).
icon SOCIETY
12/04/2019
The pilot survey of satisfaction of local people and organizations for the administrative reform work in Ho Chi Minh City in 2018 was reviewed at a conference held by the municipal chapter of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) on April 11.