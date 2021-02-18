Switzerland
The nation’s Free Trade Agreement (FTA) with the European Free Trade Association (EFTA) is likely to be completed later this year to coincide with the country celebrating the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations with Switzerland.
TRAVEL
08/07/2020
A worldwide journey on motorbike lasting a total of 1111 days by Tran Dang Dang Khoa can be viewed through many of the impressive images captured during his trip.
POLITICS
13/04/2020
As one of the large European investors in Vietnam, Switzerland currently negotiates a free trade agreement with Vietnam so that its companies can invest more in untapped fields in the Southeast Asian country.
POLITICS
20/03/2020
Vietnam’s diplomatic mission in Switzerland have launched measures to assist Vietnamese citizens in Switzerland in coping with the COVID-19 epidemic in line with guidance from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and local authorities.
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
06/03/2020
Renowned opera “Semele”, staged by the Zurich Opera House in Switzerland in December 2018, will be screened at Kafnu co-working space in Binh Thanh District, HCMC on March 7.
POLITICS
23/01/2020
With the visit to the female football players, the ambassadors stressed the role of gender equality.
POLITICS
21/01/2020
Deputy Prime Minister Truong Hoa Binh had talks with Vice President and head of the Department of Economic Affairs, Education and Research of Switzerland Guy Parmelin in Geneva on Monday.
SOCIETY
16/01/2020
On January 15, the WB and Ministry of Finance signed a financing agreement for a grant worth US$10.5 million to promote integrated urban development and transport connectivity along a new Bus Rapid Transit corridor in HCM City.
BUSINESS
25/11/2019
With key financial reforms, Ho Chi Minh City has the potential to follow the model of Tokyo, Shanghai, Mumbai, and other cities which came to global financial prominence.
POLITICS
16/08/2019
Ambassador Duong Chi Dung chaired the final plenary sessions of the Conference on Disarmament (CD) on August 14-15 under Vietnam’s presidency of the conference from June 24-30 and from July 29 to August 18.
BUSINESS
09/07/2019
Leaders of Switzerland’s Credit Suisse and Aebi Schmidt Holding (ASH) Company expressed interest in smart urban development in HCM City during a meeting with Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Tran Vinh Tuyen on July 8.
TRAVEL
05/07/2019
Many receive salary increases which, given the relatively low cost of living, provide them with far more spending power to enjoy everything the country has to offer.
POLITICS
05/07/2019
Vice President Dang Thi Ngoc Thinh is leading a Vietnamese delegation to attend the 29th Global Summit of Women and conduct several bilateral activities in Switzerland from July 3-7.