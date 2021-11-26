taiwan
tin tức về taiwan mới nhất
icon
Currently, the Vietnam Innovation Network has five components in Germany, Japan, Australia, the Republic of Korea, Europe, and Taiwan (China), with over 1,000 members.
icon POLITICS
12/03/2021
Vietnamese authorities are in talks with partners on how to safely resume commercial flights, according to Foreign Ministry spokesperson Le Thi Thu Hang.
icon BUSINESS
03/03/2021
The Taiwan Food and Drug Administration (TFDA) has announced a list of 697 Vietnamese seafood enterprises permitted to export their products to Taiwan, reported the Vietnam Association of Seafood Processors and Exporters (VASEP).
icon TRAVEL
06/11/2020
Four round-trip flights are expected to be launched between Vietnam and Taiwan each week after Deputy PM and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh agreed with plans to resume commercial flights between the two sides from September 15,
icon ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
01/07/2020
Award-winning Taiwanese films with the theme 'All about Love' will kick off the series of activities to introduce Chinese Taipei's culture in Vietnam in 2020.
icon TRAVEL
27/06/2020
Taiwan is set to relax travel restrictions for Vietnamese citizens along with the nationals of certain other countries from June 29, except for the purposes of tourism and visits to relatives.
icon TRAVEL
11/06/2020
China’s Guangzhou and Taiwan, Seoul and Tokyo, together with Laos and Cambodia were among potential international air routes Vietnam is considering reopening, after months of border closures due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
icon BUSINESS
08/04/2020
There were no new ODA projects signed during March according to a report sent to the Government by the Ministry of Planning and Investment on socio-economic performance during the first quarter of the year.
icon MARITIME SOVEREIGNTY
26/03/2020
Vietnam requests China to respect its sovereignty and take no actions that escalate tensions and complicate the situation, affecting peace and stability in the East Sea and the region,
icon BUSINESS
20/12/2019
The US’ imposition of duties of up to 456 percent on certain steel products shipped from Vietnam would not significantly harm the country’s steel industry, according to industry insiders.
icon BUSINESS
22/08/2019
Taiwanese FDI firms in the southern province of Binh Duong reported that they are having troubles recruiting workers, in a meeting with local administration on August 21.
icon VIDEO
13/08/2019
Nguyen Thu Thuy – a Vietnamese artist famous for community art works, has opened a new ceramic street in Hanoi to commemorate the friendship between Vietnam and international friends.
icon TRAVEL
07/07/2019
Vietnam is one of the five most favourite places of Japanese tourists this summer, according to a survey announced by the Japan Association of Travel Agents (JATA) in early July.