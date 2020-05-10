tan son nhat airport
tin tức về tan son nhat airport mới nhất
icon
Passengers have quickly returned to crowded Tan Son Nhat Airport in HCM City after social distancing period ended and activities have returned to normal.
icon TRAVEL
26/04/2020
Tan Son Nhat Airport in HCM City has become busy again as more domestic flights have resumed as Covid-19 testing for passengers has been stopped.
icon SOCIETY
26/03/2020
The Ministry of Transport sent an urgent dispatch to the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) on the suspension of international flights carrying Vietnamese citizens to the Hanoi-based Noi Bai Airport starting from 0:00am on March 26.
icon SOCIETY
26/02/2020
HCM City’s Tan Son Nhat International Airport is seeking permission from the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam to repair a severely downgraded runway at night.
icon BUSINESS
12/02/2020
A large part of the national plan on mobilizing different investment sources for the development of airports is reserved to analyze the important role of the Airports Corporation of Vietnam (ACV) in the development and management of airports.
icon PHOTOS
20/01/2020
Thousands of people at Tan Son Nhat Airport in HCM City have reunited with their families who have returned for Tet.
icon SOCIETY
20/01/2020
HCM City and aviation authorities have taken measures to ensure security at Tan Son Nhat International Airport and ease congestion in and around it during the Tet (Lunar New Year) rush.
icon PHOTOS
13/01/2020
Thousands of people are causing havoc at Tan Son Nhat International Airport as large family groups welcome relatives returning home for the Lunar New Year. The pick-up zone at the international terminal is jammed even at night.
icon SOCIETY
13/01/2020
Work on five projects to reduce traffic congestion in the Tan Son Nhat International Airport area in HCMC will begin soon.
icon SOCIETY
23/12/2019
Tan Son Nhat International Airport in HCM City will add flights, check-in counters and enhance airport security during the upcoming Tet holiday (Lunar New Year), which falls on January 25.
icon BUSINESS
18/12/2019
The Ministry of Planning and Investment (MPI) has submitted to the Prime Minister a plan to assign the Airports Corporation of Vietnam (ACV) to develop the T3 terminal at Tan Son Nhat Airport.
icon SOCIETY
07/12/2019
A VND10.99-trillion (USD478 million) project to build Terminal 3 at Tan Son Nhat International Airport in HCM City has been submitted to Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc for consideration.
icon BUSINESS
05/11/2019
The Long Thanh International Airport project is scheduled to kick off in 2021, with the first phase of the project expected to be completed by 2025.
icon SOCIETY
11/10/2019
Tan Son Nhat International Airport on October 10 started using the area navigation RNAV 1 specification at Tan Son Nhat International Airport in an attempt to reduce air traffic congestion and improve capacity.
icon SOCIETY
27/08/2019
An Indian passenger was overcharged up to VND1.2 million (USD52.17) for just 8 kilometres taxi trip in Ho Chi Minh City.
icon SOCIETY
25/08/2019
A policewoman in Hanoi City has been banned from flying for one year for insulting a Vietnam Airlines check-in staff and shoving and shouting at security personnel at the Tan Son Nhat Airport in HCMC two weeks ago.
icon BUSINESS
12/08/2019
Will the sixth airline be able to make things happen in the market with five other competitors?
icon TRAVEL
19/07/2019
More foreign air carriers have opened new direct air routes in the growing aviation sector in Vietnam.