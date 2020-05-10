Báo VietNamNet - Đọc báo Online, Tin nhanh trong ngày
tan son nhat airport

tin tức về tan son nhat airport mới nhất

Tan Son Nhat Airport overcrowded again after social distancingicon
PHOTOS0 giờ trước0

Tan Son Nhat Airport overcrowded again after social distancing

Passengers have quickly returned to crowded Tan Son Nhat Airport in HCM City after social distancing period ended and activities have returned to normal.

 
VND2 trillion to be invested into Tan Son Nhat airport upgrade

VND2 trillion to be invested into Tan Son Nhat airport upgrade

icon10/05/20200
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia May 4

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia May 4

icon04/05/20200
Tan Son Nhat Airport receives more passengers after social distancing relaxedicon

Tan Son Nhat Airport receives more passengers after social distancing relaxed

TRAVEL
26/04/2020

Tan Son Nhat Airport in HCM City has become busy again as more domestic flights have resumed as Covid-19 testing for passengers has been stopped.

Noi Bai airport suspends receiving flights carrying Vietnamese citizens from abroadicon

Noi Bai airport suspends receiving flights carrying Vietnamese citizens from abroad

SOCIETY
26/03/2020

The Ministry of Transport sent an urgent dispatch to the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) on the suspension of international flights carrying Vietnamese citizens to the Hanoi-based Noi Bai Airport starting from 0:00am on March 26.

Tan Son Nhat airport seeks to close 1 runway for repairsicon

Tan Son Nhat airport seeks to close 1 runway for repairs

SOCIETY
26/02/2020

HCM City’s Tan Son Nhat International Airport is seeking permission from the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam to repair a severely downgraded runway at night.

Private investors have few opportunities to develop airportsicon

Private investors have few opportunities to develop airports

BUSINESS
12/02/2020

A large part of the national plan on mobilizing different investment sources for the development of airports is reserved to analyze the important role of the Airports Corporation of Vietnam (ACV) in the development and management of airports.

Families reunite at Tan Son Nhat as Tet nearsicon

Families reunite at Tan Son Nhat as Tet nears

PHOTOS
20/01/2020

Thousands of people at Tan Son Nhat Airport in HCM City have reunited with their families who have returned for Tet.

Tan Son Nhat Airport braces for Tet holiday's gridlockicon

Tan Son Nhat Airport braces for Tet holiday's gridlock

SOCIETY
20/01/2020

HCM City and aviation authorities have taken measures to ensure security at Tan Son Nhat International Airport and ease congestion in and around it during the Tet (Lunar New Year) rush.

Tan Son Nhat airport packed as Tet nearsicon

Tan Son Nhat airport packed as Tet nears

PHOTOS
13/01/2020

Thousands of people are causing havoc at Tan Son Nhat International Airport as large family groups welcome relatives returning home for the Lunar New Year. The pick-up zone at the international terminal is jammed even at night.

HCMC to kick off projects to ease traffic congestion around airporticon

HCMC to kick off projects to ease traffic congestion around airport

SOCIETY
13/01/2020

Work on five projects to reduce traffic congestion in the Tan Son Nhat International Airport area in HCMC will begin soon.

Tan Son Nhat Airport to add flights during Tet holidayicon

Tan Son Nhat Airport to add flights during Tet holiday

SOCIETY
23/12/2019

Tan Son Nhat International Airport in HCM City will add flights, check-in counters and enhance airport security during the upcoming Tet holiday (Lunar New Year), which falls on January 25.

Airports Corporation of Vietnam be investor of Tan Son Nhat, Long Thanh airportsicon

Airports Corporation of Vietnam be investor of Tan Son Nhat, Long Thanh airports

BUSINESS
18/12/2019

The Ministry of Planning and Investment (MPI) has submitted to the Prime Minister a plan to assign the Airports Corporation of Vietnam (ACV) to develop the T3 terminal at Tan Son Nhat Airport.

US$478-million Tan Son Nhat airport terminal project submitted to PMicon

US$478-million Tan Son Nhat airport terminal project submitted to PM

SOCIETY
07/12/2019

A VND10.99-trillion (USD478 million) project to build Terminal 3 at Tan Son Nhat International Airport in HCM City has been submitted to Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc for consideration.

Commencement date nears, but capital sources for Vietnam's giant Long Thanh airport still unclearicon

Commencement date nears, but capital sources for Vietnam's giant Long Thanh airport still unclear

BUSINESS
05/11/2019

The Long Thanh International Airport project is scheduled to kick off in 2021, with the first phase of the project expected to be completed by 2025.

New navigation to reduce congestion at HCM City's Tan Son Nhat Airporticon

New navigation to reduce congestion at HCM City's Tan Son Nhat Airport

SOCIETY
11/10/2019

Tan Son Nhat International Airport on October 10 started using the area navigation RNAV 1 specification at Tan Son Nhat International Airport in an attempt to reduce air traffic congestion and improve capacity.

Indian passenger cheated by HCM City fake taxi drivericon

Indian passenger cheated by HCM City fake taxi driver

SOCIETY
27/08/2019

An Indian passenger was overcharged up to VND1.2 million (USD52.17) for just 8 kilometres taxi trip in Ho Chi Minh City.

Hanoi female cop barred from flying for insulting airport stafficon

Hanoi female cop barred from flying for insulting airport staff

SOCIETY
25/08/2019

A policewoman in Hanoi City has been banned from flying for one year for insulting a Vietnam Airlines check-in staff and shoving and shouting at security personnel at the Tan Son Nhat Airport in HCMC two weeks ago.

Is there space for Vietstar Airlines?icon

Is there space for Vietstar Airlines?

BUSINESS
12/08/2019

Will the sixth airline be able to make things happen in the market with five other competitors?

Foreign airlines open more routes to Vietnamicon

Foreign airlines open more routes to Vietnam

TRAVEL
19/07/2019

More foreign air carriers have opened new direct air routes in the growing aviation sector in Vietnam.

 
 
