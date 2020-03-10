Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tan Son Nhat International Airport

tin tức về Tan Son Nhat International Airport mới nhất

HCM City strives to keep number of COVID-19 cases within 300icon
SOCIETY8 giờ trước0

HCM City strives to keep number of COVID-19 cases within 300

Secretary of the HCM City Party Committee Nguyen Thien Nhan has asked relevant agencies to further strengthen COVID-19 prevention and control measures so that the number of cases in the city is contained within 300.

 
Vietnam reports 34th case of coronavirus infection

Vietnam reports 34th case of coronavirus infection

icon10/03/20200
HCM City quarantines 57 linked with Japanese coronavirus case

HCM City quarantines 57 linked with Japanese coronavirus case

icon06/03/20200
Major airports suspend receiving passenger flights from South Korea amid COVID-19icon

Major airports suspend receiving passenger flights from South Korea amid COVID-19

SOCIETY
02/03/2020

The Hanoi-based Noi Bai  Airport and Tan Son Nhat Airport in HCM City has suspended receiving flights carrying passengers from the Republic of Korea due to the complicated developments of coronavirus as from March 1.

Airport officers strive to avoid Covid-19 infectionicon

Airport officers strive to avoid Covid-19 infection

VIDEO
18/02/2020

Amid the spread of Covid-19, public security officers at international airports are shouldered with intense pressure of preventing any penetration of the disease into Vietnam while protecting themselves.

Tan Son Nhat airport to serve over 3.7 million passengers during Teticon

Tan Son Nhat airport to serve over 3.7 million passengers during Tet

SOCIETY
14/01/2020

Tan Son Nhat International Airport in Ho Chi Minh City plans to serve more than 3.7 million passengers during the upcoming Lunar New Year (Tet) festival.

First foreign visitors of 2020 arrive in Hanoi &amp; HCM Cityicon

First foreign visitors of 2020 arrive in Hanoi & HCM City

TRAVEL
02/01/2020

The first 13 foreign tourists arrived in Ho Chi Minh City on the first day of 2020 on two flights landing at Tan Son Nhat International Airport.

Vietnam's first level-2 field hospital returns homeicon

Vietnam's first level-2 field hospital returns home

POLITICS
22/11/2019

The first group of Vietnamese peacekeeping forces from the Level-2 Field Hospital No. 1 arrived back at Ho Chi Minh City’s Tan Son Nhat International Airport on November 21, fulfilling their mission in South Sudan.

Vietnam Airlines to halt broadcasting at domestic terminalicon

Vietnam Airlines to halt broadcasting at domestic terminal

TRAVEL
18/09/2019

Tan Son Nhat Airport will stop broadcasting flight information at its domestic terminal from October 2019 after halting broadcasts from its international terminal in July 2019, according to Vietnam Airlines.

Transport Ministry asks for gov’t funding for upgrading int’l airport runwaysicon

Transport Ministry asks for gov’t funding for upgrading int’l airport runways

SOCIETY
12/09/2019

The Ministry of Transport has asked the government to consider allocating capital for the upgrade of runways at Noi Bai and Tan Son Nhat international airports.

Airports overwhelmed as passenger numbers keep risingicon

Airports overwhelmed as passenger numbers keep rising

SOCIETY
17/08/2019

The 21 airports in Vietnam are overloaded with the number of passengers estimated to increase to over 112 million this year against a capacity of 96.05 million.

Senegalese man arrested for trafficking cocaine – in his stomachicon

Senegalese man arrested for trafficking cocaine – in his stomach

SOCIETY
13/08/2019

A Senegalese man was arrested at Tan Son Nhat International Airport in Ho Chi Minh City for trafficking nearly 1.6 kg of cocaine he had swallowed, the customs office at the airport announced on August 12.

Speaker announcements to be stopped at Tan Son Nhat Airporticon

Speaker announcements to be stopped at Tan Son Nhat Airport

SOCIETY
11/06/2019

Loudspeaker announcements will be stopped at Tan Son Nhat International Airport from July 1 this year in order to limit noise and improve passenger services quality amid the airport’s overloaded condition.

 
 
