Tan Son Nhat International Airport
tin tức về Tan Son Nhat International Airport mới nhất
icon
Secretary of the HCM City Party Committee Nguyen Thien Nhan has asked relevant agencies to further strengthen COVID-19 prevention and control measures so that the number of cases in the city is contained within 300.
icon SOCIETY
02/03/2020
The Hanoi-based Noi Bai Airport and Tan Son Nhat Airport in HCM City has suspended receiving flights carrying passengers from the Republic of Korea due to the complicated developments of coronavirus as from March 1.
icon VIDEO
18/02/2020
Amid the spread of Covid-19, public security officers at international airports are shouldered with intense pressure of preventing any penetration of the disease into Vietnam while protecting themselves.
icon SOCIETY
14/01/2020
Tan Son Nhat International Airport in Ho Chi Minh City plans to serve more than 3.7 million passengers during the upcoming Lunar New Year (Tet) festival.
icon TRAVEL
02/01/2020
The first 13 foreign tourists arrived in Ho Chi Minh City on the first day of 2020 on two flights landing at Tan Son Nhat International Airport.
icon POLITICS
22/11/2019
The first group of Vietnamese peacekeeping forces from the Level-2 Field Hospital No. 1 arrived back at Ho Chi Minh City’s Tan Son Nhat International Airport on November 21, fulfilling their mission in South Sudan.
icon TRAVEL
18/09/2019
Tan Son Nhat Airport will stop broadcasting flight information at its domestic terminal from October 2019 after halting broadcasts from its international terminal in July 2019, according to Vietnam Airlines.
icon SOCIETY
12/09/2019
The Ministry of Transport has asked the government to consider allocating capital for the upgrade of runways at Noi Bai and Tan Son Nhat international airports.
icon SOCIETY
17/08/2019
The 21 airports in Vietnam are overloaded with the number of passengers estimated to increase to over 112 million this year against a capacity of 96.05 million.
icon SOCIETY
13/08/2019
A Senegalese man was arrested at Tan Son Nhat International Airport in Ho Chi Minh City for trafficking nearly 1.6 kg of cocaine he had swallowed, the customs office at the airport announced on August 12.
icon SOCIETY
11/06/2019
Loudspeaker announcements will be stopped at Tan Son Nhat International Airport from July 1 this year in order to limit noise and improve passenger services quality amid the airport’s overloaded condition.