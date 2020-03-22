Tan Son Nhat
tin tức về Tan Son Nhat mới nhất
An isolation area aimed at receiving Vietnamese expats and foreign arrivals from places affected by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) has been set up near Tan Son Nhat International Airport in Ho Chi Minh City.
BUSINESS
09/03/2020
State management agencies are at a loss in finding suitable capital for improving the runways at Noi Bai and Tan Son Nhat international airports.
BUSINESS
03/02/2020
Air Asia has given up its plan to set up a joint venture in Vietnam, while Vingroup has canceled its Vinpearl Air project.
BUSINESS
15/01/2020
No State capital will be provided for the construction of the Tan Son Nhat Airport’s T3 Terminal, Deputy Prime Minister Trinh Dinh Dung has announced.
TRAVEL
03/01/2020
Ho Chi Minh City has proposed a direct air route linking it with Saint Petersburg city of Russia in an effort to facilitate bilateral tourism, investment, trade and people-to-people exchange.
SOCIETY
08/12/2019
The Vietnam Air Traffic Management Corporation (VATM) held a ceremony on December 7 to welcome the flight coded VN216 from Tan Son Nhat airport to Noi Bai airport, the 900,000th safe flights operated by VATM in 2019.
BUSINESS
12/11/2019
VIAexpo 2019, the first Vietnam International Aviation Expo 2019, will take place from November 20 to 22 at Tan Son Nhat Pavilion convention center in HCMC’s Phu Nhuan District.
SOCIETY
04/11/2019
Customs officers at HCMC’s Tan Son Nhat Airport have seized an elephant tusk and a huge amount of aloeswood from a Vietnamese man who was attempting to illegally transport the goods into the home country.
SOCIETY
13/10/2019
An increasing number of Vietnam Airlines planes have been found to have tyres damaged after landing at Tan Son Nhat Airport.
SOCIETY
28/08/2019
A ladder car, while approaching a Boeing 787 aircraft operated by Vietnam Airlines, punctured the body of the plane on August 22, resulting in the cancelation of a flight from HCMC to Japan’s Osaka.
BUSINESS
10/04/2019
Despite growing interest, the opportunities for private domestic and foreign investors at the new terminal of Tan Son Nhat International Airport remain few and far between, triggering concerns over regulatory impediments.
Vietnam's marine sovereignty
27/04/2018
The number of passengers traveling by air has increased rapidly and more air carriers have joined the market, but infrastructure conditions have not developed proportionally.
Thời sự
17/11/2015
Tại sân bay Tân Sơn Nhất, khi kiểm tra thủ công hành lý, hải quan sân bay đã bắt giữ nam sinh viên mang quốc tịch Nga vận chuyển gần 6,5kg ma túy cất giấu tinh vi đưa vào Việt Nam.