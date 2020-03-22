Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Vì một Việt Nam hùng cường
# VirusCorona
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | English | Tuyển dụng
Go
 
 
Sự kiện nóng
#Tết Nguyên Đán Canh Tý 2020 - Tin tức mới nhất
#Tình hình Mỹ - Iran mới nhất
#Ngày Quốc tế Phụ nữ 8/3
#Tin tức nóng nhất ngày 23/3/2020 trên báo VietNamNet
#Tin tức mới nhất ngày 13/3/2020 trên báo VietNamNet
#Chào mừng ngày 30/4 và quốc tế lao động 1/5
#Vòng chung kết U23 châu Á 2020

Mobile0923 457 788 (Hà Nội) | 0962 237 788 (Tp.HCM)

23/03/2020 21:23:05 (GMT +7)

tag
 

Tan Son Nhat

tin tức về Tan Son Nhat mới nhất

COVID-19 isolation area set up close to Tan Son Nhat Int’l Airporticon
PHOTOS22/03/20200

COVID-19 isolation area set up close to Tan Son Nhat Int’l Airport

An isolation area aimed at receiving Vietnamese expats and foreign arrivals from places affected by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) has been set up near Tan Son Nhat International Airport in Ho Chi Minh City.

 
Funding for airport repairs not available

Funding for airport repairs not available

icon16/03/20200
All Vietnam Airlines aircraft disinfected for international flights

All Vietnam Airlines aircraft disinfected for international flights

icon10/03/20200
Financial dilemma over air strips of Noi Bai and Tan Son Nhat airportsicon

Financial dilemma over air strips of Noi Bai and Tan Son Nhat airports

BUSINESS
09/03/2020

State management agencies are at a loss in finding suitable capital for improving the runways at Noi Bai and Tan Son Nhat international airports.

Is Vietnam’s aviation market losing its appeal?icon

Is Vietnam’s aviation market losing its appeal?

BUSINESS
03/02/2020

Air Asia has given up its plan to set up a joint venture in Vietnam, while Vingroup has canceled its Vinpearl Air project.

No State capital for Tan Son Nhat Airport’s T3 terminalicon

No State capital for Tan Son Nhat Airport’s T3 terminal

BUSINESS
15/01/2020

No State capital will be provided for the construction of the Tan Son Nhat Airport’s T3 Terminal, Deputy Prime Minister Trinh Dinh Dung has announced.

HCM City – St. Petersburg direct air route proposedicon

HCM City – St. Petersburg direct air route proposed

TRAVEL
03/01/2020

Ho Chi Minh City has proposed a direct air route linking it with Saint Petersburg city of Russia in an effort to facilitate bilateral tourism, investment, trade and people-to-people exchange.

900,000 safe flights handled in 2019icon

900,000 safe flights handled in 2019

SOCIETY
08/12/2019

The Vietnam Air Traffic Management Corporation (VATM) held a ceremony on December 7 to welcome the flight coded VN216 from Tan Son Nhat airport to Noi Bai airport, the 900,000th safe flights operated by VATM in 2019.

Vietnam’s first int’l aviation expo slated for next weekicon

Vietnam’s first int’l aviation expo slated for next week

BUSINESS
12/11/2019

VIAexpo 2019, the first Vietnam International Aviation Expo 2019, will take place from November 20 to 22 at Tan Son Nhat Pavilion convention center in HCMC’s Phu Nhuan District.

Elephant tusk and aloeswood seized at Tan Son Nhat International Airporticon

Elephant tusk and aloeswood seized at Tan Son Nhat International Airport

SOCIETY
04/11/2019

Customs officers at HCMC’s Tan Son Nhat Airport have seized an elephant tusk and a huge amount of aloeswood from a Vietnamese man who was attempting to illegally transport the goods into the home country.

Aircraft tyre damage reported at Tan Son Nhat Airporticon

Aircraft tyre damage reported at Tan Son Nhat Airport

SOCIETY
13/10/2019

An increasing number of Vietnam Airlines planes have been found to have tyres damaged after landing at Tan Son Nhat Airport.

Flight delayed after VN Airlines plane damaged by airstairicon

Flight delayed after VN Airlines plane damaged by airstair

SOCIETY
28/08/2019

A ladder car, while approaching a Boeing 787 aircraft operated by Vietnam Airlines, punctured the body of the plane on August 22, resulting in the cancelation of a flight from HCMC to Japan’s Osaka.

Private hands tied in VN's airport projectsicon

Private hands tied in VN's airport projects

BUSINESS
10/04/2019

Despite growing interest, the ­opportunities for private domestic and foreign investors at the new terminal of Tan Son Nhat ­International Airport remain few and far between, ­triggering concerns over regulatory impediments.

Aviation market grows as infrastructure construction lags behindicon

Aviation market grows as infrastructure construction lags behind

Vietnam's marine sovereignty
27/04/2018

The number of passengers traveling by air has increased rapidly and more air carriers have joined the market, but infrastructure conditions have not developed proportionally.

Nam sinh người Nga đưa 6,5 kg ma túy vào Việt Namicon

Nam sinh người Nga đưa 6,5 kg ma túy vào Việt Nam

Thời sự
17/11/2015
Tại sân bay Tân Sơn Nhất, khi kiểm tra thủ công hành lý, hải quan sân bay đã bắt giữ nam sinh viên mang quốc tịch Nga vận chuyển gần 6,5kg ma túy cất giấu tinh vi đưa vào Việt Nam.
 
 
★ tin mới nhất
 
 
Liên hệ Tòa soạn

Cơ quan chủ quản: Bộ Thông tin và Truyền thông

Số giấy phép: 09/GP - BTTTT, cấp ngày 07/01/2019

Tổng biên tập: Phạm Anh Tuấn

Tòa soạn: Tòa nhà C'Land - 156 Xã Đàn 2, Đống Đa, Hà Nội

© 1997 Báo VietNamNet. All rights reserved.

Chỉ được phát hành lại thông tin từ website này khi có sự đồng ý bằng văn bản của báo VietNamNet.

Liên hệ quảng cáo

Hà Nội. Hotline: 0919 405 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hn@vietnamnet.vn

Tp.HCM. Hotline: 0919 435 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hcm@vietnamnet.vn

Xem thông tin chi tiết: http://vads.vn/

Hỗ trợ kỹ thuật: support@tech.vietnamnet.vn

 