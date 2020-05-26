tariff cut
Vietnam will be able to reap fruit from the EVFTA if it can improve the legal framework and enhance implementation capability.
05/02/2020
Thailand fears that automobile manufacturers will relocate their production bases to Vietnam to enjoy the preferential tariff when exporting cars to the EU.
25/01/2020
The government will soon issue the legal document amending Decree 116 on the conditions for manufacturing, assembling, and importing cars, and providing car maintenance services.
21/01/2020
Cars will have to re-test their emissions and teaching driving will be tightened. In addition, car imports from the EU will bear lower tariffs.
05/01/2020
The US has proposed to reduce the import tax on some of its agricultural products, including chicken, some fruits, wheat, potato, pork and dairy products.
30/12/2019
Despite sale promotion campaigns launched by manufacturers, the car market remained gloomy in the last months of the year.
20/12/2019
The weaknesses of the domestic sugar industry and the negative impact from the world sugar market may cause the industry to suffer a new "shock" when ATIGA (ASEAN Trade in Goods Agreement) comes into force.
12/12/2019
The high production costs, taxes and fees all make automobile prices in Vietnam much higher than in other countries in the region.
06/12/2019
Cars from Thailand led the market in the first 10 months of 2019, while fewer Chinese products have been imported because of the controversy about China's map with nine dash line.
04/12/2019
The $9 billion trade surplus helps improve the foreign currency supply and consolidate the current account, but the amount is not entirely praiseworthy in the context of trade war.
25/11/2019
Vietnam’s automobile industry not only has to compete with veterans Thailand and Indonesia, but also with new manufacturers in Laos, Cambodia and Myanmar.
18/11/2019
The proportion of automobile parts made in Vietnam remains modest because of problems in production costs and quality.
28/10/2019
In the first half of the year, the number of cars imported to Vietnam increased by 500 percent, while some models saw a sharp increase of 650 percent compared with the same period last year.
24/10/2019
If supporting industries cannot develop and automobile joint ventures continue importing car parts for assembly, Vietnam’s automobile industry will not survive after 2025, analysts say.
20/10/2019
CBU (complete built unit) imports have been flooding the Vietnamese market while domestic factories have cut output, raising concerns among car part manufacturers that they may lose jobs.
13/10/2019
CBU (complete built unit) imports from Thailand account for more than 50 percent of total car imports and turnover in the first eight months of the year, according to the General Department of Customs (GDC).
25/09/2019
Chinese automobile brands have quietly returned to the Vietnamese market after many years of absence.
18/09/2019
The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MOIT) has proposed raising luxury tax on some car models with fewer than nine seats.