tariff cut

tin tức về tariff cut mới nhất

Vietnam hopes to earn tens of billions of USD from EVFTA implementationicon
BUSINESS9 giờ trước0

Vietnam hopes to earn tens of billions of USD from EVFTA implementation

Vietnam will be able to reap fruit from the EVFTA if it can improve the legal framework and enhance implementation capability.

 
Vietnamese businesses ready to exploit EU market under EVFTA

Vietnamese businesses ready to exploit EU market under EVFTA

icon26/05/20200
EVFTA offers opportunities to Vietnam to diversify markets

EVFTA offers opportunities to Vietnam to diversify markets

icon22/05/20200
Will Vietnam export cars to the EU?

Will Vietnam export cars to the EU?

BUSINESS
05/02/2020

Thailand fears that automobile manufacturers will relocate their production bases to Vietnam to enjoy the preferential tariff when exporting cars to the EU.

Car market in 2020 remains an unknown

Car market in 2020 remains an unknown

BUSINESS
25/01/2020

The government will soon issue the legal document amending Decree 116 on the conditions for manufacturing, assembling, and importing cars, and providing car maintenance services.

New policies to cause big changes to vehicle market in 2020

New policies to cause big changes to vehicle market in 2020

BUSINESS
21/01/2020

Cars will have to re-test their emissions and teaching driving will be tightened. In addition, car imports from the EU will bear lower tariffs.

What will happen if Vietnam reduces tariffs on American farm imports?

What will happen if Vietnam reduces tariffs on American farm imports?

BUSINESS
05/01/2020

The US has proposed to reduce the import tax on some of its agricultural products, including chicken, some fruits, wheat, potato, pork and dairy products.

Vietnam car market still sluggish in year-end sale season

Vietnam car market still sluggish in year-end sale season

BUSINESS
30/12/2019

Despite sale promotion campaigns launched by manufacturers, the car market remained gloomy in the last months of the year.

New shock for Vietnamese farmers from 2019-2020 sugarcane crop

New shock for Vietnamese farmers from 2019-2020 sugarcane crop

BUSINESS
20/12/2019

The weaknesses of the domestic sugar industry and the negative impact from the world sugar market may cause the industry to suffer a new "shock" when ATIGA (ASEAN Trade in Goods Agreement) comes into force.

When will cars in Vietnam be cheaper?

When will cars in Vietnam be cheaper?

BUSINESS
12/12/2019

The high production costs, taxes and fees all make automobile prices in Vietnam much higher than in other countries in the region.

Cheap Thai cars land in Vietnam, Chinese imports stop suddenly

Cheap Thai cars land in Vietnam, Chinese imports stop suddenly

BUSINESS
06/12/2019

Cars from Thailand led the market in the first 10 months of 2019, while fewer Chinese products have been imported because of the controversy about China's map with nine dash line.

What does a $9 billion trade surplus mean for Vietnam?

What does a $9 billion trade surplus mean for Vietnam?

BUSINESS
04/12/2019

The $9 billion trade surplus helps improve the foreign currency supply and consolidate the current account, but the amount is not entirely praiseworthy in the context of trade war.

Car imports flood Vietnam, domestically assembled cars under pressure

Car imports flood Vietnam, domestically assembled cars under pressure

BUSINESS
25/11/2019

Vietnam’s automobile industry not only has to compete with veterans Thailand and Indonesia, but also with new manufacturers in Laos, Cambodia and Myanmar.

VN automobile support-industry growth remains modest

VN automobile support-industry growth remains modest

BUSINESS
18/11/2019

The proportion of automobile parts made in Vietnam remains modest because of problems in production costs and quality.

Vietnamese automobile manufacturers focus on importing cars, neglect production

Vietnamese automobile manufacturers focus on importing cars, neglect production

BUSINESS
28/10/2019

In the first half of the year, the number of cars imported to Vietnam increased by 500 percent, while some models saw a sharp increase of 650 percent compared with the same period last year.

Vietnam's $20 billion automobile market at risk of decline

Vietnam’s $20 billion automobile market at risk of decline

BUSINESS
24/10/2019

If supporting industries cannot develop and automobile joint ventures continue importing car parts for assembly, Vietnam’s automobile industry will not survive after 2025, analysts say.

Limited car output hinders development of Vietnam's support industries

Limited car output hinders development of Vietnam's support industries

BUSINESS
20/10/2019

CBU (complete built unit) imports have been flooding the Vietnamese market while domestic factories have cut output, raising concerns among car part manufacturers that they may lose jobs.

Thai autos flooding Vietnamese market

Thai autos flooding Vietnamese market

BUSINESS
13/10/2019

CBU (complete built unit) imports from Thailand account for more than 50 percent of total car imports and turnover in the first eight months of the year, according to the General Department of Customs (GDC).

Vietnamese remain hesitant about Chinese cars

Vietnamese remain hesitant about Chinese cars

BUSINESS
25/09/2019

Chinese automobile brands have quietly returned to the Vietnamese market after many years of absence.

Imported cars to be more expensive as VN raises luxury tax

Imported cars to be more expensive as VN raises luxury tax

BUSINESS
18/09/2019

The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MOIT) has proposed raising luxury tax on some car models with fewer than nine seats.

 
 
