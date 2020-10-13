tax cut
The Government's 30% corporate income tax cut was a step in the right direction but it could have been more inclusive by offering support to small businesses that were in desperate need of cash due to the difficulties caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
29/03/2020
The Ministry of Labour, Invalid and Social Affairs has proposed the Government issue a 20 trillion VND (843 million USD) bailout package to soften the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
20/12/2019
Vietnamese farmers, who incurred big losses because of African Swine Fever (ASF), may see the situation become even worse because of the import tariff cut.
02/11/2019
Experts believe that in the immediate time, Laos and Cambodia will not be rivals on the same par with Vietnam.