tax cut

tin tức về tax cut mới nhất

Tax cut welcome but not enough: businesses
BUSINESS13/10/2020

Tax cut welcome but not enough: businesses

The Government's 30% corporate income tax cut was a step in the right direction but it could have been more inclusive by offering support to small businesses that were in desperate need of cash due to the difficulties caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

 
Which business fields re-opened first after Covid-19 lockdown?

Which business fields re-opened first after Covid-19 lockdown?

icon12/05/20200
With tax and fee decreases, automobiles will be cheaper than ever

With tax and fee decreases, automobiles will be cheaper than ever

icon29/04/20200
Ministry proposes 843 million USD bailout package for businesses during COVID-19

Ministry proposes 843 million USD bailout package for businesses during COVID-19

BUSINESS
29/03/2020

The Ministry of Labour, Invalid and Social Affairs has proposed the Government issue a 20 trillion VND (843 million USD) bailout package to soften the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Import tariff cut, VN farmers suffer heavily

Import tariff cut, VN farmers suffer heavily

BUSINESS
20/12/2019

Vietnamese farmers, who incurred big losses because of African Swine Fever (ASF), may see the situation become even worse because of the import tariff cut.

Will Vietnam's automobiles have to compete with cars from Laos and Cambodia?

Will Vietnam’s automobiles have to compete with cars from Laos and Cambodia?

BUSINESS
02/11/2019

Experts believe that in the immediate time, Laos and Cambodia will not be rivals on the same par with Vietnam.

 
 
