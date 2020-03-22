Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Covid-19 crisis can offer opportunity for Vietnam to expand role in global supply chainicon
BUSINESS22/03/20200

Covid-19 crisis can offer opportunity for Vietnam to expand role in global supply chain

The difficulties in the global pandemic are opportunities for Vietnam to expand its role in the global supply chain.

 
High vulnerability rate of businesses in Covid-19 expected

High vulnerability rate of businesses in Covid-19 expected

icon19/03/20200
When will the Vietnamese automobile dream come true?

When will the Vietnamese automobile dream come true?

icon08/03/20200
Vinfast subsidizes VND300 million for every car soldicon

Vinfast subsidizes VND300 million for every car sold

BUSINESS
03/12/2019

VinFast, the automobile manufacturer belonging to Vingroup, said it is selling cars at a loss.

Fuel-saving hybrid cars not favored in Vietnamicon

Fuel-saving hybrid cars not favored in Vietnam

BUSINESS
11/11/2019

Hybrid, PHEV and EV engines help reduce harmful emissions and save fuel, but they are not favored in Vietnam because of the lack of encouragement measures.

Cashless payment remains low in Vietnam: CIEMicon

Cashless payment remains low in Vietnam: CIEM

BUSINESS
24/06/2019

The ratio of cashless payments in Vietnam remains low, standing at only 11.49 percent of total means of payment, according to a recent report from the Central Institute for Economic Management (CIEM).

 
 
