tax
tin tức về tax mới nhất
The age of unfettered freedom for online business and vendors is coming to a close as Vietnamese authorities are building policies to better trace these activities and collect the state’s due.
10/12/2020
Starting on December 5, investors will have to pay a 5 per cent individual income tax if they want to sell bonus and dividend shares in accordance with Decree 126/2020/NĐ-CP.
08/07/2020
Dozens of thousands of local advertisers of Facebook and Google are on edge since the Law on Tax Administration has come into force on July 1.
02/07/2020
Apple and Google are once again under fire over tax avoidance in Vietnam, with none of their revenues from their app markets being retained in the country. However, a new law could soon enable local authorities to take their cut.
30/05/2020
No evidence was found to back up allegations of bribery against Japanese plastic maker Tenma and Vietnamese officials.
20/04/2020
National social distancing measures are dragging CGV and other cineplexes down, causing substantital losses.
11/03/2020
Enterprises and individuals directly affected by the COVID-19 would be allowed to pay VAT or land rent five months late, according to a proposal of the MoF.
19/12/2019
Among the incentives, the government is urged to lower the special consumption tax for locally made parts to help them reduce prices to compete with foreign manufacturers.
04/12/2019
Samsung wants to change the purpose of the R&D Center or transfer the building and its related land-use rights to another party, in case of necessity.
20/11/2019
Seventy-eight per cent of surveyed enterprises expressed satisfaction with tax administrative reforms this year, up 3 per cent compared to 2016.
19/11/2019
Due to tax violations, real estate giant Lideco has been fined for VND2.3 billion ($100,000).
10/10/2019
The HCMC Tax Department has ordered a YouTuber who earned VND19 billion in personal income from 2016 to 2018 via videos uploaded on YouTube to pay VND1.5 billion in back taxes, the local media reported.
18/06/2019
'Decree 20 also gives the tax authorities the power to use internal databases for TP assessment purposes in the case of a taxpayer being deemed non-compliant with the requirements of the decree.'