21/01/2021 10:41:08 (GMT +7)

tax

End of the game nigh for online tax dodgersicon
BUSINESS16/01/20210

End of the game nigh for online tax dodgers

The age of unfettered freedom for online business and vendors is coming to a close as Vietnamese authorities are building policies to better trace these activities and collect the state’s due.
 
Cross-border taxation to bolster national budget

Cross-border taxation to bolster national budget

icon06/01/20210
New tax policy for ride-hailing services sets off storm

New tax policy for ride-hailing services sets off storm

icon28/12/20200
Tax on bonus share selling still controversial: expertsicon

Tax on bonus share selling still controversial: experts

BUSINESS
10/12/2020
Starting on December 5, investors will have to pay a 5 per cent individual income tax if they want to sell bonus and dividend shares in accordance with Decree 126/2020/NĐ-CP.
Bank accounts of local advertisers to be drained for Facebook and Google tax arrearsicon

Bank accounts of local advertisers to be drained for Facebook and Google tax arrears

BUSINESS
08/07/2020
Dozens of thousands of local advertisers of Facebook and Google are on edge since the Law on Tax Administration has come into force on July 1.
Vietnam closes in on tech app tax avoidersicon

Vietnam closes in on tech app tax avoiders

BUSINESS
02/07/2020
Apple and Google are once again under fire over tax avoidance in Vietnam, with none of their revenues from their app markets being retained in the country. However, a new law could soon enable local authorities to take their cut.
No evidence found in bribery scandal enveloping Tenma and Vietnamese officialsicon

No evidence found in bribery scandal enveloping Tenma and Vietnamese officials

BUSINESS
30/05/2020
No evidence was found to back up allegations of bribery against Japanese plastic maker Tenma and Vietnamese officials.
OTT takes advantage of cinema slumpicon

OTT takes advantage of cinema slump

FEATURE
20/04/2020
National social distancing measures are dragging CGV and other cineplexes down, causing substantital losses.
VN enterprises hurt by COVID-19 proposed five months tax payment leniencyicon

VN enterprises hurt by COVID-19 proposed five months tax payment leniency

BUSINESS
11/03/2020
Enterprises and individuals directly affected by the COVID-19 would be allowed to pay VAT or land rent five months late, according to a proposal of the MoF.
Vietnamese automobile makers ask for more supporticon

Vietnamese automobile makers ask for more support

BUSINESS
19/12/2019
Among the incentives, the government is urged to lower the special consumption tax for locally made parts to help them reduce prices to compete with foreign manufacturers.
Samsung seeks preferential treatments for US$220-million R&amp;D center in Hanoiicon

Samsung seeks preferential treatments for US$220-million R&D center in Hanoi

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
04/12/2019
Samsung wants to change the purpose of the R&D Center or transfer the building and its related land-use rights to another party, in case of necessity.
Most enterprises in VN satisfied with tax administrative reformicon

Most enterprises in VN satisfied with tax administrative reform

BUSINESS
20/11/2019
Seventy-eight per cent of surveyed enterprises expressed satisfaction with tax administrative reforms this year, up 3 per cent compared to 2016.
Real estate giant Lideco to be fined for billions of VND in taxesicon

Real estate giant Lideco to be fined for billions of VND in taxes

BUSINESS
19/11/2019
Due to tax violations, real estate giant Lideco has been fined for VND2.3 billion ($100,000).
HCM City YouTuber forced to pay VND1.5b in income taxicon

HCM City YouTuber forced to pay VND1.5b in income tax

BUSINESS
10/10/2019
The HCMC Tax Department has ordered a YouTuber who earned VND19 billion in personal income from 2016 to 2018 via videos uploaded on YouTube to pay VND1.5 billion in back taxes, the local media reported.
Tax implications of cross-border tradeicon

Tax implications of cross-border trade

BUSINESS
18/06/2019
'Decree 20 also gives the tax authorities the power to use internal databases for TP assessment purposes in the case of a taxpayer being deemed non-compliant with the requirements of the decree.'
 
 
