tay ninh
tin tức về tay ninh mới nhất
The People's Court of Tay Ninh moved to hand a death sentence to an Indonesian national on March 9 after she had been on trial for illegally transporting 6.7 kilos of methamphetamine through the Moc Bai international border gate located in Tay Ninh.
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
19/02/2020
The southern province of Tay Ninh plans to renovate 22 historic relic sites at a total cost of more than VND440 billion (nearly US$19 million) this year in an aim to attract more tourists.
BUSINESS
29/01/2020
The ADB has signed a 37.8 million-USD loan deal with TTC Energy Development Investment JSC (TTC Energy) to provide long-term financing to develop and operate a 50-MW photovoltaic solar power plant in Tay Ninh.
VIDEO
22/01/2020
Guinness World Records announced its recognition of Ba Den station of the modern cable car system at the Ba Den Mountain national tourist site as the largest cable car station in the world.
SOCIETY
10/01/2020
Nine skeletons were found Thursday at a house in Phuoc Thanh Commune, Go Dau District, the Mekong Delta province of Tay Ninh.
SOCIETY
16/12/2019
With the year coming to a close, drug trafficking in southern Vietnam is on the rise, according to local authorities.
SOCIETY
15/12/2019
Earlier this year, a 57-year-old man from Tay Ninh Province was desperate to kick his smoking habit after he suffered a stroke.
SOCIETY
06/12/2019
An auxiliary border gate in the southern province of Tay Ninh, the Tan Nam on the border with Cambodia, will be upgraded into an international border gate.
SOCIETY
25/09/2019
The Ministry of Transport has sought the Government’s approval to seek investors for the HCM City-Moc Bai Expressway.
SOCIETY
07/07/2019
Customs officers from the south-eastern province of Tay Ninh have seized 7kg of methamphetamine transported by an Indonesian from Cambodia to Vietnam.