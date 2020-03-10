Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Indonesian drug trafficker sentenced to deathicon
SOCIETY10/03/20200

Indonesian drug trafficker sentenced to death

The People's Court of Tay Ninh moved to hand a death sentence to an Indonesian national on March 9 after she had been on trial for illegally transporting 6.7 kilos of methamphetamine through the Moc Bai international border gate located in Tay Ninh.

 
Cai luong songwriter-musician passes away at 78

Cai luong songwriter-musician passes away at 78

icon28/02/20200
Woman receives death sentence for trafficking meth

Woman receives death sentence for trafficking meth

icon27/02/20200
Tay Ninh to renovate historic sites for tourism with nearly US$19mil.icon

Tay Ninh to renovate historic sites for tourism with nearly US$19mil.

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
19/02/2020

The southern province of Tay Ninh plans to renovate 22 historic relic sites at a total cost of more than VND440 billion (nearly US$19 million) this year in an aim to attract more tourists.

ADB provides loan for 50MW solar power plant in Tay Ninhicon

ADB provides loan for 50MW solar power plant in Tay Ninh

BUSINESS
29/01/2020

The ADB has signed a 37.8 million-USD loan deal with TTC Energy Development Investment JSC (TTC Energy) to provide long-term financing to develop and operate a 50-MW photovoltaic solar power plant in Tay Ninh.

Tay Ninh’s cable car station sets Guinness World Recordicon

Tay Ninh’s cable car station sets Guinness World Record

VIDEO
22/01/2020

Guinness World Records announced its recognition of Ba Den station of the modern cable car system at the Ba Den Mountain national tourist site as the largest cable car station in the world.

Nine skeletons found in Tay Ninh Province's householdicon

Nine skeletons found in Tay Ninh Province's household

SOCIETY
10/01/2020

Nine skeletons were found Thursday at a house in Phuoc Thanh Commune, Go Dau District, the Mekong Delta province of Tay Ninh.

Border province Tay Ninh fights drug traffickingicon

Border province Tay Ninh fights drug trafficking

SOCIETY
16/12/2019

With the year coming to a close, drug trafficking in southern Vietnam is on the rise, according to local authorities.

Institute's acupuncture treatment helps smoking addictsicon

Institute's acupuncture treatment helps smoking addicts

SOCIETY
15/12/2019

Earlier this year, a 57-year-old man from Tay Ninh Province was desperate to kick his smoking habit after he suffered a stroke. 

Tay Ninh has one more international border gateicon

Tay Ninh has one more international border gate

SOCIETY
06/12/2019

An auxiliary border gate in the southern province of Tay Ninh, the Tan Nam on the border with Cambodia, will be upgraded into an international border gate.

Transport Ministry seeks green light for HCM City to identify investors for expresswayicon

Transport Ministry seeks green light for HCM City to identify investors for expressway

SOCIETY
25/09/2019

The Ministry of Transport has sought the Government’s approval to seek investors for the HCM City-Moc Bai Expressway.

Tay Ninh: Indonesian seized with 7kg of methamphetamineicon

Tay Ninh: Indonesian seized with 7kg of methamphetamine

SOCIETY
07/07/2019

Customs officers from the south-eastern province of Tay Ninh have seized 7kg of methamphetamine transported by an Indonesian from Cambodia to Vietnam.

 
 
