Tech news

tin tức về Tech news mới nhất

Coronavirus: How close are we to a vaccine?icon
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT05/03/20200

Coronavirus: How close are we to a vaccine?

We answer some of the big questions about vaccines and how long one for coronavirus could take.

 
Facebook 'rethinks' plans for Libra cryptocurrency

Facebook 'rethinks' plans for Libra cryptocurrency

icon04/03/20200
Tim Cook says Apple's first Indian store to open 2021

Tim Cook says Apple's first Indian store to open 2021

icon28/02/20200
Google ordered to reveal author of Australian dentist's bad reviewicon

Google ordered to reveal author of Australian dentist's bad review

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
14/02/2020

The Australian court ruling forces the US firm to hand over details about the anonymous poster.

HCM City to build Centre for Innovative Startupicon

HCM City to build Centre for Innovative Startup

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
17/01/2020

The HCM City Department of Science and Technology announced the approval of the municipal People’s Committee for the selection programme of an architecture design for the HCM City Centre for Innovative Startup.

Digital transformation key driver for agricultureicon

Digital transformation key driver for agriculture

BUSINESS
06/01/2020

The digital transformation is being considered the key to unlock sustainable development of livestock for the country, with large-scale breeding farms investing more in digital farming.

VN tech sector fulfils tasks for 2019icon

VN tech sector fulfils tasks for 2019

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
05/01/2020

Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam highly appreciated the science and technology sector for its contributions to the country’s development in recent years at a conference held in Hanoi on January 3.

Ransomware rises in third quartericon

Ransomware rises in third quarter

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
11/12/2019

The number of variants of money stealing malware rose in the third quarter of 2019, though the number of victims recorded fell, according to a report from security firm Kaspersky.

Truong Sa calendar app makes debut on Apps Store and Google Playicon

Truong Sa calendar app makes debut on Apps Store and Google Play

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
06/12/2019

The “Truong Sa Calendar” application has been available for free download on the Apps Store and Google Play.

Huawei: Trouble overseas but boom time in Chinaicon

Huawei: Trouble overseas but boom time in China

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
26/11/2019

While Huawei tech is blocked in the US, it is helping build one of the world biggest 5G networks at home.

Artificial eyes: How robots will see in the futureicon

Artificial eyes: How robots will see in the future

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
23/11/2019

Laser scanning technology, Lidar, is getting cheaper and could be how machines see in the future.

Why Google Stadia is a 'leap forward' for gaming, according to its bossicon

Why Google Stadia is a 'leap forward' for gaming, according to its boss

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
19/11/2019

The tech giant's boss Phil Harrison believes its new service Stadia is a "leap forward" for gaming.

Vietnam ready to embrace Industry 4.0icon

Vietnam ready to embrace Industry 4.0

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
04/10/2019

Vietnam is taking strong actions to speed up the application of Industry 4.0 technology, making changes in fields of production, business, cultural and social life, as well as national defence and security.

 
 
