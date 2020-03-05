Tech news
tin tức về Tech news mới nhất
We answer some of the big questions about vaccines and how long one for coronavirus could take.
14/02/2020
The Australian court ruling forces the US firm to hand over details about the anonymous poster.
17/01/2020
The HCM City Department of Science and Technology announced the approval of the municipal People’s Committee for the selection programme of an architecture design for the HCM City Centre for Innovative Startup.
06/01/2020
The digital transformation is being considered the key to unlock sustainable development of livestock for the country, with large-scale breeding farms investing more in digital farming.
05/01/2020
Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam highly appreciated the science and technology sector for its contributions to the country’s development in recent years at a conference held in Hanoi on January 3.
11/12/2019
The number of variants of money stealing malware rose in the third quarter of 2019, though the number of victims recorded fell, according to a report from security firm Kaspersky.
06/12/2019
The “Truong Sa Calendar” application has been available for free download on the Apps Store and Google Play.
26/11/2019
While Huawei tech is blocked in the US, it is helping build one of the world biggest 5G networks at home.
23/11/2019
Laser scanning technology, Lidar, is getting cheaper and could be how machines see in the future.
19/11/2019
The tech giant's boss Phil Harrison believes its new service Stadia is a "leap forward" for gaming.
04/10/2019
Vietnam is taking strong actions to speed up the application of Industry 4.0 technology, making changes in fields of production, business, cultural and social life, as well as national defence and security.