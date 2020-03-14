Tech
tin tức về Tech mới nhất
icon
The World Health Organisation (WHO) and Rakuten Viber have announced a new partnership to fight misinformation around COVID-19 with an interactive...
icon SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
12/03/2020
MobiFone announced on Wednesday that it had successfully tested 5G networks in Ha Noi, HCM City, Da Nang and Hai Phong after nearly a year of preparation.
icon SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
25/02/2020
Hundreds of corporations in Vietnam improved their cyber security and legal compliance by replacing illegal software with fully licensed programmes since the launch of BSA’s ASEAN software legalisation campaign last September.
icon SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
21/02/2020
The Ministry of Health and Ministry of Information and Communications have joined hands with TikTok to create an official account called @ICT_anti_nCoV that provides the latest information about COVID-19.
icon BUSINESS
09/02/2020
The Vietnamese ride-hailing market has witnessed the entry of two new apps, Unicar and ZuumViet.
icon SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
06/02/2020
Fear of the coronavirus infection is being leveraged by cybercriminals for their malicious activities, new research shows.
icon SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
31/01/2020
More Vietnamese businesses are investing in the robot manufacturing industry as demand for such products is growing rapidly in Viet Nam, experts have said.
icon BUSINESS
11/01/2020
An economics expert has said e-wallet firms are breaking out promotions to try and win large chunks of the high potential market in Vietnam.
icon SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
20/12/2019
Digital transformation is shifting towards a new chapter – Chapter 2 – ending experimentation with artificial intelligence (AI) and moving simple workloads to the cloud at many organisations.
icon BUSINESS
16/12/2019
This year continues to witness a wave of investments in Vietnamese startups, with millions of dollars of money announced.
icon BUSINESS
16/12/2019
MoMo e-wallet has been chosen as one of the payment channels for the newly-launched national public service portal, at dichvucong.gov.vn.
icon SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
05/12/2019
Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam has urged Vietnamese start-ups to come up with initiatives, make new technology-based products and not be afraid of risks.
icon BUSINESS
26/11/2019
High-tech manufacturing was the top sector in terms of demand for senior managers in the third quarter, according to executive search firm Navigos Search.
icon SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
22/11/2019
The proportion of Vietnamese enterprises that have not adopted digital transformation is about 1.5 times higher than the global average.
icon BUSINESS
21/11/2019
The central province of Ninh Thuan has seen a boom in renewable energy projects, especially solar power, but power transmission lines in the province have failed to handle the capacity, experts have said.
icon SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
18/11/2019
The US-China over artificial intelligence is heating up, but some warn the US could be over-reacting.
icon SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
18/11/2019
The Ministry of Public Security has issued a warning against investing in Eagle Rock Global (ERG) as the firm shows many signs of a fraudulent business and most likely is a running a Ponzi scheme.