Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Vì một Việt Nam hùng cường
# VirusCorona
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | English | Tuyển dụng
Go
 
 
Sự kiện nóng
#Sống khỏe giữa đại dịch Covid-19
#Tết Nguyên Đán Canh Tý 2020 - Tin tức mới nhất
#Tình hình Mỹ - Iran mới nhất
#Ngày Quốc tế Phụ nữ 8/3
#Chào mừng ngày 30/4 và quốc tế lao động 1/5
#Vòng chung kết U23 châu Á 2020
#Xét xử vụ Mobifone mua AVG

Mobile0923 457 788 (Hà Nội) | 0962 237 788 (Tp.HCM)

06/04/2020 14:48:28 (GMT +7)

tag
 

Tech

tin tức về Tech mới nhất

WHO, Rakuten Viber partner to fight misinformation around COVID-19icon
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT20 giờ trước0

WHO, Rakuten Viber partner to fight misinformation around COVID-19

The World Health Organisation (WHO) and Rakuten Viber have announced a new partnership to fight misinformation around COVID-19 with an interactive...

 
Telecom companies speed up internet, discount services amid COVID-19

Telecom companies speed up internet, discount services amid COVID-19

icon20 giờ trước0
Vietnam lags behind high-income nations in digital skills and AI

Vietnam lags behind high-income nations in digital skills and AI

icon14/03/20200
MobiFone successfully tests 5G networkicon

MobiFone successfully tests 5G network

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
12/03/2020

MobiFone announced on Wednesday that it had successfully tested 5G networks in Ha Noi, HCM City, Da Nang and Hai Phong after nearly a year of preparation.

Hundreds of corporations in VN transition to legal software, but warns of ongoing risks: BSAicon

Hundreds of corporations in VN transition to legal software, but warns of ongoing risks: BSA

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
25/02/2020

Hundreds of corporations in Vietnam improved their cyber security and legal compliance by replacing illegal software with fully licensed programmes since the launch of BSA’s ASEAN software legalisation campaign last September.

VN ministries set up TikTok account about COVID-19icon

VN ministries set up TikTok account about COVID-19

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
21/02/2020

The Ministry of Health and Ministry of Information and Communications have joined hands with TikTok to create an official account called @ICT_anti_nCoV that provides the latest information about COVID-19.

New applications enter ride-hailing marketicon

New applications enter ride-hailing market

BUSINESS
09/02/2020

The Vietnamese ride-hailing market has witnessed the entry of two new apps, Unicar and ZuumViet.

​​​​​​​Cybercriminals spread malware documents about coronavirusicon

​​​​​​​Cybercriminals spread malware documents about coronavirus

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
06/02/2020

Fear of the coronavirus infection is being leveraged by cybercriminals for their malicious activities, new research shows.

More companies invest in robot production as demand risesicon

More companies invest in robot production as demand rises

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
31/01/2020

More Vietnamese businesses are investing in the robot manufacturing industry as demand for such products is growing rapidly in Viet Nam, experts have said.

Winners to take it all in e-wallet fighticon

Winners to take it all in e-wallet fight

BUSINESS
11/01/2020

An economics expert has said e-wallet firms are breaking out promotions to try and win large chunks of the high potential market in Vietnam.

Digital transformation turns into Chapter 2icon

Digital transformation turns into Chapter 2

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
20/12/2019

Digital transformation is shifting towards a new chapter – Chapter 2 – ending experimentation with artificial intelligence (AI) and moving simple workloads to the cloud at many organisations.

10 Vietnamese start-ups with highest investment in 2019icon

10 Vietnamese start-ups with highest investment in 2019

BUSINESS
16/12/2019

This year continues to witness a wave of investments in Vietnamese startups, with millions of dollars of money announced.

MoMo e-wallet serves as a payment channel for national public service portalicon

MoMo e-wallet serves as a payment channel for national public service portal

BUSINESS
16/12/2019

MoMo e-wallet has been chosen as one of the payment channels for the newly-launched national public service portal, at dichvucong.gov.vn.

Techfest 2019 kicks off in Ha Longicon

Techfest 2019 kicks off in Ha Long

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
05/12/2019

Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam has urged Vietnamese start-ups to come up with initiatives, make new technology-based products and not be afraid of risks.

TechDemo 2019 opens in Gia Laiicon

TechDemo 2019 opens in Gia Lai

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
26/11/2019

TechDemo 2019 was opened in the Central Highlands province of Gia Lai.

Jobs aplenty in VN high-tech manufacturing sectoricon

Jobs aplenty in VN high-tech manufacturing sector

BUSINESS
26/11/2019

High-tech manufacturing was the top sector in terms of demand for senior managers in the third quarter, according to executive search firm Navigos Search.

Vietnam needs to push digital transformationicon

Vietnam needs to push digital transformation

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
22/11/2019

The proportion of Vietnamese enterprises that have not adopted digital transformation is about 1.5 times higher than the global average.

Renewable energy projects in Ninh Thuan face overloaded electricity gridicon

Renewable energy projects in Ninh Thuan face overloaded electricity grid

BUSINESS
21/11/2019

The central province of Ninh Thuan has seen a boom in renewable energy projects, especially solar power, but power transmission lines in the province have failed to handle the capacity, experts have said.

Is China gaining an edge in artificial intelligence?icon

Is China gaining an edge in artificial intelligence?

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
18/11/2019

The US-China over artificial intelligence is heating up, but some warn the US could be over-reacting.

VN Public Security Ministry warns against over possible Ponzi schemesicon

VN Public Security Ministry warns against over possible Ponzi schemes

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
18/11/2019

The Ministry of Public Security has issued a warning against investing in Eagle Rock Global (ERG) as the firm shows many signs of a fraudulent business and most likely is a running a Ponzi scheme.

 
 
★ tin mới nhất
 
 
Liên hệ Tòa soạn

Cơ quan chủ quản: Bộ Thông tin và Truyền thông

Số giấy phép: 09/GP - BTTTT, cấp ngày 07/01/2019

Tổng biên tập: Phạm Anh Tuấn

Tòa soạn: Tòa nhà C'Land - 156 Xã Đàn 2, Đống Đa, Hà Nội

© 1997 Báo VietNamNet. All rights reserved.

Chỉ được phát hành lại thông tin từ website này khi có sự đồng ý bằng văn bản của báo VietNamNet.

Liên hệ quảng cáo

Hà Nội. Hotline: 0919 405 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hn@vietnamnet.vn

Tp.HCM. Hotline: 0919 435 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hcm@vietnamnet.vn

Xem thông tin chi tiết: http://vads.vn/

Hỗ trợ kỹ thuật: support@tech.vietnamnet.vn

 