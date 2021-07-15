 
Báo VietNamNet - Đọc báo Online, Tin nhanh trong ngày
Vì một Việt Nam hùng cường
#Covid-19#Premium
Go
 
Sự kiện nóng
#Đi khám bệnh theo lịch hẹn của bác sĩ có vào được Hà Nội?
#Giải đáp vấn đề nóng về Chỉ thị 17 ở Hà Nội và Chỉ thị 12 tại TP.HCM
#Kiện toàn nhân sự lãnh đạo khóa mới
#Vụ giết chủ nợ, đốt xác phi tang ở Hải Dương
#Bộ GD-ĐT ra chuẩn tiến sĩ mới gây tranh cãi
#Kỳ thi tốt nghiệp THPT năm 2021
#Áp lực tuổi 15 trượt lớp 10 công lập ở Hà Nội

Mobile0923 457 788 (Hà Nội) | 0962 237 788 (Tp.HCM)

Tuyển dụng28/07/2021 13:49:25 (GMT +7)

tag
 

technology solutions

tin tức về technology solutions mới nhất

AI tech's key role in fight against COVID-19icon
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT22 giờ trước0

AI tech's key role in fight against COVID-19

Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology is already playing a role in managing the current pandemic and could play an even bigger role in the future, according to Deputy Minister of Science and Technology Bui The Duy.
 
Vietnam has over 40 million people using Bluezone

Vietnam has over 40 million people using Bluezone

icon15/07/20210
Three technological solutions used to monitor people under home quarantine in HCM City

Three technological solutions used to monitor people under home quarantine in HCM City

icon07/07/20210
2nd 'Make in Vietnam digital technology products' awards launchedicon

2nd 'Make in Vietnam digital technology products' awards launched

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
15/06/2021
The winners of the 'Make in Vietnam digital technology product' awards 2021 will be considered for inclusion on the list of IT products and services prioritized for investment, hiring and procurement by state agencies.
 
 
★ tin mới nhất
 
 
Liên hệ Tòa soạn

Cơ quan chủ quản: Bộ Thông tin và Truyền thông

Số giấy phép: 09/GP - BTTTT, cấp ngày 07/01/2019

Tổng biên tập: Phạm Anh Tuấn

Tòa soạn: Tòa nhà C'Land - 156 Xã Đàn 2, Đống Đa, Hà Nội

© 1997 Báo VietNamNet. All rights reserved.

Chỉ được phát hành lại thông tin từ website này khi có sự đồng ý bằng văn bản của báo VietNamNet.

Liên hệ quảng cáo

Hà Nội. Hotline: 0919 405 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hn@vietnamnet.vn

Tp.HCM. Hotline: 0919 435 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hcm@vietnamnet.vn

Xem thông tin chi tiết: http://vads.vn/

Hỗ trợ kỹ thuật: support@tech.vietnamnet.vn

Tuyển dụng

 