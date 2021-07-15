technology solutions
tin tức về technology solutions mới nhất
icon
Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology is already playing a role in managing the current pandemic and could play an even bigger role in the future, according to Deputy Minister of Science and Technology Bui The Duy.
icon SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
15/06/2021
The winners of the 'Make in Vietnam digital technology product' awards 2021 will be considered for inclusion on the list of IT products and services prioritized for investment, hiring and procurement by state agencies.