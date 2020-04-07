teleconference
Head of the Military Medical Department Major General Nguyen Xuan Kien suggested holding a joint drill on COVID-19 prevention and control between ASEAN countries’ military medicine forces
30/03/2020
The most important task at this crucial time is promoting the unity, solidarity and cooperation of all people throughout the country to cope with any pandemic situation, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc said.
09/02/2020
The Ministry of Health on February 8 held a teleconference to discuss and popularise prevention and treatment measures against the acute respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus (nCoV).
31/12/2019
Officials proposed a number of measures to fulfill socio-economic targets for the next year during a teleconference between the Government and localities held in Hanoi on December 30.