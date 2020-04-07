Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
teleconference

tin tức về teleconference mới nhất

Vietnam proposes disease response drill between ASEAN military medicine forcesicon
POLITICS15 giờ trước0

Vietnam proposes disease response drill between ASEAN military medicine forces

Head of the Military Medical Department Major General Nguyen Xuan Kien suggested holding a joint drill on COVID-19 prevention and control between ASEAN countries’ military medicine forces

 
PM requests preparing scenarios for second wave of coronavirus infections

icon07/04/20200
ASEAN, US enhance cooperation in COVID-19 fight

icon02/04/20200
Promoting national solidarity, cooperation in COVID-19 fight: PM

POLITICS
30/03/2020

The most important task at this crucial time is promoting the unity, solidarity and cooperation of all people throughout the country to cope with any pandemic situation, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc said. ​

Teleconference updates 700 hospitals on nCoV prevention measures

SOCIETY
09/02/2020

The Ministry of Health on February 8 held a teleconference to discuss and popularise prevention and treatment measures against the acute respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus (nCoV).

Officials propose measures for 2020 socio-economic tasks

BUSINESS
31/12/2019

Officials proposed a number of measures to fulfill socio-economic targets for the next year during a teleconference between the Government and localities held in Hanoi on December 30.

 
 
