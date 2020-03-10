Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Temple of Literature

tin tức về Temple of Literature mới nhất

Tourist sites in Hanoi close to be disinfected amid COVID-19 fearsicon
PHOTOS10/03/20200

Tourist sites in Hanoi close to be disinfected amid COVID-19 fears

Both historical relic sites and popular tourist destinations located throughout Hanoi have been temporary closed whilst thorough disinfectant measures aimed at preventing the further spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) are carried out.

 
Places of interest in Hanoi crowded with visitors once again

icon24/02/20200
Tourists feel safe when visiting Temple of Literature

icon23/02/20200
Hustle and bustle returns to Hanoi after impact of COVID-19

PHOTOS
23/02/2020

Outdoor entertainment areas, commercial centres, and relic sites throughout Hanoi have been gradually becoming busier over the past few days following a slow month after being affected by COVID-19.

Hanoi calligraphy festival set to run during Tet

PHOTOS
20/01/2020

The annual Lunar New Year Spring Calligraphy Festival is poised to open at Van Lake next to the Temple of Literature, known locally as Van Mieu – Quoc Tu Giam, in Hanoi with a large number of residents and tourists set to attend the event.

Temple of Literature named as host of calligraphy spring festival 2020

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
15/01/2020

Up to 52 calligraphers are set to take part in a calligraphy spring festival which will open on January 18 at the historic Temple of Literature in Hanoi.

Hanoi prepares to hold cultural activities for Tet celebration

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
08/01/2020

A diverse range of cultural activities are set to take place during the Lunar New Year, known locally as Tet, as announced by Hanoi’s Department of Culture and Sports during a press conference held on January 7.

Thang Long imperial citadel to be glowing with Tet atmosphere

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
06/01/2020

The atmosphere of the traditional Vietnamese Lunar New Year will be recreated at the Vietnamese Tet Programme 2020 to be held at the Thang Long imperial citadel in Hanoi from January 17 to February 2.

 
 
