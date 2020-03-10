Temple of Literature
tin tức về Temple of Literature mới nhất
icon
Both historical relic sites and popular tourist destinations located throughout Hanoi have been temporary closed whilst thorough disinfectant measures aimed at preventing the further spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) are carried out.
icon PHOTOS
23/02/2020
Outdoor entertainment areas, commercial centres, and relic sites throughout Hanoi have been gradually becoming busier over the past few days following a slow month after being affected by COVID-19.
icon PHOTOS
20/01/2020
The annual Lunar New Year Spring Calligraphy Festival is poised to open at Van Lake next to the Temple of Literature, known locally as Van Mieu – Quoc Tu Giam, in Hanoi with a large number of residents and tourists set to attend the event.
icon ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
15/01/2020
Up to 52 calligraphers are set to take part in a calligraphy spring festival which will open on January 18 at the historic Temple of Literature in Hanoi.
icon ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
08/01/2020
A diverse range of cultural activities are set to take place during the Lunar New Year, known locally as Tet, as announced by Hanoi’s Department of Culture and Sports during a press conference held on January 7.
icon ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
06/01/2020
The atmosphere of the traditional Vietnamese Lunar New Year will be recreated at the Vietnamese Tet Programme 2020 to be held at the Thang Long imperial citadel in Hanoi from January 17 to February 2.