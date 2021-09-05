terrace fields
In early September, the terraced rice fields are turning yellow across the districts of Sa Pa, Bat Xat and Si Ma Cai in Lao Cai,
07/11/2020
Mu Cang Chai terrace fields in the northern mountainous province of Yen Bai have been included into the list of the 50 most beautiful places in the world in 2020 by Big 7 Travel.
06/06/2020
Bac Ha is a northeastern district in Lao Cai province. The wonderful natural beauty and extraordinary culture turn Bac Ha district into an attractive destination for tourists.
22/09/2019
It's obvious why you should visit the northwestern region in September and October, as that's when the terraced rice fields turn beautifully yellow.