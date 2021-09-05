 
terrace fields

tin tức về terrace fields mới nhất

Golden glow of rice terrace fields in Lao Cai
TRAVEL05/09/20210

Golden glow of rice terrace fields in Lao Cai

In early September, the terraced rice fields are turning yellow across the districts of Sa Pa, Bat Xat and Si Ma Cai in Lao Cai, 
 
Mu Cang Chai among world's 50 most beautiful places

Mu Cang Chai among world’s 50 most beautiful places

TRAVEL
07/11/2020
Mu Cang Chai terrace fields in the northern mountainous province of Yen Bai have been included into the list of the 50 most beautiful places in the world in 2020 by Big 7 Travel.
Stunning beauty of Bac Ha as seen from above

Stunning beauty of Bac Ha as seen from above

PHOTOS
06/06/2020
Bac Ha is a northeastern district in Lao Cai province. The wonderful natural beauty and extraordinary culture turn Bac Ha district into an attractive destination for tourists.
Wonderful yellow terrace rice fields

Wonderful yellow terrace rice fields

TRAVEL
22/09/2019
It's obvious why you should visit the northwestern region in September and October, as that's when the terraced rice fields turn beautifully yellow.
 
 
