Báo VietNamNet - Đọc báo Online, Tin nhanh trong ngày
Vì một Việt Nam hùng cường
# Covid-19
2Sao| Tintuconline| Infonet| ICTNews| Multimedia| English| Tuyển dụng
Go
 
 
Sự kiện nóng
#Xét xử vụ Đồng Tâm
#Kỳ thi tốt nghiệp THPT năm 2020
#Kỷ niệm 25 năm quan hệ Việt - Mỹ
#Bão số 2 - Tin bão mới nhất
#Sống khỏe giữa đại dịch Covid-19
#Tết Nguyên Đán Canh Tý 2020 - Tin tức mới nhất
#Tình hình Mỹ - Iran mới nhất

Mobile0923 457 788 (Hà Nội) | 0962 237 788 (Tp.HCM)

21/09/2020 23:34:55 (GMT +7)

tag
 

terraced fields

tin tức về terraced fields mới nhất

Terraced fields of Hoang Su Phi appear stunning during harvest seasonicon
TRAVEL16 giờ trước0

Terraced fields of Hoang Su Phi appear stunning during harvest season

Situated in the northern mountainous province of Ha Giang, visitors to Hoang Su Phi district are sure to be overwhelmed by the area’s yellow terraced fields which appear to be straight out of a fairytale.

 
More ancient slabs with engravings of terraced fields found in Yen Bai

More ancient slabs with engravings of terraced fields found in Yen Bai

icon02/09/20200
Harvest season begins in the mountains of Y Ty Commune

Harvest season begins in the mountains of Y Ty Commune

icon22/08/20200
Mu Cang Chai appears picturesque through lens of foreign photographersicon

Mu Cang Chai appears picturesque through lens of foreign photographers

TRAVEL
20/07/2020

The terraced fields of Mu Cang Chai district in Yen Bai Province serve as great inspiration for local photographers whilst also winning the hearts of many foreigners, so let’s take a closer look at photos taken by travelers to the region.

Yen Bai set to kick off month-long tourism festivalicon

Yen Bai set to kick off month-long tourism festival

TRAVEL
23/05/2020

The northern mountainous province of Yen Bai will open its annual “Pouring Water Season” tourism festival on May 30 as part of the “Vietnamese people travel Vietnam” programme.

Discovering yellow mustard flowers of Mu Cang Chai terraced fieldsicon

Discovering yellow mustard flowers of Mu Cang Chai terraced fields

TRAVEL
18/02/2020

With the yellow mustard flowers of Mu Cang Chai terraced fields entering full bloom in February in the northern mountainous province of Yen Bai, the region is blessed with romantic scenery for visitors to enjoy.

Exploring spectacular sight of Sapa during springicon

Exploring spectacular sight of Sapa during spring

PHOTOS
05/01/2020

Situated in the northwest of Vietnam, the mountainous northern province of Lao Cai is home to Sa Pa, a culturally-rich town that boasts stunning natural landscapes when spring arrives.

Discovering Chu Se terraced fields from heighticon

Discovering Chu Se terraced fields from height

PHOTOS
16/10/2019

The stunning beauty of the green terraced fields belonging to the Jrai ethnic group in the Central Highlands province of Gia Lai has proved a popular destination with travelers flocking to the area in recent time.

Top spots to enjoy ripening rice fields in Vietnam's north-western regionicon

Top spots to enjoy ripening rice fields in Vietnam's north-western region

TRAVEL
15/10/2019

Tu Le, Mu Cang Chai, and Hoang Su Phi all represent popular destinations where visitors can come to enjoy the scenic views of ripening paddy fields during crisp autumn days.

Homeowners learn tourism in stunning Hoang Su Phiicon

Homeowners learn tourism in stunning Hoang Su Phi

TRAVEL
20/08/2019

As we trekked the winding dirt path from Ho Thau Commune toward Ban Luoc, we were surrounded by the immense views of the terraced fields in Hoang Su Phi District, Ha Giang Province.

 
 
★ tin mới nhất
 
 
Liên hệ Tòa soạn

Cơ quan chủ quản: Bộ Thông tin và Truyền thông

Số giấy phép: 09/GP - BTTTT, cấp ngày 07/01/2019

Tổng biên tập: Phạm Anh Tuấn

Tòa soạn: Tòa nhà C'Land - 156 Xã Đàn 2, Đống Đa, Hà Nội

© 1997 Báo VietNamNet. All rights reserved.

Chỉ được phát hành lại thông tin từ website này khi có sự đồng ý bằng văn bản của báo VietNamNet.

Liên hệ quảng cáo

Hà Nội. Hotline: 0919 405 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hn@vietnamnet.vn

Tp.HCM. Hotline: 0919 435 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hcm@vietnamnet.vn

Xem thông tin chi tiết: http://vads.vn/

Hỗ trợ kỹ thuật: support@tech.vietnamnet.vn

 