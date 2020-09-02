terraced fields
Situated in the northern mountainous province of Ha Giang, visitors to Hoang Su Phi district are sure to be overwhelmed by the area’s yellow terraced fields which appear to be straight out of a fairytale.
TRAVEL
20/07/2020
The terraced fields of Mu Cang Chai district in Yen Bai Province serve as great inspiration for local photographers whilst also winning the hearts of many foreigners, so let’s take a closer look at photos taken by travelers to the region.
TRAVEL
23/05/2020
The northern mountainous province of Yen Bai will open its annual “Pouring Water Season” tourism festival on May 30 as part of the “Vietnamese people travel Vietnam” programme.
TRAVEL
18/02/2020
With the yellow mustard flowers of Mu Cang Chai terraced fields entering full bloom in February in the northern mountainous province of Yen Bai, the region is blessed with romantic scenery for visitors to enjoy.
PHOTOS
05/01/2020
Situated in the northwest of Vietnam, the mountainous northern province of Lao Cai is home to Sa Pa, a culturally-rich town that boasts stunning natural landscapes when spring arrives.
PHOTOS
16/10/2019
The stunning beauty of the green terraced fields belonging to the Jrai ethnic group in the Central Highlands province of Gia Lai has proved a popular destination with travelers flocking to the area in recent time.
TRAVEL
15/10/2019
Tu Le, Mu Cang Chai, and Hoang Su Phi all represent popular destinations where visitors can come to enjoy the scenic views of ripening paddy fields during crisp autumn days.
TRAVEL
20/08/2019
As we trekked the winding dirt path from Ho Thau Commune toward Ban Luoc, we were surrounded by the immense views of the terraced fields in Hoang Su Phi District, Ha Giang Province.