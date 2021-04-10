 
Báo VietNamNet - Đọc báo Online, Tin nhanh trong ngày
Vì một Việt Nam hùng cường
#Tải App VietNamNet
Go
 
Sự kiện nóng
#Bài thơ đoạt giải gây tranh cãi
#Cháy cửa hàng ở phố Tôn Đức Thắng, 4 người chết
#Tiệc ma túy trong Bệnh viện Tâm thần Trung ương 1
#Cô giáo tố bị 'trù dập' ở Quốc Oai, Hà Nội
#Tiền vệ Đỗ Hùng Dũng bị chấn thương nặng
#Đối thoại Hoa Kỳ - Trung Quốc
#Video cho trẻ em của Thơ Nguyễn bị phản đối

Mobile0923 457 788 (Hà Nội) | 0962 237 788 (Tp.HCM)

13/04/2021 15:21:37 (GMT +7)

tag
 

tertiary education

tin tức về tertiary education mới nhất

NA deputy’s statement about career guidance, tertiary education stirs controversyicon
SOCIETY7 giờ trước0

NA deputy’s statement about career guidance, tertiary education stirs controversy

A National Assembly deputy's statement that 'having three bachelor’s degrees but remaining unemployed is a reality in Vietnam' has stirred controversy.
 
Female scientist pursues in-depth study about tertiary education

Female scientist pursues in-depth study about tertiary education

icon10/04/20210
Universities ‘favor’ students with IELTS, international certificates

Universities ‘favor’ students with IELTS, international certificates

icon07/04/20210
Digital transformation will challenge teachers to step out of their ‘safety zone’icon

Digital transformation will challenge teachers to step out of their ‘safety zone’

FEATURE
30/10/2020
If teachers don’t undergo transformation, or do this by half, the digital transformation process will be stagnant.
Why is MOET giving career guidance to elementary school students?icon

Why is MOET giving career guidance to elementary school students?

FEATURE
22/10/2020
The Ministry of Education and Training (MOET) has released the draft circular regulating career guidance, job counseling and start-up support in educational establishments.
Experts propose higher budget for tertiary educationicon

Experts propose higher budget for tertiary education

SOCIETY
30/09/2020
Vietnam needs to increase expenditures on tertiary education in the context of the 4.0 industry revolution, experts say.
Education Ministry's online teaching expansion plan raises concernsicon

Education Ministry's online teaching expansion plan raises concerns

FEATURE
10/09/2020
Vietnam has been warned of great challenges when developing online teaching, but it believes that these can be overcome.
 
 
★ tin mới nhất
 
 
Liên hệ Tòa soạn

Cơ quan chủ quản: Bộ Thông tin và Truyền thông

Số giấy phép: 09/GP - BTTTT, cấp ngày 07/01/2019

Tổng biên tập: Phạm Anh Tuấn

Tòa soạn: Tòa nhà C'Land - 156 Xã Đàn 2, Đống Đa, Hà Nội

© 1997 Báo VietNamNet. All rights reserved.

Chỉ được phát hành lại thông tin từ website này khi có sự đồng ý bằng văn bản của báo VietNamNet.

Liên hệ quảng cáo

Hà Nội. Hotline: 0919 405 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hn@vietnamnet.vn

Tp.HCM. Hotline: 0919 435 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hcm@vietnamnet.vn

Xem thông tin chi tiết: http://vads.vn/

Hỗ trợ kỹ thuật: support@tech.vietnamnet.vn

Tuyển dụng

 