A National Assembly deputy's statement that 'having three bachelor’s degrees but remaining unemployed is a reality in Vietnam' has stirred controversy.
icon FEATURE
30/10/2020
If teachers don’t undergo transformation, or do this by half, the digital transformation process will be stagnant.
icon FEATURE
22/10/2020
The Ministry of Education and Training (MOET) has released the draft circular regulating career guidance, job counseling and start-up support in educational establishments.
icon SOCIETY
30/09/2020
Vietnam needs to increase expenditures on tertiary education in the context of the 4.0 industry revolution, experts say.
icon FEATURE
10/09/2020
Vietnam has been warned of great challenges when developing online teaching, but it believes that these can be overcome.